TOMS RIVER: VEHICLE VS FENCE
Shortly after 8:00 p.m., a vehicle hit a fence on a residential property at the corner of Whittier Avenue and Keats Avenue in Toms River. The cause of the crash and extent of injuries are unknown at this time.
TOMS RIVER: FIRE COMPANY #2 COMPETING IN FIREFIGHTER COMBAT CHALLENGE
Members of Toms River Fire Company No. 2 are currently participating in the Firefighter Combat Challenge in Ocean City, Maryland. Lieutenant Cook, FF Schuler, FF Laing, and FF Ximello-Sanchez have been training hard for this weekend. The members of Company 2 are all rooting for our brothers! Good luck!. media...
TOMS RIVER: MULTIPLE HOMES EXPERIENCING UNKNOWN ELECTRICAL PROBLEM
Emergency responders as well as JCP&L are on the 0 block of Cardinal with multiple homes in a row experiencing an electrical problem. We do not have details on the issue. Should additional information become available we will update our page.
Motorcyclist Crashes On Route 36 Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)
A motorcyclist was reported to be unconscious after being struck on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The collision was reported after 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 on the 1100 block of Route 36 in Hazlet. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's...
If you like swimming at the Jersey Shore, it's best to do it during the day when lifeguards are on duty and fishing is not permitted. Some fishermen get annoyed at the "no fishing" policy lifeguards enforce at most beaches during the daytime. Cole Anderson of Toms River and some...
BEACHWOOD: STRUCTURE FIRE
At approximately 2:40 PM the Beachwood and Pine Beach Fire Departments were dispatched to what was originally reported as a shed fire on the 200 block of Pennant Avenue. Beachwood Police officers arrived and found that the incident was actually a house on fire on Neptune Avenue. Being upgraded to a residential structure fire, the Manitou Park, Pinewald and Bayville Fire Departments were dispatched for assistance. Beachwood First Aid provided support on scene as well.
Water Main Project For Hooper Avenue Begins August 8
TOMS RIVER – Starting August 8, Veolia and its contractor Earle Asphalt will be connecting 60 linear feet of 8-inch ductile iron water main pipe under Hooper Avenue for fire and domestic service for the new construction at Veterans Administration outpatient clinic, located at 1051 Hooper Avenue. Work will...
Rollover Crash Traps Motorists In Atlantic City (DEVELOPING)
A car rolled over, trapping three occupants, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The two-vehicle crash occurred before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 at North Indiana and Arctic avenues in Atlantic City, initial reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LAKEWOOD: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle crash at Madison and 6th. We have no information on injuries or the cause of the accident. Should additional details become available, we will update our page.
Sausage links, bacon, pork roll, eggs, pancakes, the list goes on and on. I love breakfast. We are the "Breakfast Show" with Shawn & Sue, so breakfast is our favorite time of the day. Thanks for always sharing your breakfast with us every morning. When we ask you about your...
Car Flips, Motorist Trapped In Central Jersey Crash (DEVELOPING)
A motorist was trapped after their car flipped in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 on Route 440 South near Interstate 287 North in Edison, initial reports said. The vehicle was down in a ditch, reports said. CHECK...
Teen Boy Found Dead Near Union County Train Tracks
A 17-year-old boy was found dead near railroad tracks in Union County Thursday, Aug. 4, authorities said. The unidentified male was found near West Second Street and Central Avenue around 8:30 p.m. in Plainfield, a spokesperson with the prosecutor's office said. It was not clear where exactly his body was...
Serious Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)
There was a serious two-vehicle crash in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred after 5 p.m. on Thursday,, Aug. 4 at Columbia Road and Route 206 in Hammonton, initial reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and...
LONG BRANCH: DUCKLINGS RESCUED
Animal Control Supervisor, Deb Nagel called in reinforcements the other day for a report of ducklings trapped in a sewer. With the help of members from DPW and the Long Branch Professional Firefighters, we are happy to report that all the ducklings were removed safely!. Among the LBFD members were...
BEACHWOOD: FIRE SCENE NEPTUNE @ LOCKER
Emergency personnel are reported to be at the scene of a fire at Neptune and Locker. We have no additional details at this time. We will update our page should additional information become available.
No Injuries In Beachwood House Fire
BEACHWOOD – What came in as a shed fire turned out to be a house fire, but fortunately no one was injured, officials said. The call came in a little after 2:30 p.m., Beachwood Fire Chief Roger Hull said. Initially, the caller believed it was on the 200 block of Pennant Avenue, but it was actually the 200 block of Neptune Avenue. An enclosed porch backed up into the living area of the home. The fire was fully involved when first responders arrived.
Jersey Shore Man Was Intoxicated, Unlicensed In Deadly Head-On Crash: Report
A 27-year-old Monmouth County man was driving with a suspended license and was intoxicated when he caused a head-on crash that claimed the life of an 82-year-old man in June, NJ Advance Media reported. Wall resident Nolan T. Dickson was charged with vehicular homicide and causing death while operating a...
