Despite again lowering proposed tax rate, city tax bill to increase

Read on elpasomatters.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Related
elpasomatters.org
Petition to reform City Council elections submitted; could go to voters May 2023
El Pasoans for Fair Elections, a special committee of the political action committee Justicia Fronteriza, turned in 11,022 signatures on Thursday in support of its petition that aims to change how mayoral and city representative candidates are financed and elected. The El Paso city clerk, according to the municipal code,...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso approves tax rate reduction
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso City Council on Monday approved the first step to lower the city’s tax rate by 4.49 cents—a savings of $19.3 million to city taxpayers. City Manager Tommy Gonzalez and Chief Financial Officer Robert Cortinas presented the current year third...
Thousands of El Paso residents sign renewable energy petition
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thousands of Borderland residents signed a petition for the City of El Paso to transition to using renewable energy. Sunrise El Paso and Ground Game Texas collected close to 40,000 signatures for their climate charter petition and if enough signatures are verified by the city, you could see an item […]
elpasomatters.org
City Council bumps charter amendment election to 2023
The El Paso City Council unanimously agreed to push back the election to amend the city’s charter to 2023 after staff raised concerns Tuesday that signatures on a petition submitted last week could not be verified in time to meet the deadlines for the Nov. 8 general election. “Make...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
las-cruces.org
North Sonoma Ranch Boulevard Closure
North Sonoma Ranch Boulevard, from Peachtree Hills Road to Arroyo Road, will be closed to traffic starting Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Detour routes will be in place. Caliper Construction, as part of a private housing development, will be installing a new sewer main. The work is anticipated to take two weeks to complete.
New Mexico Farmer’s Market Week kicks off Aug. 7
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The month of August is when shoppers will see colorful spreads of fruits and vegetables that were locally grown. For this reason, August is a big month not only for the growers themselves but also for the New Mexico Farmer’s Marketing Association. The association provides resources like education and marketing assistance for its […]
El Paso Smokers May Be In For A Rude And Abrupt Awakening
Quitting "cold turkey" works for some but, if this new idea being presented by the FDA goes through, all smokers may pretty much wind up doing just that. Quitting smoking is tough, I know, I tried a number of times before I finally did it. I'll tell you how I did it but only if you promise to find another way. Deal? Ok. I had a near fatal motorcycle accident and was physically unable to smoke for months. I repeat, please find another method. There are plenty to choose from.
KVIA
Juárez water utility under pressure to stop raw sewage from entering Rio Grande
Editor's note: This story comes from the El Paso Times as part of the Puente News Collaborative, a group of newsrooms -- including ABC-7, which explores issues with a bi-national perspective. Story by Martha Pskowski. Juárez activists are calling on Mexican authorities to stop the flow of untreated wastewater entering...
IN THIS ARTICLE
krwg.org
Organizations work to assist unhoused community in Las Cruces
The number of unhoused individuals living in New Mexico has been steadily rising for many years and as of January of 2020, more than 3,300 people are unhoused in New Mexico. With this issue affecting Las Cruces, many organizations work together to help bring this number down. Mesilla Valley Community...
KFOX 14
Some El Paso school districts not following state mandated lockdown drill requirements
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Each school district and open-enrollment charter school in Texas is required to conduct lockdown drills throughout the school year, but it appears some schools in El Paso did not meet that requirement for the 2021-2022 school year. The Texas Education Code designates the number...
KFOX 14
El Paso ISD works to fill 7 nurse vacancies as school year begins
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Independent School District welcomed back its students on Monday but is still looking to hire more school nurses. EPISD stated there is one nurse posting at each campus within the district and there are two campuses that have two nurse positions, such as Don Haskins Pre-K to 8 and Franklin High School.
San Angelo LIVE!
Woman Carrying Fentanyl in Her Body Cavity One of Many Drug Runners Caught in 'America's Safest City'
EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized significant amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine over the last week including a U.S. woman carrying fentanyl in her vaginal cavity. On July 25, CBP officers working at the Paso Del...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
elpasoheraldpost.com
Court Awards City of El Paso Animal Services Custody of Canine Following Animal Abuse Investigation
Last week, the El Paso Animal Services Animal Protection Officers were awarded custody of a canine, Hershey, in reference to an animal abuse and neglect case. An investigation revealed that the dog had been abandoned inside a home for a period of time without proper access to food and water to maintain the animal in a good state of health.
KRQE News 13
Protests in Texas border cities target Operation Lone Star
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Advocacy organizations are pushing back against Operation Lone Star by holding protests in four Texas border cities this Saturday. The groups say Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security initiative – which he initiated in response to a surge in illegal immigration – is fostering xenophobia and discrimination against people of color and escalating violence.
KVIA
Las Cruces Mayor, Attorney of shooting victim react to multi-million dollar settlement
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The City of Las Cruces has agreed to pay the family of Amelia Baca 2.75 million dollars. It's part of a settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit at the state level. Back in April, 75-year-old Baca was shot and killed by a Las Cruces police...
Speaking Rock Blesses Locals by Adding 100s of Parking Spaces
Everyone in El Paso should know by now you must attend a free concert super early. Whether the free concert is at Cool Canyon Nights or a concert at Speaking Rock. We all know that Speaking Rock is known for bringing some huge bands to the borderland. But you should know by now when it comes to a free concert that involves a killer band.
The Scary School Threats In El Paso: Would You Be on Standby?
Usually, on the first day of school, there are all kinds of emotions the parent and child feel. Some kids are excited to return, others nervous, and some are just sad that summer is over. As for my son, he was totally stoked to be back in contact with new...
KVIA
Water is critical to restore the Rio Grande ecosystem at Rio Bosque
Editor's note: This story comes from the El Paso Times as part of the Puente News Collaborative, a group of newsrooms -- including ABC-7, which explores issues with a bi-national perspective. Story by Martha Pskowski. Rio Bosque Wetlands Park manager John Sproul opened the spigot of a collapsible water tank...
Parents turning to homeschooling instead of public school
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to Texas Connections Academy, nationwide, there was a 43% increase in homeschool enrollment between 2019 and 2021. Since, then homeschooling has leveled off. Additionally in the 2021/2022 school year, 47 connections academy schools served around 100,000 students nationwide Robert Knox, an El Paso dad says he is considering homeschooling […]
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.
While there are plenty of great spots to walk, hike, and bike inside the El Paso city limits, for those who want to make a day trip of their outdoor excursion nearby McKittrick Canyon in the Guadalupe mountains is worth a visit. The canyon is a little over an hour drive from the city depending on what part of town you live, and features plenty of trails for all skill levels, as well as several picnic areas. The Guadalupe Peak Trail is the tallest mountain in Texas at 8,749 feet and offers amazing views from the top.
Comments / 0