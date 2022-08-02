Donald Glover gets grounded on final season of 'Atlanta'

Read on www.wabe.org
Donald and Stephen Glover Respond to Criticism of 'Atlanta' Being "Only for White People"
Donald and Stephen Glover have responded to the Black community’s criticism of Atlanta being “only for white people.”. Speaking on the show’s TCA panel this week, Donald first opened up about how “everybody’s gonna have an agenda on some level” on the internet, and that those criticism affect him as a Black person. “It would be silly to say that sometimes what people say doesn’t affect you because—especially being Black —I feel like a lot of the Black criticism bothers me only because it sounds like [it’s from] Black people who don’t really know what we’ve been through,” he said. “I don’t think they give a lot of credit to what we’ve gone through. So to be like, ‘Oh, these Black people hate Black people or these Black people hate Black women.’— I’m like, It’s such, my it’s such a small view of who we are. I feel like it might even be because of what we’ve been through that you look at us the way you look at us.”
Donald Glover Finds Happiness and a Bit of Existentialism in ‘Atlanta’ Final Season Trailer
Click here to read the full article. Donald Glover didn’t think Atlanta would make it past the first season when it premiered in 2016, let alone be gearing up to unveil its fourth and final season six years later. But the actor has found his happiness and a bit of existentialism in the series, and he’s ready to go out on a high note. Glover revealed the Season four trailer on Tuesday, ahead of the season premiere on September 15. “The theme for the last season that we ended up landing on was, ‘Have more fun.’ Like, life is short, let’s...
FX Unleashes The First Trailer For The Final Season Of ‘Atlanta’
Within the last two years, a number of shows that have dominated the world of television have come to an end. In December, Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji and Jay Ellis brought an end to the hit series, Insecure. A few months later, NBC aired the final episode of This Is Us. More recently, Kenya Barris not only wrapped up the first chapter of Grown-ish, but he also concluded Black-ish. Now, Donald Glover and Stephen Glover will take center stage as the final season of Atlanta nears.
Tom Hanks & ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Have an Ongoing 30-Year Feud: Here’s Why
In 1989, Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler of Happy Days fame were working on a funny movie titled Turner & Hooch. It is pretty light-hearted in its fare. But the interactions between actor Hanks and director Winkler were not. This is quite interesting since both worked together on Winkler’s show.
Popculture
Legendary Game Show Host Adam Wade Has Died
Adam Wade, the singer and actor who also made history as the first Black person to host a network game show, has died. He was 87. Wade hosted the 1975 CBS game show Musical Chairs and scored hits with "Take Good Care of Her," "The Writing on the Wall" and "As If I Didn't Know."
NBC’s ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot Replaces Showrunners Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt With Martin Gero
NBC’s “Quantum Leap” reboot executive producer Martin Gero has stepped up as showrunner, taking over for Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt, and Dean Georgaris has joined as executive producer, TheWrap has learned. The new version of the 1990s sci-fi series will star Raymond Lee of AMC’s “Kevin...
Collider
Kate Winslet Set to Star in HBO Limited Series 'The Palace'
Following the immense success of her starring role in HBO’s Mare of Easttown and the 2011 miniseries Mildred Pierce, it’s no surprise as to why Kate Winslet would want to keep her relationship with the network going. And that’s exactly what’s happening as the actress heads into what will now be her fourth HBO project, The Palace. Today it was announced that the Academy Award-winning actress will star in the Will Tracy (Succession) created drama.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Showrunner Says Future Seasons of Game of Thrones Spinoff Could Become Anthology
The upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon has yet to premiere, but the excitement surrounding the franchise already has fans speculating about how long the project could run, with showrunner Miguel Sapochnik hinting that future seasons could explore different points in time for the Targaryen family. Interestingly, these comments will spark an entirely different type of speculation among fans, as these remarks could mean that the storyline of the debut season could wrap up with its finale. Additionally, HBO has yet to officially announce a second season of the series, as they potentially wait to see how these first episodes perform. House of the Dragon premieres on HBO on August 21st.
"Knots Landing" TV Icon Donna Mills is "Hot" Again in Jordan Peele's New "Nope" Movie
[Author's Note: Unless otherwise referenced, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]
Why Jason Bateman Could Win His First Acting Emmy for the Final Season of ‘Ozark’
Click here to read the full article. It was “a hard way to go” for Marty and Wendy Byrde in the final four minutes and 28 seconds of Netflix’s “Ozark” but utterly gratifying. The 14th episode of the fourth and final season was helmed by executive producer and star Jason Bateman, stepping into the director’s chair for the first time this year. In those final moments, we see that Mel (Adam Rothenberg) has broken into the Byrdes’ home. The viewer has just witnessed Ruth (played by two-time Emmy winner and double nominee this year, Julia Garner) being killed by Camila. With...
