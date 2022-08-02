Read on www.clickondetroit.com
Dave Gauvin
2d ago
We keep hearing about these Storms, ect.The Old saying goes, If You don't like Michigan Weather, Wait 5 Minutes, it will Change.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking storms, showers ahead of the weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what you can expect
DETROIT – Showers and storms from Thursday are ending overnight, but fog will likely develop and could be dense in spots. Temperatures during the overnight will bottom out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Weekend forecast. While we are expecting more dry time Friday and Saturday, an isolated...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Turning up the heat: What to expect this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – We’re still tracking some showers and thunderstorms on the radar this morning, but not nearly the coverage we had late last night with thunderstorms that are producing a lot of lightning and heavy rainfall as well with all the moisture around. It looks to be a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit facing potential for another round of heavy thunderstorms, downpours, flooding
DETROIT – That was an impressive line of storms late Wednesday creating dozens of severe storm reports from wind damage to hail and super soaking cells. Now, we’re in the wake of a cool front with just a few scattered showers around Metro Detroit. Temperatures have not been able to cool significantly due to the clouds and warm breezes as we are in the 70s this Thursday morning as you head out to greet the day.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit to face heat advisory, risk for severe storms today
It’s double trouble for Metro Detroit this Wednesday. Happy Hump Day! The best part of our day will be the morning hours, the best and safest for any kind of working out or working outside. Temperatures are in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees as you hit the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Timeline: When severe storms could bring damaging winds, flooding, hail, tornadoes to Metro Detroit
DETROIT – A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties. We’re topping out in the 90s Wednesday afternoon, but with high dew points, it’s going to feel like triple digits. Some relief is...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Freeways cleared after heavy downpours cause major flooding in Metro Detroit
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Heavy downpours on Wednesday evening caused several freeway closures in Metro Detroit. According to MDOT, here is where flooding has been cleared:
It will feel like 100 degrees in metro Detroit before severe weather rolls in
Metro Detroiters are in for a scorching hot, muggy day Wednesday before strong storms barrel through the region in the afternoon and evening. A high of 94 degrees is expected, according to the National Weather Service in White Lake. The high humidity will make it feel as if the temperature is over 100 degrees. A heat advisory is in effect for southern Michigan until 8 p.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s the window for possible severe storms, hail, flooding in Metro Detroit tomorrow
DETROIT – The weather is going to be really nice if you’re going out to vote for the rest of Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s before falling into the 70s in the evening. Showers and Storms Wednesday. Confidence is growing for impactful storms Wednesday afternoon...
fox2detroit.com
Southeast Michigan severe weather downs trees and leaves 25K without power
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Power outages, downed trees, and flooded highways: Hello severe weather. In one of the busiest rounds of severe weather to sweep through Southeast Michigan this summer, tens of thousands lost power in Metro Detroit as heavy storms prompted flooding on area highways. As of Thursday morning,...
fox2detroit.com
Storms leave 28K DTE customers without power, freeway flooding reported
FOX 2 - Heavy storms moving through Metro Detroit have left at least tens of thousands of DTE Energy customers without power Wednesday evening with flooding not helping matters. According to the DTE Outage Map, there are 108 crews out in the field and 25,000 people without power. Some of...
Bad Weather Coming For NE: Farmer's Almanac Predicts 'Hibernation Zone'
Many Americans should brace for a cold and snowy winter.
ClickOnDetroit.com
DTE Energy power outage map: Here’s how to check it
Storms moved through southeastern Michigan causing power outages across the region. You can find the DTE Outage Map here or on the DTE Energy app. Track the live interactive Michigan Weather Radar here 🌧️. Track severe weather alerts here ⚠️. Submit storm photos here 📷. Find more weather...
Farmers' Almanac's Michigan winter prediction is out, predicts unreasonable cold, snow
Here's a weather prediction that — whether we believe it or not — calls for a shovel. The Farmers' Almanac, an annual American periodical in publication since 1818, is predicting a snowy and cold winter, which, if true, means if you don't have a blower, you'll be breaking your back scraping snow off your sidewalk. ...
cw39.com
Houston weather: storm system to bring rain, heat relief on Friday
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston is in the midst of a mini heat wave with highs near 100 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. However, a storm system (area of low pressure) near Louisiana is heading westward towards Texas, bringing likely rain and cooler temperatures to Greater Houston on Friday. The clouds...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Storms leave their mark on Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Wednesday evening’s storms left their mark on many communities across Metro Detroit, from flooded roads to downed trees. Sheldon Road in Plymouth was flooded with cars gingerly trying to make their way through. Strong gusts whipped down trees, some landing on the road. The heavy wind...
Two tornadoes hit Michigan's Thumb region within miles of each other on Monday, NWS says
Two tornadoes with winds of up to 80 mph touched down in Michigan’s Thumb region Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.
WILX-TV
First Alert Weather Day due to risk for severe storms, dangerous heat
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day because of a risk for strong to severe thunderstorms the afternoon and for high heat and humidity that will be in place. The day will start with a mixture of clouds and sunshine with thunderstorm chances holding off until...
Solid line of storms, severe wind gusts, isolated tornado possible after Wednesday’s steambath
The weather set-up is classic for a late summer line of severe thunderstorms Wednesday. All of the boxes of basic items on a severe weather checklist are checked for Wednesday afternoon and evening. Heat and high humidity will create unstable air. Unstable air rises and produces billowing thunderstorms. The engine to a large line of thunderstorms is an upper-air disturbance and an abrupt wind shift at the surface. Both of those storm-making weather features will be present late Wednesday. Finally, the time of day matters for robust storms. The heat of late afternoon and evening are the right time for scattered thunderstorms to merge into a solid line of thunderstorms.
WWMTCw
Severe thunderstorms cause widespread damage in West Michigan neighborhoods
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dark clouds formed over parts of West Michigan, ushering in severe thunderstorms and rain showers early Wednesday evening. The storms left behind debris, significant damage to homes and cars, and power outages for tens of thousands in the Kalamazoo area and beyond. Wind speeds of up...
Farmers’ Almanac Not Looking Real Pretty for Winter in Michigan This Year
You know the outlook isn't great when the Farmers' Almanac sets aside technical lingo and just tells you to get ready to 'shake, shiver, and shovel' this winter. Since 1818 the Farmers' Almanac has been the 'Weather Bible' with its annual publication. The Farmers' Almanac released its extended forecast earlier this week, and Michiganders may want to start booking those warm weather getaways now if the forecast is on point.
Comments / 1