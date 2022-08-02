Read on www.iberkshires.com
Two Live Debates for District Attorney Candidates Aug. 15
PITSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield Community Television, in partnership with iBerkshires.com, will present live debates for the Berkshire County Sheriff and Berkshire County District Attorney races. The debates will both take place on Monday, August 15th, in the auditorium at the Berkshire Athenaeum in Pittsfield. The first debate will feature...
Learn Ukulele Summer Event at Adams Free Library Aug. 9
Join Julie Stepanek at the Adams Free Library as she shows the fundamentals of ukulele playing. To register, call (413)743-8345. Those in attendance learn how to tune, strum and read chords. After a short lesson, guests should be able to play songs. No experience necessary. Bring your own ukulele or borrow one of hers.
DA Candidates Discuss County Issues in NAACP Forum
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Incumbent Andrea Harrington and challenger Timothy Shugrue spoke on the role of the district attorney, equity, and drug prosecution during a forum on Wednesday. It was held by the Berkshire NAACP, the League of Women Voters of Central Berkshire County, the League of Women Voters of...
Can You Conduct Your Own Home Funeral in the State of Massachusetts?
Not to sound morbid but I'm interested in Massachusetts funeral and burial laws. I'm not sure why I have this fascination. It could be because my father passed away when I was 13 or maybe because I'm a big fan of horror movies. Whatever the reason, I must have been a funeral director or an undertaker in another life.
Preliminary Sitework Begins at Greylock Glen
ADAMS, Mass. — Preliminary sitework for the Greylock Glen Outdoor Center has started, and town officials hope to have an official groundbreaking ceremony later this month. Town Administrator Jay Green said some tree and utility work has already begun at the site, with concrete work coming during the next two weeks. He said contractors, engineers, and town staff frequently hold meetings to discuss the project.
Chipotle Opens in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass.- There is a new taco in town. Chipotle Mexican Grill opened in Taco Bell's former location in Berkshire Crossing on Thursday. To mark the occasion, the first 50 people in line received merchandise from the chain restaurant. Shortly after its doors opened, the eatery was buzzing with customers.
Overnight Repair Operations on I-90 Week of Aug. 8
LEE, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting overnight guardrail and bridge repair operations on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Lee and Becket the week of Aug. 8. The guardrail repairs will take place from mile marker 8.0 to mile marker 12.0 in Lee and...
Free Webinar Looks at the Intersection of Smoking and Food Insecurity
DALTON, Mass. — Smokers, on average, pay about $11 for a pack of cigarettes. So, if they stop, lower-income smokers should have more money. Right?. But the calculation isn't that simple when other stress factors are considered, such as food insecurity. "You have to understand that when people are...
DA Finds Officer Acted Lawfully in Shooting Miguel Estrella
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The District Attorney’s investigation of Miguel Estrella’s death by police in March cleared officer Nicholas Sondrini of criminal charges, stating that he used lawful force with his firearm in self-defense. Additionally, it stated that both Sondrini and Officer Christopher Coffey’s taser deployments were lawfully...
Adams Planners Approve Recreational Marijuana Store
ADAMS, Mass. — The Planning Board approved the town's first recreational cannabis retail operation on Monday. The unanimous vote allows Kerry Raheb of Indica LLC to take the next step in the process to open at 127 Columbia St., site of the former Towne House restaurant. He anticipates opening this fall.
Great News Concerning The Upcoming School Year In Massachusetts
Some excellent news right here, Berkshire County! It concerns the upcoming 2022-2023 school year and it's beneficial for both students and parents all across the Bay State. Thanks to Governor Charlie Baker, Massachusetts will once again provide free school meals for all students for the upcoming academic year. I told you it was excellent news.
westernmassnews.com
Animal welfare bill could impact meat supplies, prices
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An animal welfare ballot question approved by voters back in 2016 is set to take effect soon after being pushed back several months due to supply chain shortages. “There’s so many things that there’s shortages on, it’s almost like throwing salt on a wound,” said Larry...
Pittsfield Subcommittee Supports 5 Percent COLA Cap
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city is looking to cap its cost of living adjustment after the consumer price index reached 7.5 percent in January. On Monday, the Ordinances and Rules subcommittee unanimously voted to cap the COLA at 5 percent for non-union employees. It will go to the full City Council next week for a final vote.
WNYT
Berkshire Health Systems scaling back COVID testing
Berkshire Health Systems is scaling back COVID testing. The group says its testing centers in Pittsfield and North Adams will be reducing hours starting on August 15. This is because home tests are more available, so fewer people need PCR testing. The testing centers on East Street in Pittsfield and...
Blowtorch Ignites Exterior of Pittsfield Home
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The outside of a Second Street home was damaged on Monday after it was accidentally ignited with a blowtorch. Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 125 Second St. at about 5:30 p.m. and found smoke and a blaze coming from the front of the single-family home.
thereminder.com
Springfield, welcome to your new community newspaper
Hello folks, please allow me to introduce the newspaper you are holding. I’m Mike Dobbs, the executive editor of Reminder Publishing, and what you’re reading is an introduction to our newest edition serving the city of Springfield. Founded in 1962 by the Buendo family in East Longmeadow, The...
3 charged in Springfield kidnapping; possible link to Bennington murder
One of the four suspects in the Springfield kidnapping last Saturday was shot and killed in Bennington on Wednesday. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 charged in Springfield kidnapping; possible link to Bennington murder.
Williamstown Planners Advise Conservation of Oblong Road Parcel
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Planning Board last week advised the Select Board to assign to a local non-profit the town's option to buy a 10-acre parcel of farmland on Oblong Road. In a unanimous vote, the planners recommended the town assign its right of first refusal to the Williamstown...
Weekend Outlook: Block Parties, Artwalks, and More
It's going to be a hot and steamy weekend in the Berkshires but there's plenty of cool things to do. North Adams will be closing Eagle Street to turn this First Friday into a block party from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The monthly downtown event will feature music, street...
Guided Stroll at Bidwell Trails on Aug. 14
MONTEREY, Mass. — Bidwell Board Member Richard Greene will lead a one-hour guided stroll of the Bidwell Tails on Aug. 14. The Bidwell property has nearly six miles of trails, running through the woods and along the Loom Brook. Those in attendance will learn about the flora and fauna found on the property.