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Showrunner Reveals Season 24 Premiere Title
Law & Order: SVU will premiere its 24th season on September 22, 2022. Graziano took to Instagram to announce the episode with a post of the season premiere’s script. David Graziano co-wrote the script along with Julie Martin. According to a picture of the script, the first episode this season will be called “The One You Feed.”
Station 19 Makes Series Regulars of 3 Actors Ahead of Season 6 Premiere
Click here to read the full article. Come fall, Station 19 is going to have one crowded firehouse. ABC announced on Tuesday that ahead of the first-responders drama’s Season 6 premiere, Merle Dandridge, Josh Randall and Pat Healy have all been promoted from recurring to series-regular status. Former Greenleaf leading lady Dandridge made her debut on the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff back in Season 5 as Chief Natasha Ross, who has a past, and quite possibly a future, with a recently divorced Sullivan (with whom she did a tour of duty in Iraq). Regular viewers will recall that in the May finale, Maya...
Chris Rock getting animated with 'Everybody Still Hates Chris'
Chris Rock is taking his four-season sitcom Everybody Hates Chris to the world of animation. MTV Entertainment Studios announced a "reimagined" version of the award-winning show, bound for both Paramount+ and Comedy Central. As before, the show will follow Rock's teen years, with the legendary comedian and Fargo star lending...
‘American Horror Story’ Season 11 Confirmed For Fall Premiere On FX
Click here to read the full article. Details of Season 11 of Ryan Murphy’s FX anthology series American Horror Story have been hard to come by. But we now have confirmation that the upcoming season of the horror anthology series will premiere this fall. The official word came today from FX chairman John Landgraf during his executive session at the TCA summer press tour. The most recent season of the series, Double Feature, ended in October 2021. The new season’s title, casting and the official premiere date are still TBA. Previous frequent cast members have included Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters,...
‘The Flash’ Ending With Shortened Season 9
The Flash is coming to an end at The CW. The superhero series is set to end after nine seasons on the network, Entertainment Weekly reports. The final season of The Flash will also speed by viewers more quickly than past installations; it will only include 13 episodes. The Flash...
Bow Wow To Host BET Dating Show, ‘After Happily Ever After’
Mr.106 & Park is taking his talents back to BET. Bow Wow will be hosting a new a dating show with a twist titled 'After Happily Ever After.'
The Stranger review – Joel Edgerton is at his brooding best in this sophisticated crime drama
Thomas M Wright’s unconventional, captivating film sees Edgerton as an undercover cop trying to identify a child murderer, opposite the brilliant Sean Harris
‘Barry’ Fans Are Disappointed by Sarah Goldberg’s Emmy Snub, Calling Her Season 3 Performance ‘Breathtaking’
Although fans are pleased by Barry’s impressive number of Emmy nods, many were shocked when one of the show’s biggest breakout stars, Sarah Goldberg, didn’t receive a nomination of her own.
TVLine Items: Emily Deschanel's TV Return, VMAs Performers and More
Click here to read the full article. Bones vet Emily Deschanel will tangle with the Devil in Ohio this fall, when the Netflix limited series premieres on Friday, Sept. 2. In addition to announcing a launch date, the streamer also released the featured first-look images. The eight-episode drama stars Deschanel as midwestern psychiatrist Suzanne Mathis, whose world is turned upside down when she decides to protect Mae, a fragile teenager on the run from a cult. “As Suzanne’s daughter Jules begins to suspect there’s more to Mae’s story, a series of incidents — seemingly brought on by Mae’s presence — leave...
Thrillist
The Best Drive-In Movie Theaters Near Atlanta
For many years, the drive-in movie theater was thought to be a thing of the past. They were extremely popular with the Baby Boomer generation of the ‘50s and ‘60s, and became the thing to do for a weekend date, or a night out with family. The outside movie event began to lose its luster as gas prices rose, along with the advent of the VCR and other at-home viewing options. During its peak, there were over 4,000 drive-in theaters across the country. Now, that number sits at a little over 300. The industry has experienced a bit of a renaissance in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with social distance still being a thing, there is still a market for your good ol’ fashioned outdoor theater.
Comments / 0