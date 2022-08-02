ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

Comments / 0

Related
iBerkshires.com

Two Live Debates for District Attorney Candidates Aug. 15

PITSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield Community Television, in partnership with iBerkshires.com, will present live debates for the Berkshire County Sheriff and Berkshire County District Attorney races. The debates will both take place on Monday, August 15th, in the auditorium at the Berkshire Athenaeum in Pittsfield. The first debate will feature...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Learn Ukulele Summer Event at Adams Free Library Aug. 9

Join Julie Stepanek at the Adams Free Library as she shows the fundamentals of ukulele playing. To register, call (413)743-8345. Those in attendance learn how to tune, strum and read chords. After a short lesson, guests should be able to play songs. No experience necessary. Bring your own ukulele or borrow one of hers.
ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

DA Candidates Discuss County Issues in NAACP Forum

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Incumbent Andrea Harrington and challenger Timothy Shugrue spoke on the role of the district attorney, equity, and drug prosecution during a forum on Wednesday. It was held by the Berkshire NAACP, the League of Women Voters of Central Berkshire County, the League of Women Voters of...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamstown, MA
City
Pittsfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
County
Berkshire County, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Health
Berkshire County, MA
Government
iBerkshires.com

Preliminary Sitework Begins at Greylock Glen

ADAMS, Mass. — Preliminary sitework for the Greylock Glen Outdoor Center has started, and town officials hope to have an official groundbreaking ceremony later this month. Town Administrator Jay Green said some tree and utility work has already begun at the site, with concrete work coming during the next two weeks. He said contractors, engineers, and town staff frequently hold meetings to discuss the project.
ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Chipotle Opens in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass.- There is a new taco in town. Chipotle Mexican Grill opened in Taco Bell's former location in Berkshire Crossing on Thursday. To mark the occasion, the first 50 people in line received merchandise from the chain restaurant. Shortly after its doors opened, the eatery was buzzing with customers.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Overnight Repair Operations on I-90 Week of Aug. 8

LEE, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting overnight guardrail and bridge repair operations on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Lee and Becket the week of Aug. 8. The guardrail repairs will take place from mile marker 8.0 to mile marker 12.0 in Lee and...
LEE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Free Webinar Looks at the Intersection of Smoking and Food Insecurity

DALTON, Mass. — Smokers, on average, pay about $11 for a pack of cigarettes. So, if they stop, lower-income smokers should have more money. Right?. But the calculation isn't that simple when other stress factors are considered, such as food insecurity. "You have to understand that when people are...
DALTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Powell
iBerkshires.com

DA Finds Officer Acted Lawfully in Shooting Miguel Estrella

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The District Attorney’s investigation of Miguel Estrella’s death by police in March cleared officer Nicholas Sondrini of criminal charges, stating that he used lawful force with his firearm in self-defense. Additionally, it stated that both Sondrini and Officer Christopher Coffey’s taser deployments were lawfully...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Adams Planners Approve Recreational Marijuana Store

ADAMS, Mass. — The Planning Board approved the town's first recreational cannabis retail operation on Monday. The unanimous vote allows Kerry Raheb of Indica LLC to take the next step in the process to open at 127 Columbia St., site of the former Towne House restaurant. He anticipates opening this fall.
ADAMS, MA
WSBS

Great News Concerning The Upcoming School Year In Massachusetts

Some excellent news right here, Berkshire County! It concerns the upcoming 2022-2023 school year and it's beneficial for both students and parents all across the Bay State. Thanks to Governor Charlie Baker, Massachusetts will once again provide free school meals for all students for the upcoming academic year. I told you it was excellent news.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Animal welfare bill could impact meat supplies, prices

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An animal welfare ballot question approved by voters back in 2016 is set to take effect soon after being pushed back several months due to supply chain shortages. “There’s so many things that there’s shortages on, it’s almost like throwing salt on a wound,” said Larry...
CHICOPEE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Staff#Human Resources#Behavioral Services#Bcarc#The Clinical Department#Human Rights Committee#Massachusetts College
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Subcommittee Supports 5 Percent COLA Cap

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city is looking to cap its cost of living adjustment after the consumer price index reached 7.5 percent in January. On Monday, the Ordinances and Rules subcommittee unanimously voted to cap the COLA at 5 percent for non-union employees. It will go to the full City Council next week for a final vote.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Berkshire Health Systems scaling back COVID testing

Berkshire Health Systems is scaling back COVID testing. The group says its testing centers in Pittsfield and North Adams will be reducing hours starting on August 15. This is because home tests are more available, so fewer people need PCR testing. The testing centers on East Street in Pittsfield and...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Blowtorch Ignites Exterior of Pittsfield Home

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The outside of a Second Street home was damaged on Monday after it was accidentally ignited with a blowtorch. Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 125 Second St. at about 5:30 p.m. and found smoke and a blaze coming from the front of the single-family home.
PITTSFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Springfield, welcome to your new community newspaper

Hello folks, please allow me to introduce the newspaper you are holding. I’m Mike Dobbs, the executive editor of Reminder Publishing, and what you’re reading is an introduction to our newest edition serving the city of Springfield. Founded in 1962 by the Buendo family in East Longmeadow, The...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Autism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
iBerkshires.com

Williamstown Planners Advise Conservation of Oblong Road Parcel

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Planning Board last week advised the Select Board to assign to a local non-profit the town's option to buy a 10-acre parcel of farmland on Oblong Road. In a unanimous vote, the planners recommended the town assign its right of first refusal to the Williamstown...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

Weekend Outlook: Block Parties, Artwalks, and More

It's going to be a hot and steamy weekend in the Berkshires but there's plenty of cool things to do. North Adams will be closing Eagle Street to turn this First Friday into a block party from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The monthly downtown event will feature music, street...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Guided Stroll at Bidwell Trails on Aug. 14

MONTEREY, Mass. — Bidwell Board Member Richard Greene will lead a one-hour guided stroll of the Bidwell Tails on Aug. 14. The Bidwell property has nearly six miles of trails, running through the woods and along the Loom Brook. Those in attendance will learn about the flora and fauna found on the property.
LEE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy