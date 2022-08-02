Police: Culver man threatened to stab female victim to death

Read on www.wndu.com
abc57.com
Woman arrested on dealing and delivering drug charges in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- Police and the Marshall County Drug Task Force conducted an arrest during a traffic stop at the corner of Center Street and Laporte Street on Thursday at 3:45 p.m., according to the Plymouth Police Department. Lola D Fier was taken into custody on Level two drug charges...
abc57.com
Plymouth man accused of leading police on pursuit, one woman injured following crash
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Thursday at 3:45 a.m. on a 2011 Ford Fusion on State Road 17 near Glenn Overmyer Drive, but the vehicle failed to stop, according to the Plymouth Police Department. The driver of the Fusion, 33-year-old Brett Kersey of Plymouth,...
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating Thursday night shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A shooting occurred on Cleveland Avenue Thursday night just before 11 p.m., according to the South Bend Police Department. One individual has been taken to the hospital for their injuries. The situation remains under investigation.
WANE-TV
Police find pipe bomb during South Bend arrests
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) — Police discovered a pipe bomb in a South Bend home Wednesday after arresting two adult males on several charges at 52000 Hollyhock Road. Indiana State Police and the St. Joseph County Police Department were working together to find a suspect wanted for a felony arrest, which led them to the house.
abc57.com
Man charged in murder of Anthony Long
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A South Bend man been charged for his role in the robbery and death of 38-year-old Anthony Long in February, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office announced. The prosecutor's office filed charges against 32-year-old Cecil Huston on June 10. On August 2, U.S. Marshals apprehended...
Deputies: 2 girls found after going missing in St. Joseph County, 1 in custody
Two young girls have been found safe after being reported missing out of Centreville on Thursday. The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office adds one person is in custody.
cbs4indy.com
Man attacks Indiana Walmart employee with machete, says police
ELKHART, Ind. — Police in Elkhart say an arrest has been made after a man attacked a Walmart employee with a machete in the store’s parking lot. Police were called to the Walmart at 175 County Road 6 West on Tuesday morning in reference to a knife attack.
abc57.com
Man accused of leading Sturgis officers on chase
STURGIS, Mich. - A 30-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly taking control of a vehicle and leading police on a chase, the Sturgis Department of Public Safety announced. At 10:47 p.m., Sturgis Public Safety officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near Griffith Street and Franks Avenue.
Man arrested after hacking into Walmart employee with machete: Police
An Indiana man was arrested Tuesday after he lured a Walmart employee to him outside the store and hacked into him with a machete, authorities said.
WNDU
Health officials pushing for mental health awareness after deadly shooting of man having mental episode
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Health officials in St. Joseph County continue their push for more public awareness regarding mental health. This comes nearly a week after a South Bend man who was going through a mental episode was shot and killed by police near Coquillard Elementary School. Police say Dante Kittrell, 51, was shot after allegedly pointing his gun at officers.
WNDU
One killed, one injured in crash on McKinley Highway in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a crash on Thursday afternoon that left one man dead and another man injured. Police were called just before 2:30 p.m. to the area of McKinley Highway and Hoosier Avenue. Their initial investigation found that Trevor Jacob Reasonover, 30, of Osceola was driving west on McKinley Highway and that a 30-year-old Mishawaka man was driving east on McKinley Highway when their vehicles collided.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Witness tried helping victims in crash that killed Rep. Jackie Walorski
ELKHART COUNTY Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a scene that continues to leave many in shock. “It’s something that you never wish for anyone,” a witness told 16 News Now Wednesday night. Four people dead in a fatal car crash including Indiana Representative and South Bend native Jackie...
Missing girls from St. Joseph Co. found safe; biological mother in custody
Two young girls are missing from the home of their foster parents in St. Joseph County. Police believe their mother took them.
abc57.com
Police identify bicyclist killed by train
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The identity of the bicyclist who was killed by a train Wednesday morning has been released. Goshen Police and fire responded to the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing at 7:27 a.m. and discovered 62-year-old Clifford Gilbert III deceased. Police said Gilbert was riding his bicycle eastbound on Lincoln...
WNDU
Visitation arranged for Nappanee woman killed in deadly crash
Goshen Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Steven Hope has a special message for students who returned to the classroom on Friday. New principal at Prairie View Elementary School in Goshen. Updated: 2 hours ago. Goshen Community Schools have a new bus schedule, new principal, and a really cool dual language immersion...
95.3 MNC
One person injured in South Bend shooting
One person was injured in an apparent shooting in South Bend. Police were called around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, to the 600 block of North Johnson Street, on the report of shots fired. Officers arrived, but didn’t find a victim. Then, they were told that a man was at Memorial Hospital with at least one gunshot wound.
WISH-TV
Sheriff issues correction, SUV carrying Walorski crossed centerline in crash
WAKARUSA, Ind. (WISH) — Police on Thursday said evidence from the crash that killed U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, an Indiana Republican, revealed that the SUV she was in crossed the centerline moments before the head-on crash. Police initially said Wednesday that 56-year-old Edith Schmucker, of Nappanee, crossed the centerline...
WNDU
Michiana community remembers Walorski staffers killed in crash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Those being remembered in the aftermath of a terrible tragedy on Wednesday are two of Walorski’s staff, Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson. Zachery Potts was the District Director for Walorski. Thomson was her Communications Director. Commissioner Andy Kostielney remembered Potts for his dedication. He...
WNDU
Warsaw mayor met with Rep. Jackie Walorski just hours before fatal crash
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Flags are at half staff following in Warsaw Thursday night. It comes one day after Rep. Jackie Walorski was in Warsaw meeting with the Mayor Joe Thallemer just hours before she was killed. There right by her side was Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson, her two key aids.
abc57.com
18-year-old man shot in the area of N. Johnson Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officers responded to the 600 block North Johnson Street for a shots-fired call at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the South Bend Police Department. While officials did not find any injured individuals on North Johnson Street, they were informed about a gunshot victim being...
