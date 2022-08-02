Read on www.wvnews.com
Sutton, West Virginia, man gets 15 to life plus 20 more for murder, first-degree arson
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 24-year-old Sutton man will serve life in prison, with parole eligibility in 15 years, for the first-degree murder of a 33-year-old Jane Lew man. Caleb James Sidun then will serve another 20 years for burning up the murder victim's remains in a Jane Lew house fire.
2 new Family Court judges appointed in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has appointed two new Family Court judges. David L. Jackson was appointed to serve in the Second Circuit, which includes Marshall, Wetzel and Tyler counties, while Robert M. Ilderton will serve in the Ninth Circuit serving Logan County.
Henderson excited to pass on the Fair Queen crown
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Mason County Fair starts next week, which means there will be a new fair queen. Kira Henderson, the reigning Mason County Fair queen, is excited to see who will get the crown.
Mason County 4-H to hold benefit concert Aug. 20 at Riverfront Amphitheater
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Mason County 4-H Club will be hosting a concert to raise funds for guitars to hold guitar classes at 4-H Camps. The benefit concert is planned Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Riverfront Amphitheater. A major organizer of the concert is Stephen Sanders,...
Motorsports big part of Mason County Fair, with tractor pulls and motocross big draws
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Motorsports are a big part of the Mason County Fair as the fairgrounds has a permanent motocross track that hosts events practically every week, Fair President Bennie Hoffman said. “We have one of the larger motocross tracks,” Hoffman said. “We’ll host a very large motocross...
