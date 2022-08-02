Read on www.gamespot.com
Apex Legends Mobile Squad Up Event Guide
Apex Legends Mobile's newest in-game event, Squad Up, went live last night, and will only be available for the weekend. The event encourages players to squad up with their friends and complete challenges as a team in return for free loot. Squad Up consists of a series of challenges that can only be completed with a pre-made squad.
Apex Legends Mobile's Rhapsody Is Designed With Potential Metas In Mind, Including The Scan Meta
Apex Legends Mobile Season 2 has been going well, in large part due to the battle royale game's latest playable legend, Rhapsody. Like Fade, Rhapsody is described as a "mobile-first" legend, which means she's exclusive to the mobile spin-off of Apex Legends--at least for now. As a full-time DJ and part-time hacker, Rhapsody is an incredibly fun support legend, possessing powerful sound-based abilities that disrupt opponents and enhance her allies.
ohmymag.co.uk
How to delete messages from Messenger app
Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
Android Authority
How to clear cache on your Android device
It just takes a couple of taps. Cached files are temporary data an app on your phone saves to make using the app easier. This could be login information, your favorite playlists, and other saved default info. Along the same lines are cookies, which are saved browsing information that makes using the browser on your phone easier. You might want to occasionally clear the phone’s app cache and cookies to save space, speed up the device, and troubleshoot. Here’s how to clear the cache and cookies on Android.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Tips And Tricks
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is a massive JRPG, filled with different systems, resources, and classes. While the game does offer tutorials for most of its systems, sometimes it can be overwhelming or certain bits of information are left out. In order to get the most out of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, it's important to know which systems to engage with which ones you can gloss over. Here are some tips to help you through Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
No iPhone signal? Five quick hacks to fix your reception in seconds
LITTLE or no phone signal is always pretty frustrating. Especially if you see 5G or 4G on your iPhone but can't actually get any service. More often that not, it's a sign that the network is overcrowded, which is why they tend to grind to a halt during busy events like festivals.
digitalspy.com
