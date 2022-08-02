Animals seized from unlicensed shelter up for adoption in shelters across Maine

Read on wgme.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?Maine State
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayMaine State
Even more things to do on July 23rd & 24thMaine State
Local Restaurant Buys Maine Wharf To Help You Save MoneyGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
WMTW
Animals rescued in Alfred animal seizure are now ready for adoption
WESTBROOK, Maine — In April, animal control officers seized over 50 cats and dogs from an unlicensed animal shelter operated out of a house in Alfred. Today, many of those animals are ready for adoption. “These dogs just really deserve to be adopted into families that will love them...
WGME
Wild Blueberry Weekend aims to celebrate all things blueberry
PORTLAND (WGME) – Saturday kicks off Wild Blueberry Weekend in Maine, celebrating all things blueberry. It's happening at wild blueberry farms all over the state on both Saturday and Sunday, rain or shine. The goal is to get people to enjoy Maine's smaller, wild blueberries rather than the larger,...
WGME
Livermore residents complain of litter, feces left near pond
LIVERMORE (WGME) – Livermore residents are dealing with a problem that really stinks. People are complaining about litter and feces in the area of Brettuns Pond, which is only supposed to be open for residents. "Oh, it's beautiful,” Lorraine Woodard, who lives near Brettuns Pond, said. “You can see...
WGME
Beach to Beacon returns in-person after pandemic hiatus
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- Maine's most iconic road race returns in-person after nearly three years. The TD Beach to Beacon 10k is Saturday in Cape Elizabeth. The event returns in-person for the first time since the start of the pandemic. In 2019, almost 6,500 runners from nine countries, 42 states,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Millie the Moose died Saturday. Locals want answers.
BELGRADE, Maine — Belgrade Lakes community members are mourning the loss of a juvenile moose that frequented yards and ponds for the past few weeks. Millie the Moose, as she was called by locals, died Saturday, according to game wardens. Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Warden Service,...
Baby zebra born at Maine zoo
YORK, Maine — A Maine zoo welcomed an adorable baby zebra last month, officials said. According to WCSH-TV, York’s Wild Kingdom said the new arrival, a foal named Sunday, was born overnight July 24. “It was an exciting morning when our zookeepers came in to find the new...
WGME
Missing 88-year-old Maine man with memory loss issues found
DAMARISCOTTA (WGME) -- The Damariscotta Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an 88-year-old man with memory loss issues. Police say Ronald Slicer was last known to be in the Damariscotta area around noon Wednesday. He is described as a 5'11", 180 pound white male with hazel...
ROAD TRIP WORTHY: ‘Maine’s Ultimate Fall Yard Sale’ September 10
This bargain hunter's dream is worth hoping in the car and heading to Cumberland Center. Summer and fall are all about yard sales in the state of Maine, because as they say, one man’s trash, is another man’s treasure. So if the idea of taking a nice road trip, and browsing at hundreds of yard sales all in one location gets you excited, there is a perfect event next month to feed your obsession.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGME
8 Maine towns respond after scrap metal pile catches fire in Topsham
TOPSHAM (WGME) -- A fire broke out Friday morning in Topsham. First responders were called to the Grimmel Industries scrap metal facility just before 4 a.m. for a junk pile on fire. Officials say “fluff,” which is material extracted from metal, was on fire as well as a conveyer belt...
WGME
Pretending to play: Nationwide violin scheme sweeping across Maine
SANFORD (WGME) -- A nationwide ploy to get your money is sweeping across Maine. People are pretending to play the violin on street corners or in parking lots with a sign claiming they're trying to support their family. Their songs sound sweet and their stories are heartwarming, but police say...
WGME
'Mom, there's a bear in the living room:' NH family shares scary encounter with bear
CONWAY (WGME) – A New Hampshire family met an unexpected visitor in their house on Monday. Arlee Giannini was home with her son when he told her there was a bear in their living room. "I'm about ready to fall asleep. Jaeden comes flying in my room and he's...
It Must Be Shark Week in Maine, Great White Closes Down Maine Beach Again
Good luck escaping this topic. Not only did we just wrap up the infamous Shark Week but as sightings increase in Maine, you can’t dodge the hot topic in normal conversation. It seems whether I’m at work or with friends I’m always hearing, “did you hear about the shark sighting?”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
As Fatalities Climb For 2022, Another Maine Motorcyclist Has Been Killed in a Crash
It has been a rough year for motorcycle enthusiasts in Maine as the number of fatalities has taken a sharp upward turn in 2022. Already in 2022, Maine is on track to pass the number of motorcycle fatalities logged in all of 2021. Sadly, another motorcycle crash has led to...
WMTW
Thousands of Maine military veterans could be eligible for care due to burn pits exposure
SACO, Maine — In early 2001, at 18 years old, Marshall Archer enlisted in the Marines, and in 2003, when the U.S. invaded Iraq, he deployed there for two years. "My focus was on the mission, not garbage," Archer said in an interview at his home in Saco on Wednesday. "We didn't have our local garbage trucks coming. It was dump it and burn it."
Maine Mother, 2-Year-Old Daughter, Seriously Hurt After Collision With Dump Truck
According to WGME 13, Wednesday afternoon crash has left a Maine mom and her toddler-aged daughter in serious condition. The news station reports that the crash happened just before 4:30 on Route 113 in the Maine town of Standish. Officials tell reporters that a Volvo, driven by a 32-year-old woman...
WGME
Good Shepherd Food Bank begins growing, processing vegetables
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Good Shepherd Food Bank is now growing and processing vegetables. The organization announced Thursday that they are launching "Harvesting Good," and the multi-million-dollar investments begins with the organization planting broccoli in Caribou. They say Harvesting Good is a revolutionary business model that aligns food banks, regional...
Crews respond to fire at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Fire Department responded to a report of an all-hands woods fire at Evergreen Cemetery on Stevens Avenue on Thursday afternoon. Approximately 2 acres burned along the edge of the woods, according to Portland Fire Marshal Jason Grant. Firefighters have reportedly contained and extinguished the...
WGME
Crews battle woods fire in Portland cemetery
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Crews are on the scene of a woods fire in Evergreen Cemetery in Portland. The fire has burned less than an acre in the back of the cemetery and it is now under control. Crews say they're going to continue dumping water on the fire to make...
WGME
Berwick officials warn residents not to let their children drink the water
BERWICK (WGME) -- Town officials are warning families of one southern Maine community not to let their children drink the water. The Berwick Water Department says manganese levels have been rising, causing tap water discoloration. Berwick gets its drinking water from the nearby Salmon Falls River. The river has high...
To the Lazy Workers in the Checkout Line of a Maine Grocery Store
First off, don't worry. I'm not trying to get you fired by writing this. And I'm also not going to mention what grocery store and what Maine city/town I went to so that you can't be identified and I'm also not trying to have any Maine business lose money. But...
Comments / 0