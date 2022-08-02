ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

Severe thunderstorm warning expires for Central Florida counties

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Flagler County that expired at 11:15 p.m. In Orange and Osceola counties, a severe thunderstorm warning expired at 7:15 p.m. In Polk County, a severe thunderstorm warning expired at 7 p.m. Severe thunderstorm warnings in Seminole and Volusia counties expired...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Pasco Issues Precautionary Boil Water Notice for several areas along S.R. 56

WESLEY CHAPEL, FLA - Pasco County Utilities is issuing a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for customers in/near the following areas:. The water distribution system in this area lost pressure today due to construction work along S.R. 56 & Morris Bridge Road. Water service has been restored; however, as a precautionary measure, all water used for drinking or cooking should be boiled for at least one minute. Icemakers should be turned off, and any ice made within the past 12 hours should be discarded.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Polk County, FL
City
Ruskin, FL
State
Florida State
City
Fort Meade, FL
City
Bartow, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Gust#Severe Thunderstorm#Mph
mypulsenews.com

Polk County Sheriff’s Log

Deputies responded to a runaway juvenile being located. Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Polk 29 near Hatfield in reference to a verbal domestic dispute. Alexander Cernoga, 34 of Cove was arrested on a charge of Disorderly Conduct after officers were dispatched to a residence on Hatton Lane near Wickes in reference to a disturbance.
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Watch: Lake Wales K-9 procession

K-9 Max was killed in Lake Wales by a suspect described as a 'violent convicted felon.' A procession was held from the police department to the Medical Examiner's Office, with his handler leading the way. Law enforcement from surrounding agencies, including Sheriff Grady Judd, was there in support.
LAKE WALES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
positivelyosceola.com

High temperatures and rising costs – seniors in Osceola eligible for $5,000 in energy bill assistance

Osceola County seniors experiencing an energy crisis – whether due to the summer heat, rising costs or other factors – have until Sept. 30 to apply for up to $5,000 of energy bill assistance. The Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP), which is 100% federally funded through a grant by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, helps qualifying seniors pay energy bills in an emergency.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man, 3 animals rescued from Winter Haven house fire

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A man, a dog and two cats were rescued from a house on fire in Winter Haven on Monday, authorities say. The Winter Haven Fire Department said they responded to a burning home on Buckeye Point Drive and found a man and his dog outside, but the two cats were still inside the home.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
WESH

Plane makes emergency landing at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Frontier Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing at the Orlando International Airport Wednesday afternoon. An animal collided with flight 1334, which was headed for LaGuardia Airport, shortly after takeoff, according to officials with Frontier. The plane returned to Orlando International Airport, where it...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy