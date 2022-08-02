MicroStrategy Reports $918M Impairment Charge on Bitcoin Holdings in Q2

Read on www.coindesk.com
Related
dailyhodl.com
$655,000,000,000 Investment Giant Charles Schwab To Launch New Crypto-Themed ETF
The asset management arm of one of the biggest financial institutions in the world is set to launch a new crypto-themed exchange-traded fund (ETF) this week. According to a new press release, Schwab Asset Management, a branch of Charles Schwab, will be launching the Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF as soon as August 4th.
Bitcoin at $35K? SBF would ‘—-ing take that’
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX, said he’d be content if Bitcoin ended the year at $35,000. Bitcoin has taken a beating since its highs in November, but billionaire FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried thinks the pain may soon come to an end. “I think we’ve seen the worst...
Are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Traders Losing Confidence? Analyst Says This Could Be The Start Of 'Good Times Returning'
Major coins traded lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.5% to $1.07 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Risk assets were seen in negative territory on Tuesday evening, with two of the largest cryptocurrencies in the red. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 0.7% and 0.2% lower, respectively. Their futures were largely flat at press time.
financefeeds.com
Michael Saylor step down as loss on bitcoin bet widens to $2 billion
Bitcoin maximalist Michael Saylor is vacating his position as the chief executive officer of MicroStrategy, the business intelligence firm he co-founded 33 years ago. According to a statement posted by MicroStrategy, Saylor will hold the role of executive chairman and chair of the board of directors to focus more on the company’s bitcoin acquisition strategy and related advocacy initiatives. Effective August 8, the company’s president and former chief financial officer Phong Le will assume the CEO role while keeping his current duties.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Uber turns the corner, generates massive pile of free cash flow in Q2
In its Q2 digest, the American ride-hailing and food delivery giant reported positive free cash flow, indicating that it can now self-fund, putting to rest — at least in today’s market — lingering concerns that it would one day run out of cash. The former unicorn and...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coinbase, AMTD Digital, Restaurant Brands, Alibaba and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in midday trading on Thursday:. Coinbase — Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange jumped about 15% after the company announced a partnership with BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, that will allow its institutional clients to buy bitcoin. The ticker COIN also became one of the most mentioned names on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, according to Quiver Quantitative. Earlier in the day, the stock soared as much as about 40%.
srnnews.com
PayPal shares jump on Elliot’s $2 billion stake, annual profit guidance raise
(Reuters) -Shares of PayPal Holdings surged in extended trading on Tuesday after it said Elliott Investment Management has an over $2 billion investment in the company and also raised its annual profit guidance. PayPal’s shares shot up nearly 12% after market close, on the back of Elliot becoming one of...
cryptoslate.com
Coinbase stock posts 9 week high on rumors of better than expected earnings
Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) saw its stock price rise 18% on August 3, closing the day at $80.81 — a price not seen since May 31. During after-hours trading, COIN traded relatively flat, giving up less than 1% of its earlier gains. Amid plummeting cryptocurrency prices, the company has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
u.today
"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption
American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
Fewer retail investors are trading stocks and cryptocurrencies on Robinhood as markets suffer a sell-off
Robinhood's monthly active users plunged 34% to 14 million over the past year. Retail investors have stopped trading stocks on the platform as stocks and cryptocurrencies plummet. The trading app now plans to cut 23% of its staff, chief executive Vlad Tenev said. Robinhood has seen its active users decline...
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Falls Initially on US Jobs Report, Grinds Higher Later
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price increased 2% on Friday, average volume. Currently near $23,000, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was on track to close out the week down 2%. BTC’s price move came on the heels of a surprisingly strong U.S. jobs report, spoken about in greater depth and detail...
CoinDesk
What the Merge Means for Ethereum Miners
Where will Ethereum’s miners go when they can’t mine on Ethereum any more? That’s the $19 billion question. If all goes according to plan, the so-called Merge will take place in late September, completing Ethereum’s transition from the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain. This long-awaited event in the Ethereum world will force the network's mining industry, which research firm Messari estimates is worth $19 billion, to find other ways to make money.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin's Rally Loses Steam After US Jobs Report
Price Point: Bitcoin fell as the U.S. jobs report showed hiring accelerated in July from June. Market Moves: Omkar Godbole reports on Flow token's price rally of 40% and how the surge is related to Meta Platform's decision to use the blockchain to expand its non-fungible tokens (NFTs) initiative. Chart...
Motley Fool
3 Reasons Why AbbVie Stock Could Be Approaching a Make or Break Moment
AbbVie's latest earnings report is underwhelming the market. Its aesthetics portfolio is unexpectedly underperforming for reasons beyond its control. Humira is performing better than expected, and so are Skyrizi and Rinvoq. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
So Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Going Above $40K, Ethereum Above $3K And Dogecoin Above 20 Cents The End Of The Year?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
Motley Fool
Arista Networks Soars on Earnings Beat -- Is This Growth Stock a Buy?
Arista delivered strong second-quarter earnings results and guidance. The cloud stock has steadily taken share from Cisco in the broader data center switching market. Arista is the leader at the high-speed end of the data center switching market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
Domino's Has Unappetizing News for Investors
Sales declined in the core U.S. market for a second straight quarter. Domino's is seeing more competition as restaurant chains up their delivery capabilities. The broad outlook is still positive, but Domino's needs to end its market share losses. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Coinbase short-sellers lose $234 million in one day as shares surge following BlackRock tie-up
Coinbase short-sellers lost more than $230 million on Thursday as the company's stock price soared. The crypto exchange announced a tie-up with BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager. Short-sellers have raked in more than $700 million betting against COIN this year, but got burned Thursday. Investors betting against Coinbase stock...
CoinDesk
Fairfax County Pension Fund Invests $70M in Crypto Yield Farming Funds: Report
Fairfax County, Va.'s $6.8 billion pension fund, the Fairfax County Retirement Systems, has received approval to invest $70 million across two crypto yield farming funds, according to a Financial Times report. The Virginia pension fund has invested $35 million each in Parataxis Capital’s digital yield fund and VanEck’s new finance...
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Reverses Course, Pushes Higher, $21K Is ‘Point of Control’
Bitcoin (BTC) rebounded on Wednesday, advancing 1.7% to above $23,300, ending a streak of five consecutive negative days. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has surpassed its 50-period exponential moving average (EMA) of $23,214.50, and is within earshot of its 10-period EMA as it crossed above the 50-period EMA as well.
Comments / 0