Rookie RB Jaylen Warren making most of an opportunity with Steelers

Read on triblive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
Related
Dez Bryant Sign with Cowboys, Urges Odell Beckham Jr.
“Dezzzzzz back to the boys!!!!!!!! Get home king!'' writes OBJ on social media, touting the idea of a Cowboys reunion with Dez Bryant.
Steelers Sign RB Master Teague III
The Pittsburgh Steelers make a change at running back.
4 takeaways from the Steelers QB battle so far
The biggest story out of Pittsburgh Steelers training camp is the position battle between Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett. It has been a mixed bag so far and here are our big takeaways so far. Every guy has looked great. . .and not so great. As we said,...
ESPN
Pittsburgh Steelers sign hold-in WR Diontae Johnson to contract extension
PITTSBURGH -- Diontae Johnson got his deal. After a weeklong hold-in at the Pittsburgh Steelers' training camp, the wide receiver and the team reached a two-year extension that averages $18.355 million per year, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Kimberley Martin. The deal, worth up to $39.5 million if he...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Three Steelers Nearing Return From Injuries
LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are nearing the return for a number of starters. Head coach Mike Tomlin reported that safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and defensive tackles Larry Ogunjobi and Tyson Alualu are close to being back at practice. All three have yet to practice at training camp. Fitzpatrick was...
Report: Steelers, Johnson Remain Far Apart on Contract
The wide receiver and the team have yet to agree on an amount.
Steelers hire former Penguins CEO David Morehouse
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A familiar name in Pittsburgh sports is joining the Steelers. Former Penguins CEO and president David Morehouse was hired as the Steelers' senior advisor to the president, the team announced Wednesday. Morehouse joined the Penguins as a consultant on the new arena project in 2004 and was named team president in 2007 before becoming CEO in 2010. The Penguins won three Stanley Cups, appeared in the Stanley Cup Finals four times and reached the conference finals five times under Morehouse. He stepped down earlier this year. The Steelers said Morehouse will focus on community and league-related initiatives in the newly-created position. "We are excited that David is joining the Pittsburgh Steelers," said Steelers President Art Rooney II in a news release. "He was very successful during his tenure with the Pittsburgh Penguins, guiding them to a championship-caliber team both on the ice and in their community efforts. He will help us in many areas in the Pittsburgh community and Acrisure Stadium, as well as assisting in many NFL initiatives that involve the Pittsburgh Steelers. We are thrilled for David to continue his success with the Steelers."
Steelers Sign WR Diontae Johnson to Two-Year Deal
The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver adds two years to his deal.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mitch Trubisky reportedly struggling during 1st team reps at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky arrived for training camp preparing to be the starter in Week 1, with a competition
Pitt Football LB Shayne Simon Talks Transfer, New Home
Former Notre Dame linebacker Shayne Simon is arguably Pitt football's most important transfer portal pick-up of this offseason.
Look: Mike Tomlin's Quote About Fairness Is Going Viral
Mike Tomlin has another "Tomlinism" to add to his collection. The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach had a great quote to the media on Wednesday about someone being treated fairly vs someone being treated the same. "We treat everybody fairly but not everybody the same," Tomlin said. In other words, this...
Yardbarker
Steelers Get First Look at Diontae Johnson After Hold-In
LATROBE, PA — The Pittsburgh Steelers got their top wide receiver back as Diontae Johnson returned to the field for practice. Johnson has spent all of OTAs, mini camp and the first portion of training camp on the sideline as part of a "hold-in." He participated during individual drills but was not involved in team activities, and did not wear pads.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pat Narduzzi Identifies Pitt Football's Freshmen Standouts
A few defensive backs and an offensive lineman have caught the eye of Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi.
Comments / 0