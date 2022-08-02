Dean Henderson: On-loan Forest goalkeeper calls Man Utd treatment 'criminal'

Read on www.bbc.com
Napoli president rules out signing Africans committed to Nations Cup
Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Italian club will avoid signing any more African players unless they agree not to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly - now at Premier League side Chelsea - and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa missed six Napoli games while on international duty at this year's tournament, which took place in January and February.
Report: Chelsea Continue To 'Push' For Wesley Fofana
To date, Chelsea have found little joy in their negotiations with Leicester for defender Wesley Fofana. They have not been discouraged by this, with recent reports detailing their persistence.
Jesse Lingard: Nottingham Forest 'love' sealed signing after Man Utd exit
Jesse Lingard says the "love" of Nottingham Forest's owners convinced him to move to the City Ground. Lingard, 29, felt "all I could say was yes" as he rejected lucrative overseas offers to sign a one-year deal. Speaking about Forest's approach, he told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I could have...
Why the Scottish Premiership has become essential viewing for Australian fans
On Saturday, Wollongong-born former Western Sydney Wanderers defender Philip Cancar and his new Livingston teammates welcomed Rangers to the Tony Macaroni Arena -- affectionately known as the Spaghettihad -- to open the 2022-23 Scottish Premiership season. Alas, it wasn't quite the debut the 21-year-old might have envisioned when he joined...
Rumour Mongering: Chelsea Target Ex-Red Edwards for Sporting Director
Having been on hiatus since the start of the summer and with a non-compete clause that will keep him sidelined until at least the close of the transfer window after he stepped down as sporting director at Liverpool, Michael Edwards is said to be Chelsea’s top target to head recruitment for the London Blues moving forward.
‘What You Can Expect Them to Do Is Be Fighting for Those Four Trophies’ - John Barnes on Quadruple Chances
Last season saw Liverpool play every game possible, reaching and winning both domestic cup finals before defeat in the Uefa Champions League final in Paris, aswell as this Liverpool also took the Premier League title to the final day, coming closer to winning the quadruple than any team ever has before. Liverpool legend John Barnes expects more of the same looking ahead to the upcoming campaign.
Fulham v Liverpool | Premier League | Team News | Predicted Lineups | Where To Watch Or Live Stream
Liverpool travel to Craven Cottage on Saturday to take on Fulham in matchweek one of the Premier League and we can now bring you all the important details for the match.
Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta snubs Barcelona to sign new contract extension
Cesar Azpilicueta has decided to snub Barcelona and extend his contract at Chelsea for another two years, the Premier League club confirmed Thursday. Sources told ESPN that the Spain international reached an agreement to join Barcelona a few months ago but negotiations between both clubs stalled more than expected and Azpilicueta has opted to stay at Stamford Bridge.
A dizzying opportunity beckons for Utd
This was a hugely compelling European performance from Dundee United in only their second competitive outing of the season. In the blink of an eye, Jack Ross has taken the foundations laid by Tam Courts and built upon them with canny additions, recruits who have breathed new life into the squad.
