ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Comments / 9

LibraBeauty0923
2d ago

🙄🙄🙄 who in their right mind leaves an expensive purse in plain view for somebody to steal

Reply(2)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montclair, NJ
City
South Hackensack, NJ
Montclair, NJ
Crime & Safety
wrnjradio.com

Police searching for hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian in Morris County

MADISON BOROUGH, NJ (Morris County) – Madison Borough Police Department is searching for the driver of a vehicle which struck a pedestrian Thursday evening. On August 4, at around 5:20 p.m., a 64-year-old female was struck by a vehicle which fled the scene. The vehicle is described as a gray 2000-2005 Toyota Corolla, with heavy passenger side damage and a missing passenger side hubcap, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Teenager found dead on NJ Transit tracks, authorities say

Detectives with the Union County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy found dead Thursday night on train tracks in Plainfield, authorities said. The teenager, whose name was not released, was found about 8 p.m. on the tracks at West Second Street and Central Avenue, according...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Car#Police Blotter#Property Crime#Exxon#Acura Tsx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NJ.com

Hit-and-run Councilwoman DeGise left $3K animal hospital bill unpaid — until court garnished her pay

The Jersey City councilwoman under fire for a hit-and-run crash has been ordered by a Hudson County court to pay a nearly $3,000 veterinarian bill. Court records show that Oradell Animal Hospital in Paramus won a default judgment against embattled Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise earlier this year after the councilwoman failed to pay $2,865 for services rendered.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Man, 27, dies after he’s found shot on Newark street

Police in Essex County are investigating the shooting death of a 27-year-old man late Tuesday in Newark. Gregory Scott, of Irvington, was found by police seriously wounded by gunfire around 11:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Lehigh Avenue, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
NEWARK, NJ
theobserver.com

ECPO: Irvington man shot dead in Newark

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and Newark police are investigating the shooting death of an Irvington man late Tuesday, Aug. 2, the ECPO says. Gregory Scott, 27, was found, shot, on the 100 block of Lehigh Avenue, Newark, and he was taken to Newark Beth Israel Medical center, where he was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m. that night.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Victim in Brooklyn McDonald’s ‘cold fries’ shooting has died

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The McDonald’s worker allegedly shot by a man whose mother complained about receiving cold French fries has died of his injuries, according to authorities. The NYPD confirmed the death of Matthew Webb, 23, of Queens, on Friday morning. Webb was shot in the neck outside the fast-food joint where he worked […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

Man shot on N.J. city street dies of injuries, prosecutor says

A man died after he was shot several times Monday night on a street in Paterson, authorities said Wednesday. The 29-year-old victim, whose name was not released, was found about 9 p.m. shortly after police received reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Park Avenue, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes.
PATERSON, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Local

Montclair, NJ
458
Followers
3K+
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

 https://www.montclairlocal.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy