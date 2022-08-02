ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Jays obtain relievers Bass and Pop from Marlins

By Associated Press
MIAMI — The AL wild-card contending Toronto Blue Jays added depth to their bullpen by acquiring relievers Anthony Bass and Zach Pop from the Miami Marlins for shortstop prospect Jordan Groshans on Tuesday.

Bass is 2-3 with 1.41 ERA in 45 games, while Pop has a 2-0 record and a 3.60 ERA over 18 outings.

Groshans, taken 12th overall in the 2018 draft by Toronto, is hitting .250 with one homer and 24 RBIs over 67 games with Triple-A Buffalo.

The Blue Jays also received a player to be named later.

Toronto left-hander Andrew Vasquez was claimed off waivers by the Philadelphia Phillies. The Blue Jays also designated left-hander Anthony Banda for assignment.

The Blue Jays were scheduled to open a two-game series Tuesday against another wild-card contender, the Tampa Bay Rays.

