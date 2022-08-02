ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

TOMS RIVER: VEHICLE VS FENCE

Shortly after 8:00 p.m., a vehicle hit a fence on a residential property at the corner of Whittier Avenue and Keats Avenue in Toms River. The cause of the crash and extent of injuries are unknown at this time.
TOMS RIVER: FIRE COMPANY #2 COMPETING IN FIREFIGHTER COMBAT CHALLENGE

Members of Toms River Fire Company No. 2 are currently participating in the Firefighter Combat Challenge in Ocean City, Maryland. Lieutenant Cook, FF Schuler, FF Laing, and FF Ximello-Sanchez have been training hard for this weekend. The members of Company 2 are all rooting for our brothers! Good luck!
BEACHWOOD: STRUCTURE FIRE

At approximately 2:40 PM the Beachwood and Pine Beach Fire Departments were dispatched to what was originally reported as a shed fire on the 200 block of Pennant Avenue. Beachwood Police officers arrived and found that the incident was actually a house on fire on Neptune Avenue. Being upgraded to a residential structure fire, the Manitou Park, Pinewald and Bayville Fire Departments were dispatched for assistance. Beachwood First Aid provided support on scene as well.
LAKEWOOD: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle crash at Madison and 6th. We have no information on injuries or the cause of the accident. Should additional details become available, we will update our page.
Teen Boy Found Dead Near Union County Train Tracks

A 17-year-old boy was found dead near railroad tracks in Union County Thursday, Aug. 4, authorities said. The unidentified male was found near West Second Street and Central Avenue around 8:30 p.m. in Plainfield, a spokesperson with the prosecutor's office said.
Serious Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

There was a serious two-vehicle crash in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred after 5 p.m. on Thursday,, Aug. 4 at Columbia Road and Route 206 in Hammonton, initial reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and...
LONG BRANCH: DUCKLINGS RESCUED

Animal Control Supervisor, Deb Nagel called in reinforcements the other day for a report of ducklings trapped in a sewer. With the help of members from DPW and the Long Branch Professional Firefighters, we are happy to report that all the ducklings were removed safely!
No Injuries In Beachwood House Fire

BEACHWOOD – What came in as a shed fire turned out to be a house fire, but fortunately no one was injured, officials said. The call came in a little after 2:30 p.m., Beachwood Fire Chief Roger Hull said. Initially, the caller believed it was on the 200 block of Pennant Avenue, but it was actually the 200 block of Neptune Avenue. An enclosed porch backed up into the living area of the home. The fire was fully involved when first responders arrived.
