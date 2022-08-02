Steelmaker Ternium reports 19% drop in Q2 net profit as costs grow

MEXICO CITY, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Steel producer Ternium reported on Tuesday a 19% drop in its second-quarter net profit from the year-ago period, as the costs of sales and expenses grew.

The company's net profit reached $936 million.

Costs of sales hit $3.1 billion, up from the $2.4 billion in the previous year.

Ternium, which operates in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the United States and Central America, posted a revenue of $4.4 billion, a 13% increase, as steel prices rose.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the three months through June climbed to $1.2 billion, down 14% from the same period a year before.

Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Noe Torres

