Alfred, ME

Animals seized from unlicensed shelter up for adoption in shelters across Maine

By Megan Willgoos, WGME
WGME
 3 days ago
WMTW

Animals rescued in Alfred animal seizure are now ready for adoption

WESTBROOK, Maine — In April, animal control officers seized over 50 cats and dogs from an unlicensed animal shelter operated out of a house in Alfred. Today, many of those animals are ready for adoption. “These dogs just really deserve to be adopted into families that will love them...
ALFRED, ME
WGME

Wild Blueberry Weekend aims to celebrate all things blueberry

PORTLAND (WGME) – Saturday kicks off Wild Blueberry Weekend in Maine, celebrating all things blueberry. It's happening at wild blueberry farms all over the state on both Saturday and Sunday, rain or shine. The goal is to get people to enjoy Maine's smaller, wild blueberries rather than the larger,...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Livermore residents complain of litter, feces left near pond

LIVERMORE (WGME) – Livermore residents are dealing with a problem that really stinks. People are complaining about litter and feces in the area of Brettuns Pond, which is only supposed to be open for residents. "Oh, it's beautiful,” Lorraine Woodard, who lives near Brettuns Pond, said. “You can see...
LIVERMORE, ME
WGME

Beach to Beacon returns in-person after pandemic hiatus

CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- Maine's most iconic road race returns in-person after nearly three years. The TD Beach to Beacon 10k is Saturday in Cape Elizabeth. The event returns in-person for the first time since the start of the pandemic. In 2019, almost 6,500 runners from nine countries, 42 states,...
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Millie the Moose died Saturday. Locals want answers.

BELGRADE, Maine — Belgrade Lakes community members are mourning the loss of a juvenile moose that frequented yards and ponds for the past few weeks. Millie the Moose, as she was called by locals, died Saturday, according to game wardens. Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Warden Service,...
BELGRADE, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

Baby zebra born at Maine zoo

YORK, Maine — A Maine zoo welcomed an adorable baby zebra last month, officials said. According to WCSH-TV, York’s Wild Kingdom said the new arrival, a foal named Sunday, was born overnight July 24. “It was an exciting morning when our zookeepers came in to find the new...
WGME

Missing 88-year-old Maine man with memory loss issues found

DAMARISCOTTA (WGME) -- The Damariscotta Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an 88-year-old man with memory loss issues. Police say Ronald Slicer was last known to be in the Damariscotta area around noon Wednesday. He is described as a 5'11", 180 pound white male with hazel...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
Z107.3

ROAD TRIP WORTHY: ‘Maine’s Ultimate Fall Yard Sale’ September 10

This bargain hunter's dream is worth hoping in the car and heading to Cumberland Center. Summer and fall are all about yard sales in the state of Maine, because as they say, one man’s trash, is another man’s treasure. So if the idea of taking a nice road trip, and browsing at hundreds of yard sales all in one location gets you excited, there is a perfect event next month to feed your obsession.
MAINE STATE
WGME

8 Maine towns respond after scrap metal pile catches fire in Topsham

TOPSHAM (WGME) -- A fire broke out Friday morning in Topsham. First responders were called to the Grimmel Industries scrap metal facility just before 4 a.m. for a junk pile on fire. Officials say “fluff,” which is material extracted from metal, was on fire as well as a conveyer belt...
TOPSHAM, ME
WGME

Pretending to play: Nationwide violin scheme sweeping across Maine

SANFORD (WGME) -- A nationwide ploy to get your money is sweeping across Maine. People are pretending to play the violin on street corners or in parking lots with a sign claiming they're trying to support their family. Their songs sound sweet and their stories are heartwarming, but police say...
SANFORD, ME
WGME

Good Shepherd Food Bank begins growing, processing vegetables

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Good Shepherd Food Bank is now growing and processing vegetables. The organization announced Thursday that they are launching "Harvesting Good," and the multi-million-dollar investments begins with the organization planting broccoli in Caribou. They say Harvesting Good is a revolutionary business model that aligns food banks, regional...
CARIBOU, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Crews respond to fire at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Fire Department responded to a report of an all-hands woods fire at Evergreen Cemetery on Stevens Avenue on Thursday afternoon. Approximately 2 acres burned along the edge of the woods, according to Portland Fire Marshal Jason Grant. Firefighters have reportedly contained and extinguished the...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Crews battle woods fire in Portland cemetery

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Crews are on the scene of a woods fire in Evergreen Cemetery in Portland. The fire has burned less than an acre in the back of the cemetery and it is now under control. Crews say they're going to continue dumping water on the fire to make...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Berwick officials warn residents not to let their children drink the water

BERWICK (WGME) -- Town officials are warning families of one southern Maine community not to let their children drink the water. The Berwick Water Department says manganese levels have been rising, causing tap water discoloration. Berwick gets its drinking water from the nearby Salmon Falls River. The river has high...
BERWICK, ME

