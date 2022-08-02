ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Apex Legends Mobile Squad Up Event Guide

Apex Legends Mobile's newest in-game event, Squad Up, went live last night, and will only be available for the weekend. The event encourages players to squad up with their friends and complete challenges as a team in return for free loot. Squad Up consists of a series of challenges that can only be completed with a pre-made squad.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Hot Drop: Apex Legends' Battle Passes Have Fun Narrative Implications

Hot Drop is GameSpot's weekly Apex Legends column, in which Jordan Ramée takes a closer look at Respawn's battle royale to provide additional insight into the game's evolution, as well as dive deeper into its episodic storytelling and characters. Most aspects of Apex Legends contribute to the game's story--character...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Apex Legends Mobile's Rhapsody Is Designed With Potential Metas In Mind, Including The Scan Meta

Apex Legends Mobile Season 2 has been going well, in large part due to the battle royale game's latest playable legend, Rhapsody. Like Fade, Rhapsody is described as a "mobile-first" legend, which means she's exclusive to the mobile spin-off of Apex Legends--at least for now. As a full-time DJ and part-time hacker, Rhapsody is an incredibly fun support legend, possessing powerful sound-based abilities that disrupt opponents and enhance her allies.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apex Legends#Android#Mobile Game#Video Game#Pythas Error Control#Eternal
ohmymag.co.uk

Delete now!: Millions of Android devices infected with bug that drains your account

Google has by far some of the strict security policies, but hackers still manage to find ways to sneak in malware that are costly to users. In a latest investigation, it was discovered that some 28 apps laced with dangerous malware were in the Google Play Store. Millions of people have already downloaded these apps. Read on to know if you have any of these money-draining apps.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to delete messages from Messenger app

Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to clear cache on your Android device

It just takes a couple of taps. Cached files are temporary data an app on your phone saves to make using the app easier. This could be login information, your favorite playlists, and other saved default info. Along the same lines are cookies, which are saved browsing information that makes using the browser on your phone easier. You might want to occasionally clear the phone’s app cache and cookies to save space, speed up the device, and troubleshoot. Here’s how to clear the cache and cookies on Android.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Android Devices
Gamespot

Steam Beta Adds Full Switch Joy-Con Support

Valve is continuously making improvements and expanding ways in which players can play games on Steam, and with the latest update, it's now possible to use Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers on the beta client. Sharing the news on August 4 in a new community post, Valve announced that the Steam...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Leaked Modern Warfare 2 Photos Confirm New Multiplayer Mode ‘DMZ’ | GameSpot News

A kicker for the LA Rams, shared an image of the Modern Warfare 2 menu on Instagram Stories and captioned the image, "Having fun on the new Call of Duty." Another player posted a slightly blurry photo, saying they were previewing the unreleased game, but the image still clearly says "DMZ" in the top right-hand corner of the screen.The images have since been deleted, but sites like CharlieIntel and ModernWarzone were quick to capture and tweet out their existence. Call of Duty insiders have long suggested the existence of DMZ, which is said to be Modern Warfare 2's extraction-based mode inspired by Escape from Tarkov. The leaks describe DMZ as an open-world mode with a mix of battle royale and survival game elements, and the mode has reportedly been in development for four years.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim

Latest on Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim. Even homicidal killers want to find romance. We have no news or videos for Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim. Sorry!
INTERNET
Gamespot

Square Enix Could Be Selling Even More Studios

Following its latest earnings call, Square Enix is reportedly looking to sell stakes in some of its development studios in an effort to devote more resources to select titles. According to games industry analyst David Gibson, the publisher will be reviewing its portfolio to see which studios it will want to retain full ownership of or offer stakes to other interested companies. As Gibson explained, Square Enix views this strategy as a way to devote "resources mainly to Japan titles" and could see interest from Sony, Tencent, and Nexon.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Tips And Tricks

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is a massive JRPG, filled with different systems, resources, and classes. While the game does offer tutorials for most of its systems, sometimes it can be overwhelming or certain bits of information are left out. In order to get the most out of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, it's important to know which systems to engage with which ones you can gloss over. Here are some tips to help you through Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy