Sneak peek inside Maui’s first cat café

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Attention, cat lovers! Maui is finally getting its first cat café where you can sip a cup of coffee or tea, enjoy local-baked treats and hang out with adoptable cats. Doesn’t that sound inviting?

Moriah Diamond, the founder of Cat Cafe Maui, has been a longtime lover of animals since her childhood on a farm in Israel. She wanted to create something that combines her passion for cats and desire to contribute to the community on Maui.

“I have always dreamed of doing this,” she said.

Taking inspiration from the four cat cafés on Oahu, who have provided collaboration and insight, she realized Maui really needed its own cat café and lounge. Cat Cafe Maui has a partnership with the Maui Humane Society, as well as a steady stream of sociable, healthy and adoptable cats just waiting to find their forever home.

On Aug. 8, you can meet these cats at the grand opening at Queen Ka’ahumanu Center in Kahului. They’re located on the second floor by the elevators, across from the movie theater.

All guests must RSVP before visiting. Admission is $20. Click here for more info.

Volunteers can also join and become part of the endeavor through a newly established nonprofit called Maui Cat Rescue.

“My goal for this business is to create a fun, unique and safe sanctuary space for cat lovers and cats to hang out and also to give the feral/community cats on Maui a chance to get adopted into a loving home,” Diamond said.

She calls the cat café a big foster home where they partner with local shelters to make sure the cats are getting loving treatment. It’s a chance for people to meet them, socialize, get to know their personalities and perhaps create a bond that might not otherwise happen.

“Sometimes we can even do some match-making! We enjoy having conversations, and sometimes we can find a cat whose personality is just right for you,” Diamond wrote on her fundraising page. “You might even find your new best friend. Come fall in love!”

Diamond hopes this will assist the shelters and have a positive impact on the cat community on Maui.

There will also be lots of merchandise (cat-oriented, of course) to help them keep their doors open.