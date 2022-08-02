Effective: 2022-08-05 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Watauga Showers and Thunderstorms Persist Across Eastern Watauga County in Northwest North Carolina FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest North Carolina, including the following county, Watauga. * WHEN...Until 445 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 231 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - This includes the following streams and drainages Stony Fork, Dutch Creek, Grassy Creek, Valley Creek, Left Prong Stony Fork, Brushy Fork, Laurel Fork, Meat Camp Creek, Norris Fork, Elk Creek, Craborchard Creek, Spice Bottom Creek, South Fork Laurel Creek and South Fork New River. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Boone... Blowing Rock Todd... Foscoe Deep Gap... Seven Devils Sands - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

WATAUGA COUNTY, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO