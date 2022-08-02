Read on alerts.weather.gov
WESH
Severe thunderstorm warning expires for Central Florida counties
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Flagler County that expired at 11:15 p.m. In Orange and Osceola counties, a severe thunderstorm warning expired at 7:15 p.m. In Polk County, a severe thunderstorm warning expired at 7 p.m. Severe thunderstorm warnings in Seminole and Volusia counties expired...
Hurricane season forecast update: NOAA, CSU still predict above-average season
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Colorado State University (CSU) have released updates to their forecasts on the number of tropical systems the Atlantic Basin could see this year.
pasconewsonline.com
Pasco Issues Precautionary Boil Water Notice for several areas along S.R. 56
WESLEY CHAPEL, FLA - Pasco County Utilities is issuing a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for customers in/near the following areas:. The water distribution system in this area lost pressure today due to construction work along S.R. 56 & Morris Bridge Road. Water service has been restored; however, as a precautionary measure, all water used for drinking or cooking should be boiled for at least one minute. Icemakers should be turned off, and any ice made within the past 12 hours should be discarded.
N. Galloway Road and Sleepy Hill Road Intersection Closed Another Month
Polk County is keeping the N. Galloway Road and Sleepy Hill Road intersection closed for another month to relocate an underground telecommunications line in the way of the new roundabout construction. The schedule for opening the roundabout to traffic is now September 9, 2022. Depending on the destination, westbound traffic...
2 people hurt in I-75 crash involving Road Ranger near Bruce B. Downs
TAMPA, Fla. — Two people were hurt Friday morning in a crash involving a Road Ranger on southbound Interstate 75 after Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, authorities said. The crash happened around 10 a.m., according to Tampa Fire Rescue. One person was airlifted by medical helicopter to Tampa General Hospital...
Polk County Sheriff's Office telecommunicator helps deliver a baby
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A new Polk County Sheriff's Office telecommunicator was in for a surprise when he helped deliver a baby a day before he completed his training, according to a TikTok from the sheriff's office. Isaac Lavigne joined the agency six months ago before he was inducted...
1 dead in Pasco County mobile home fire
A person was found dead after a fire broke out at a mobile home in Pasco County Friday morning.
Alligator bites visitor at Lake Thonotosassa Wednesday afternoon
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said an alligator bit someone Wednesday afternoon, sending them to the hospital.
mypulsenews.com
Polk County Sheriff’s Log
Deputies responded to a runaway juvenile being located. Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Polk 29 near Hatfield in reference to a verbal domestic dispute. Alexander Cernoga, 34 of Cove was arrested on a charge of Disorderly Conduct after officers were dispatched to a residence on Hatton Lane near Wickes in reference to a disturbance.
fox13news.com
Watch: Lake Wales K-9 procession
K-9 Max was killed in Lake Wales by a suspect described as a 'violent convicted felon.' A procession was held from the police department to the Medical Examiner's Office, with his handler leading the way. Law enforcement from surrounding agencies, including Sheriff Grady Judd, was there in support.
Polk County to conduct random student searches as part of new safety procedure
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County school district officials are gearing up for the new school year with some new changes in place. Superintendent Frederick Heid says they will be adding random searches of students for weapons to their list of safety procedures. The searches will be conducted at...
positivelyosceola.com
Pickup truck fatally strikes bicyclist on Kissimmee Park Road in St. Cloud Early Saturday, FHP says
A bicyclist was fatally struck by a pickup truck Tuesday morning on Kissimmee Park Road just east of the intersection of Lake Tohopekaliga Rd. in St. Cloud, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to FHP’s news release, the bicyclist traveling eastbound on Kissimmee Park Road on the right side of...
positivelyosceola.com
High temperatures and rising costs – seniors in Osceola eligible for $5,000 in energy bill assistance
Osceola County seniors experiencing an energy crisis – whether due to the summer heat, rising costs or other factors – have until Sept. 30 to apply for up to $5,000 of energy bill assistance. The Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP), which is 100% federally funded through a grant by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, helps qualifying seniors pay energy bills in an emergency.
WESH
Road projects underway in Osceola County to keep up with growing population
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An unusually high number of road projects are underway in Osceola County, and it's all part of an effort to keep up with the population growth. WESH 2 told you in July about all of the new developments popping up in Osceola County. Now we...
Man, 3 animals rescued from Winter Haven house fire
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A man, a dog and two cats were rescued from a house on fire in Winter Haven on Monday, authorities say. The Winter Haven Fire Department said they responded to a burning home on Buckeye Point Drive and found a man and his dog outside, but the two cats were still inside the home.
Polk County deputies search for hit-and-run suspect
Polk County deputies said they are looking for a suspect in a hit and run that left a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries in Winter Haven Sunday night.
WESH
Plane makes emergency landing at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Frontier Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing at the Orlando International Airport Wednesday afternoon. An animal collided with flight 1334, which was headed for LaGuardia Airport, shortly after takeoff, according to officials with Frontier. The plane returned to Orlando International Airport, where it...
WESH
Loved ones of Osceola woman found dead in orange grove in 1992 still searching for answers
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The loved ones of an Osceola County chiropractor who was found dead in an orange grove 30 years ago are still searching for answers. Just a couple of years ago, the Florida Sheriff’s Association added an additional $5,000 to the reward for information. The...
fox35orlando.com
Missing Florida woman found dead outside Red Lobster in Kissimmee, deputies say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Catrina Ashley, a Central Florida woman who was reported missing after she left her job early in July, was found dead Wednesday outside a Red Lobster in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found the woman's body inside a vehicle in the...
