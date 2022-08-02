Animals seized from unlicensed shelter up for adoption in shelters across Maine

This bargain hunter's dream is worth hoping in the car and heading to Cumberland Center. Summer and fall are all about yard sales in the state of Maine, because as they say, one man’s trash, is another man’s treasure. So if the idea of taking a nice road trip, and browsing at hundreds of yard sales all in one location gets you excited, there is a perfect event next month to feed your obsession.

MAINE STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO