Ryan, Nina Day announce Mental Health Resilience Fund at Ohio State

Read on abc6onyourside.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Football: 5 takeaways from Ohio State’s first preseason practice of 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WSYX ABC6
August 9 declared as Dolly Parton Day in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that Tuesday, August 9, 2022, has been declared as honorary Dolly Parton Day in Ohio. Parton will be making a visit to Columbus on Tuesday to celebrate early literacy and the success of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio. Dolly...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State med student suffers fatal medical event during Pelotonia 102-mile ride
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A medical student at Ohio State raising money for cancer research suffered a fatal medical event while participating in the Pelotonia 102-mile ride. Mason Fisher, who Pelotonia said was a three-time rider and an active member of its community, passed away Saturday. Fisher's classmates organized...
WSYX ABC6
CCS Board of Education scheduled to meet Monday ahead of strike threat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Board of Education is holding a special meeting Monday night, just days after teachers threatened to walk off the job. In July, the district gave its final offer and then last week filed an Unfair Labor Practice Charge against the CEA, saying they're spreading misconceptions about that final offer.
WSYX ABC6
Alabama, Ohio State take top two spots in first USA Today Coaches poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Stop us if you've heard this before. Alabama is the No. 1 team in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches poll released Monday. And here's another familiar tune: Ohio State checks in at No. 2. Alabama, which lost to SEC rival Georgia in the national...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSYX ABC6
Fentanyl accounted for 89% of 2021 overdose deaths in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County saw a slight decrease in overall fatal overdoses in 2021, but fentanyl-related deaths continue to rise. Eight-hundred-twenty-five people lost their lives to an overdose in Franklin County in 2021. That's a 4% drop from 859 in 2020, which saw a 48% increase from the previous year.
WSYX ABC6
Back-to-school backpack drive helping families in need prepare for student success
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Back to school is rapidly approaching which means it is time to stock up on school supplies. With inflation raising the cost of school supplies back to school shopping looks a little different this year. Meaning households with young kids will be spending more money than usual on these essential school needs.
WSYX ABC6
Toddler hospitalized after being found unconscious in southeast Columbus pool
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A toddler was taken to the hospital after being found unconscious in a pool in southeast Columbus Sunday night. Police said the incident happened at a house located along Mouzon Drive just after 8 p.m. The 3-year-old was transported to Nationwide Children's Hospital, according to...
WSYX ABC6
Fears of Columbus teacher strike have community leaders, parents asking serious questions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — What about the kids? It's a serious question that many Columbus community leaders are asking. For weeks now, we've covered the back and forth between the union for Columbus City School teachers and the school board. The two sides are at a roadblock in contract...
RELATED PEOPLE
WSYX ABC6
35th Annual Dublin Irish Festival celebrating with food, music and dance today
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — The last day of the 35th Annual Dublin Irish Festival is today. Alison LeRoy, City of Dublin Community Events Director, joined Good Day Columbus to preview the full day of music and dancing ahead. The three-day event returned Friday after two years of modified events....
WSYX ABC6
List of festivals and events happening this weekend across Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This weekend there are many different festivals and events happening across Central Ohio. The weather may be a bit rainy, but that won't interrupt the fun at any of these family-friendly events. Dublin Irish Festival. The 35th Dublin Irish Festival kicks off today and runs...
WSYX ABC6
Good Day Gardening: Expert advice on planting perennials in late summer
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — As we near the end of summer and you look at your garden beds and flowers, they may have lost some of their bright colors due to our inconsistency in rain and high temps in Central Ohio. Darby Creek Nursery has their fall mums started...
WSYX ABC6
Travel hacks for families hitting the road this summer
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Summer means it’s time to hit the road with our families! Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French joined Good Day Columbus with some great road trip hacks to keep everyone occupied, no matter how far you are driving. Tips:. Keep snacks in one place.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSYX ABC6
Teen shot in Olde Towne East neighborhood during car break-in
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car theft resulted in a teenager being shot in Old Towne East Sunday afternoon, according to Columbus Police. Officers responded to 911 calls about gunshots around 1:40 p.m. near Bryden Road and S. 21st Street. Shottspotter, a system used to detect sounds that could be gunfire, registered 10 gunshots.
WSYX ABC6
Stauf's Coffee founder helping two Ukrainian refugees achieve their roasting dreams
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "When anyone suffers anywhere in the world, we all suffer," Stauf's founder Tom Griesemer said. "Our job is to help each other." That's the message Stauf's Coffee is spreading as they welcomed some extra hands this year. "I am as indebted to them as they...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police deputy chief files lawsuit claiming race, gender discrimination
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police deputy chief Jennifer Knight is at odds with the city and the department she's served for years. Knight has filed a lawsuit naming the city, Chief Elaine Bryant, Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts, and mayor Andrew Ginther as defendants in the case. The lawsuit...
WSYX ABC6
Average price of gas in Columbus declines nearly 20 cents per gallon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus residents are seeing some relief at the gas pump as the cost of gas has dropped nearly 20 cents per gallon Monday. Gas prices in Columbus dropped 19.8 cents in the last week, averaging $3.58 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. Columbus' average gas price...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSYX ABC6
Min Din Monday: So yummy & gluten-free Chicken Crust Pizza recipe
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Chicken Crust Pizza is perfect for anyone following a keto or gluten free diet. On the latest edition of Min Din Monday Esther Weisman joins Good Day Columbus to show a super easy way to make a healthy pizza right in your own home. Ingredients:
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police searching for leads in woman's 2021 murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for tips to solve the murder of a woman shot and killed in a common area of an apartment. On July 27, 2021, officers found Amber Calloway, 28, in the common area at 736 Doulton Ct. around 9:43 p.m. Paramedics rushed...
WSYX ABC6
Fairfield Co. Sheriff identifies 5 juveniles involved in windshield shattering spree
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating several reports of vehicle damage in Violet Township. Between July 28 and August 1, the sheriff's office said it received six reports from drivers who said their windshield was shattered after an oncoming car threw what was believed to be pop cans and water bottles at their vehicle.
WSYX ABC6
Police investigating deadly shooting in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Columbus. When officers arrived at the scene they found evidence of a shooting but were unable to locate the victim, officials say. Officials say Antom M. Stargell, 19, was dropped off by an unknown vehicle at...
Comments / 0