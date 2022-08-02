ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenny Kravitz Sends ‘Love & Respect’ To Mutual Lisa Bonet Ex Jason Momoa On 43rd Birthday

By James Crowley
Image Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP/NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Happy belated birthday Jason Momoa! The actor received a sweet message, as he celebrated turning 43, from his ex Lisa Bonet’s former husband Lenny Kravitz on Monday, August 1. The 58-year-old rocker took to his Instagram to share an epic photo of the two guys going for a motorcycle ride together. “Happy Birthday, Jason. Love and respect always,” he wrote in the caption.

The two stars rode side-by-side on their choppers, and it was clear they were going super fast, as the wind blew back the Aquaman actor’s signature long hair. Both Lenny and Jason looked like they were having a blast in the photo, and Jason had a huge smile across his face.

Ahead of his big day, Jason had told fans his only wish for his birthday was that they would support Be The Match, a marrow donor non-profit, which helps connect patients who need blood stem cells or marrow to potential donors. Jason shared a video update with his friend Travis Snyder to ask fans to get “swabbed” to see if they’re a potential match. “My birthday is coming up and all I want is for you to be a hero and Hit the link in bio and join the registry,” he wrote in an Instagram caption.

Both Jason and Lenny had long-term relationships with Angel Heart actress Lisa Bonet. The “Are You Gonna Go My Way” rocker was wed to her from 1987 until 1993, and the pair share their daughter: Zoe, 33. Jason and Lisa were married from 2017 until announcing their separation in January. They had two kids: a son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, and daughter Lola, 15.

While they share a common ex, Jason and Lenny seemed to have become great friends over the course of their relationship. Jason has clearly been a supportive stepdad to Zoe, attending premiere events for the actress’s movies, such as The Batman back in March. Jason and Lenny seem to have found a bromance throughout their time knowing each other, and the rockstar shared a photo of himself and the Justice League star going for a motorcycle ride together back in March. Lenny said that they were “brothers for life” in that caption.

