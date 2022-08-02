Barn fire on Moonlight Road remains under investigation

Read on www.republic-online.com
Thursday crash kills 3 teens, including 2 from Cass County, MO
Two teens from Cleveland, Missouri, were killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Cedar County, Missouri, about two hours south of Kansas City.
Three teens dead after Cedar County crash
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — Three teenage men died after a rollover crash in Cedar County on Thursday. At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call about a vehicle crash three miles east of Jerico Springs in Cedar County. A 2006 Toyota Scion with five teenage men in it […]
Driver, child hospitalized after I-435 crash in Kansas City
A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 435 in Kansas City sent a child and an adult to the hospital Friday morning.
Child among those critically injured in crash Friday morning on I-435 in KCMO
A 4-year-old child suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash early Friday morning on Interstate 435 and Winner Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
northwestmoinfo.com
Independence Resident Seriously Injured in Cameron Accident
CAMERON, MO – An Independence woman sustained serious injuries in a crash in Cameron Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 18-year old Israel Mariano was westbound on Grand Avenue around 1:45 in the afternoon when he failed to yield to an emergency vehicle. Mariano’s vehicle travelled through a ditch and across the eastbound lanes of US 36 and into the median where it struck a highway sign. The vehicle continued across the westbound lanes and struck an embankment.
Victim identified in suspicious death ruled a homicide Saturday
The victim in a suspicious death in Kansas City that was ruled a homicide days later has been identified.
KCTV 5
Property owner scrambles to repair Overland Park home after contractors rip off wrong roof
Local jeweler seeks owner of precious engagement ring found at Arrowhead. A Blue Springs jeweler suddenly became a diamond detective when a woman walked in this week to say she’d found a ring at the George Strait concert at Arrowhead on Saturday. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Mental health...
4 rescued in Kansas River after canoes flip during dam crossing
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A group of Kansas Game Wardens rescued four individuals after their canoes overturned on July 30. According to Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens, they received a call for help from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office regarding a report of four overturned canoes in the Kansas River. A group of wardens […]
Crews removed badly damaged mobile home dumped under bridge in KCMO
Jackson County, Mo., workers removed a mobile home wrecked by vandals and illegally dumped under a bridge.
fortscott.biz
549 Fort Scott Residents Had No Power Following Storm Last Evening
As of 7:30 a.m. August 4, there were 549 Fort Scott residents on the north side still without power, according to a customer service representative at Evergy. This follows a thunderstorm that swept through town on Wednesday evening. To view the outage map:. https://outagemap.evergy.com/. At that time there was no...
kttn.com
Teenager arrested on multiple charges following crash in Cameron that injured two
A teenager from Independence was arrested Wednesday afternoon following an accident in Cameron that injured him and his passenger. The passenger, 20-year-old Naomi Mariano of Independence, was seriously injured and taken by EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The driver, 18-year-old Israel Mariano of Independence, received minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital in Cameron.
Suspect in Overland Park homicide arrested
According to police, a Kansas City, Missouri, man was arrested in the shooting death of a man in Overland Park, Kansas, on Sunday.
Double shooting leaves one dead in Kansas City Thursday night
The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a double shooting Thursday night.
plattecountylandmark.com
Two rollover crashes in Platte County
A 47-year-old man from Iowa was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 29 about a mile south of Platte City on Monday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2014 Nissan Armada driven by Joshua J. Winslow of Prescott, Ia. went off the right side of the roadway, then apparently overcorrected and ended up on its top in a lane of interstate traffic. Winslow was transported to North Kansas City Hospital suffering from what the patrol’s report describes as moderate injuries.
2-Year-Old Kansas Child Died After Climbing Into Hot Car
A 2-year-old child from Kansas is dead after allegedly climbing into a hot car Sunday, according to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office. The kid, who remained unidentified as of Tuesday, apparently “got into the car” rather than being left inside by an unknowing guardian, Sheriff Chris Wells said. First responders found the child unresponsive around 3:40 p.m. in Scranton, Wells said. The child was pronounced dead at a hospital, Wells said. He said law enforcement are still investigating the incident, and an official autopsy may provide further information about the child’s death.Read it at The Topeka Capital-Journal
Lightning strike injures 2 workers in Olathe
Olathe first responders said two workers at a rock quarry suffered minor injuries after lighting hit one of their vehicles.
Osawatomie officer recovering after possible opioid exposure
An Kansas police officer was taken to a hospital after a possible opioid exposure to a substance later field tested positive as fentanyl.
Pilot fights arrest after landing on I-70 near Grain Valley
A Prairie Village pilot is fighting his DWI arrest after making an emergency landing on I-70.
Police identify victim killed in deadly crash Tuesday in Kansas City, MO
Police Friday identified a man that was killed earlier this week in a crash near E. 31st St and Van Brunt Boulevard.
Shawnee complex says it can’t remove bats from man’s apartment
A man complained about a possible bat infestation in his basement to his Shawnee apartment complex but was told they can't remove them.
