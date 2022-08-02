ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Gauvin
2d ago

We keep hearing about these Storms, ect.The Old saying goes, If You don't like Michigan Weather, Wait 5 Minutes, it will Change.

ClickOnDetroit.com

Turning up the heat: What to expect this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – We’re still tracking some showers and thunderstorms on the radar this morning, but not nearly the coverage we had late last night with thunderstorms that are producing a lot of lightning and heavy rainfall as well with all the moisture around. It looks to be a...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit facing potential for another round of heavy thunderstorms, downpours, flooding

DETROIT – That was an impressive line of storms late Wednesday creating dozens of severe storm reports from wind damage to hail and super soaking cells. Now, we’re in the wake of a cool front with just a few scattered showers around Metro Detroit. Temperatures have not been able to cool significantly due to the clouds and warm breezes as we are in the 70s this Thursday morning as you head out to greet the day.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit to face heat advisory, risk for severe storms today

It’s double trouble for Metro Detroit this Wednesday. Happy Hump Day! The best part of our day will be the morning hours, the best and safest for any kind of working out or working outside. Temperatures are in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees as you hit the...
The Detroit Free Press

It will feel like 100 degrees in metro Detroit before severe weather rolls in

Metro Detroiters are in for a scorching hot, muggy day Wednesday before strong storms barrel through the region in the afternoon and evening. A high of 94 degrees is expected, according to the National Weather Service in White Lake. The high humidity will make it feel as if the temperature is over 100 degrees. A heat advisory is in effect for southern Michigan until 8 p.m.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
fox2detroit.com

Storms leave 28K DTE customers without power, freeway flooding reported

FOX 2 - Heavy storms moving through Metro Detroit have left at least tens of thousands of DTE Energy customers without power Wednesday evening with flooding not helping matters. According to the DTE Outage Map, there are 108 crews out in the field and 25,000 people without power. Some of...
ClickOnDetroit.com

DTE Energy power outage map: Here’s how to check it

Storms moved through southeastern Michigan causing power outages across the region. You can find the DTE Outage Map here or on the DTE Energy app. Track the live interactive Michigan Weather Radar here 🌧️. Track severe weather alerts here ⚠️. Submit storm photos here 📷. Find more weather...
cw39.com

Houston weather: storm system to bring rain, heat relief on Friday

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston is in the midst of a mini heat wave with highs near 100 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. However, a storm system (area of low pressure) near Louisiana is heading westward towards Texas, bringing likely rain and cooler temperatures to Greater Houston on Friday. The clouds...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Storms leave their mark on Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Wednesday evening’s storms left their mark on many communities across Metro Detroit, from flooded roads to downed trees. Sheldon Road in Plymouth was flooded with cars gingerly trying to make their way through. Strong gusts whipped down trees, some landing on the road. The heavy wind...
WILX-TV

First Alert Weather Day due to risk for severe storms, dangerous heat

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day because of a risk for strong to severe thunderstorms the afternoon and for high heat and humidity that will be in place. The day will start with a mixture of clouds and sunshine with thunderstorm chances holding off until...
The Flint Journal

Solid line of storms, severe wind gusts, isolated tornado possible after Wednesday’s steambath

The weather set-up is classic for a late summer line of severe thunderstorms Wednesday. All of the boxes of basic items on a severe weather checklist are checked for Wednesday afternoon and evening. Heat and high humidity will create unstable air. Unstable air rises and produces billowing thunderstorms. The engine to a large line of thunderstorms is an upper-air disturbance and an abrupt wind shift at the surface. Both of those storm-making weather features will be present late Wednesday. Finally, the time of day matters for robust storms. The heat of late afternoon and evening are the right time for scattered thunderstorms to merge into a solid line of thunderstorms.
1470 WFNT

Farmers’ Almanac Not Looking Real Pretty for Winter in Michigan This Year

You know the outlook isn't great when the Farmers' Almanac sets aside technical lingo and just tells you to get ready to 'shake, shiver, and shovel' this winter. Since 1818 the Farmers' Almanac has been the 'Weather Bible' with its annual publication. The Farmers' Almanac released its extended forecast earlier this week, and Michiganders may want to start booking those warm weather getaways now if the forecast is on point.
