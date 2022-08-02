ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MicroStrategy Reports $918M Impairment Charge on Bitcoin Holdings in Q2

By Nelson Wang
CoinDesk
 3 days ago
dailyhodl.com

$655,000,000,000 Investment Giant Charles Schwab To Launch New Crypto-Themed ETF

The asset management arm of one of the biggest financial institutions in the world is set to launch a new crypto-themed exchange-traded fund (ETF) this week. According to a new press release, Schwab Asset Management, a branch of Charles Schwab, will be launching the Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF as soon as August 4th.
STOCKS
Fortune

Bitcoin at $35K? SBF would ‘—-ing take that’

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX, said he’d be content if Bitcoin ended the year at $35,000. Bitcoin has taken a beating since its highs in November, but billionaire FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried thinks the pain may soon come to an end. “I think we’ve seen the worst...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Traders Losing Confidence? Analyst Says This Could Be The Start Of 'Good Times Returning'

Major coins traded lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.5% to $1.07 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Risk assets were seen in negative territory on Tuesday evening, with two of the largest cryptocurrencies in the red. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 0.7% and 0.2% lower, respectively. Their futures were largely flat at press time.
BUSINESS
financefeeds.com

Michael Saylor step down as loss on bitcoin bet widens to $2 billion

Bitcoin maximalist Michael Saylor is vacating his position as the chief executive officer of MicroStrategy, the business intelligence firm he co-founded 33 years ago. According to a statement posted by MicroStrategy, Saylor will hold the role of executive chairman and chair of the board of directors to focus more on the company’s bitcoin acquisition strategy and related advocacy initiatives. Effective August 8, the company’s president and former chief financial officer Phong Le will assume the CEO role while keeping his current duties.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coinbase, AMTD Digital, Restaurant Brands, Alibaba and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves in midday trading on Thursday:. Coinbase — Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange jumped about 15% after the company announced a partnership with BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, that will allow its institutional clients to buy bitcoin. The ticker COIN also became one of the most mentioned names on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, according to Quiver Quantitative. Earlier in the day, the stock soared as much as about 40%.
STOCKS
srnnews.com

PayPal shares jump on Elliot’s $2 billion stake, annual profit guidance raise

(Reuters) -Shares of PayPal Holdings surged in extended trading on Tuesday after it said Elliott Investment Management has an over $2 billion investment in the company and also raised its annual profit guidance. PayPal’s shares shot up nearly 12% after market close, on the back of Elliot becoming one of...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Coinbase stock posts 9 week high on rumors of better than expected earnings

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) saw its stock price rise 18% on August 3, closing the day at $80.81 — a price not seen since May 31. During after-hours trading, COIN traded relatively flat, giving up less than 1% of its earlier gains. Amid plummeting cryptocurrency prices, the company has...
STOCKS
u.today

"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption

American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Falls Initially on US Jobs Report, Grinds Higher Later

Bitcoin’s (BTC) price increased 2% on Friday, average volume. Currently near $23,000, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was on track to close out the week down 2%. BTC’s price move came on the heels of a surprisingly strong U.S. jobs report, spoken about in greater depth and detail...
STOCKS
CoinDesk

What the Merge Means for Ethereum Miners

Where will Ethereum’s miners go when they can’t mine on Ethereum any more? That’s the $19 billion question. If all goes according to plan, the so-called Merge will take place in late September, completing Ethereum’s transition from the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain. This long-awaited event in the Ethereum world will force the network's mining industry, which research firm Messari estimates is worth $19 billion, to find other ways to make money.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

First Mover Americas: Bitcoin's Rally Loses Steam After US Jobs Report

Price Point: Bitcoin fell as the U.S. jobs report showed hiring accelerated in July from June. Market Moves: Omkar Godbole reports on Flow token's price rally of 40% and how the surge is related to Meta Platform's decision to use the blockchain to expand its non-fungible tokens (NFTs) initiative. Chart...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Reasons Why AbbVie Stock Could Be Approaching a Make or Break Moment

AbbVie's latest earnings report is underwhelming the market. Its aesthetics portfolio is unexpectedly underperforming for reasons beyond its control. Humira is performing better than expected, and so are Skyrizi and Rinvoq. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Arista Networks Soars on Earnings Beat -- Is This Growth Stock a Buy?

Arista delivered strong second-quarter earnings results and guidance. The cloud stock has steadily taken share from Cisco in the broader data center switching market. Arista is the leader at the high-speed end of the data center switching market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Domino's Has Unappetizing News for Investors

Sales declined in the core U.S. market for a second straight quarter. Domino's is seeing more competition as restaurant chains up their delivery capabilities. The broad outlook is still positive, but Domino's needs to end its market share losses. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Reverses Course, Pushes Higher, $21K Is ‘Point of Control’

Bitcoin (BTC) rebounded on Wednesday, advancing 1.7% to above $23,300, ending a streak of five consecutive negative days. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has surpassed its 50-period exponential moving average (EMA) of $23,214.50, and is within earshot of its 10-period EMA as it crossed above the 50-period EMA as well.
