One injured, one in custody following single-vehicle crash near Washington, Pecos

Read on news3lv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pedestrian critically injured after southwest valley crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian is in critical condition after a crash near the southwest valley Thursday night. According to police, the crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. near West Flamingo Road east of Arville Street when a pedestrian was walking outside of a marked crosswalk over Flamingo Road. A Chevrolet Malibu was driving […]
news3lv.com
Serious injury crash reported near east Lake Mead Blvd, Christy Lane
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a serious injury crash on the east side of the valley. The incident was reported at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Lake Mead Blvd. and Christy Lane. Currently, Lake Mead Blvd. is closed...
Las Vegas police shut down northeast valley intersection after ‘serious’ crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have shut down a northeast valley intersection following a ‘serious’ injury crash. It happened Thursday afternoon at East Lake Mead Boulevard and Christy Lane. At this time police have shut down Lake Mead Boulevard in both directions at Bledsoe Lane due to the severity of the crash. Drivers […]
KTNV
Breaking: Both directions of Lake Mead shut down in east Las Vegas after 'serious' crash, police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Both directions of Lake Mead Boulevard were closed on Thursday afternoon after a "serious injury crash," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says. The crash happened in the area of East Lake Mead Boulevard and Christy Lane, in the far eastern part of the Las...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Armed burglary suspect arrested after standoff in northeast Vegas
Las Vegas police officers have an area off of Lamb Boulevard and Colton Avenue blocked off on Thursday afternoon while they try to arrest an armed suspect, they said.
news3lv.com
Suspect in custody after barricade situation near Cheyenne, Lamb
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect is in custody after an hours-long barricade situation in the northeast Las Vegas valley on Thursday. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said officers were working a barricade in the 3400 block of Silver Bow Drive, near Cheyenne Avenue and Lamb Boulevard. It...
L.A. Weekly
Eric John Bowers Killed in Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Charleston Boulevard [Las Vegas, NV]
49-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Collision near Essex Drive. Police responded to the scene on West Charleston Boulevard just west of Essex Drive around 9:40 p.m., on July 30th. Furthermore, authorities said the crash involved a dark-colored sedan. According to LVMPD, Bowers was walking outside a crosswalk along Charleston...
Suspect Nabbed After Deadly Triple Shooting at Vegas’ Mirage Hotel
A suspect has been nabbed by police after a shooting left one man dead and two women in critical condition in a Las Vegas hotel room on Thursday night. An altercation broke out at the Mirage among the four people—who are thought to have known each other—before the deadly attack. The wounded women were rushed to University Medical Center in critical condition, Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Dori Koren said. On Friday morning, Koren announced that a suspect had been apprehended. “Suspect identified, located, & arrested! And all within six hours of the incident. Great work by our [Las Vegas Metropolitan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing 16-year-old boy found safe
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 16-year-old Las Vegas boy previously reported missing has been found safe, according to a post by Vegas Angels. “The family would like to thank everyone that has assisted with this case,” the post partially read. “There are things that go on behind the scenes that we couldn’t share publicly so […]
news3lv.com
Suspect arrested after deadly shooting inside Mirage hotel room in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead and two others are in critical condition after a shooting inside of a hotel room at The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday night, according to police. The shooting was reported at about 8:30 p.m., said Lt. Dori Koren with...
news3lv.com
Crews battle fire in industrial section near Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Crews are battling a fire that broke out in an industrial section near the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday. Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from a building on Industrial Road just north of Sahara Avenue. A fire was reported around 5:30 p.m....
news3lv.com
Bicyclist dies after apparent medical episode at Wetlands Park
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A bicyclist died after suffering an apparent medical episode while on a trail at Wetlands Park on Tuesday, according to Las Vegas police. Officers were called around 3:48 p.m. to assist Clark County Park Police after a man was found unresponsive, said Lt. Brian Boxler with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news3lv.com
Social media personality arrested for 'street takeover' event planned for Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two men, including a prominent social media personality, were arrested over the weekend after allegedly planning a "street takeover" on the Las Vegas Strip, according to police. Graham Liberal and Michael Alex were taken into custody after officers staked out a meetup in the south...
Las Vegas police release ’10 Most Wanted’ list
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Las Vegas police have released their "10 Most Wanted" list which includes one woman and nine men, all wanted for crimes ranging from burglary to attempted murder of a police officer.
Bicyclist found dead at Wetlands Park
Clark County Park Police and LVMPD officers responded to a call on Tuesday where an adult male was found dead at Wetlands Park, according to police.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police seeking missing 79-year-old man
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public's assistance in locating 79-year-old John Monohan. He might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. Monohan was last seen on Thursday. He was wearing a black,...
‘Step out of the car with your hands up!’ Video shows Las Vegas police arresting YouTube personality after‘ street takeover’
Las Vegas Metro police released body camera video Thursday of officers arresting two men after a street racing event.
Fox5 KVVU
Copper wire stolen from multiple air conditioning units at Las Vegas non-profit
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Air conditioning units have been completely torn apart at the Opportunity Village thrift store. The local non-profit serves adults with disabilities and helps them with enhancing their lives. The copper inside these units was stolen from on top of the roof at Opportunity Village thrift...
Las Vegas Man Arrested for Aggravated Battery Following Alleged Road Rage Incident in Idaho County
COTTONWOOD, ID - On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, around 1:50 PM, Idaho County Dispatch received several 911 calls regarding an incident of road rage just south of Cottonwood on Highway 95. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, it was reported to Dispatch that a semi was driving aggressively and...
Another fire breaks out near defunct Crazy Horse Too Gentlemen's Club
Fire broke out on Thursday near the Crazy Horse Too Gentlemen's Club in Las Vegas. The vacant club has been the site of several fires in recent months and is slated for demolition.
Comments / 0