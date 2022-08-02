Barn fire on Moonlight Road remains under investigation

A 2-year-old child from Kansas is dead after allegedly climbing into a hot car Sunday, according to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office. The kid, who remained unidentified as of Tuesday, apparently “got into the car” rather than being left inside by an unknowing guardian, Sheriff Chris Wells said. First responders found the child unresponsive around 3:40 p.m. in Scranton, Wells said. The child was pronounced dead at a hospital, Wells said. He said law enforcement are still investigating the incident, and an official autopsy may provide further information about the child’s death.Read it at The Topeka Capital-Journal

OSAGE COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO