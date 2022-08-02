Read on alerts.weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Burke Mountains, McDowell Mountains, Mitchell by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 13:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Burke Mountains; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central McDowell, southeastern Mitchell and west central Burke Counties through 200 PM EDT At 131 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Spruce Pine, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Spruce Pine, B.R. Parkway-Little Switzerland To Linville, B.R. Parkway-Craggy To Little Switzerland, North Cove, Ashford, Little Switzerland, Woodlawn and Pleasant Gardens. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Watauga by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Watauga Showers and Thunderstorms Persist Across Eastern Watauga County in Northwest North Carolina FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest North Carolina, including the following county, Watauga. * WHEN...Until 445 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 231 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - This includes the following streams and drainages Stony Fork, Dutch Creek, Grassy Creek, Valley Creek, Left Prong Stony Fork, Brushy Fork, Laurel Fork, Meat Camp Creek, Norris Fork, Elk Creek, Craborchard Creek, Spice Bottom Creek, South Fork Laurel Creek and South Fork New River. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Boone... Blowing Rock Todd... Foscoe Deep Gap... Seven Devils Sands - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, Cleveland, McDowell, Rutherford by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 19:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Cleveland; McDowell; Rutherford The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McDowell County in western North Carolina Rutherford County in western North Carolina Northwestern Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina South central Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 718 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Forest City, or 5 miles west of Polkville, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Forest City, Rutherfordton, Spindale, Polkville, Ellenboro, Bostic, Thermal City, Sunshine, Union Mills and Shingle Hollow. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
