Louisiana is one of the most dangerous states for motorcycle riders: Report

Read on www.brproud.com
Related
brproud.com
Horsing around, deputies in Louisiana wrangle trio of “escape artists”
COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – Smokey, Ginger and Wonder were on the loose when the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office jumped into action. The three horses were seen on Million Dollar Rd. and two deputies who did not receive any horse wrangling training at the academy got to play cowboy and cowgirl.
brproud.com
Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
brproud.com
LDWF: Louisiana man found with meth, multiple sharks
OYSTER BAYOU, La. (BRPROUD) – Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were in Oyster Bayou on Tuesday, July 26 when they spotted someone named Anouda Lirette, 44, of Houma. LDWF says, “During a compliance check, agents witnessed Lirette throw a shark overboard and found Lirette in...
brproud.com
Hundreds of catfish seized from illegal fishing on Mississippi River
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents cited five men for illegally catching over 600 catfish in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. According to LDWF, agents were on patrol when they made contact with five men on the Mississippi River levee...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Louisiana OMV: Get your REAL ID ready
LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Starting May 3, 2023, all Louisiana residents 18 or older will be required to carry a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card, valid passport, or other federally acceptable identification in order to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases, or enter power plants.
brproud.com
$198.5M invested into Donaldsonville plant for carbon emissions reduction
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — An ammonia production plant in Donaldsonville is set to receive $198.5 million to reduce carbon emissions, according to a Friday announcement from the governor. Governor John Bel Edwards’ announcement said CF Industries plans to use the money to build a CO2 compression and dehydration unit...
brproud.com
Unclaimed: Mega Millions ticket sold in Port Allen
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Bossier City last week worth $10,000 remains unclaimed. The winning ticket was purchased on July 26 at the Circle K on Airline Drive. The winner has until Jan. 22, 2023, to claim the prize. Under Louisiana Lottery...
brproud.com
Fisherman catches nearly 6-foot shark on Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Lake Pontchartrain is known for having sharks because they swim in from the Gulf of Mexico, but on Monday, a fisherman caught a large bull shark and wants to bring awareness to the dangers that exist on the lake. “I actually play the ‘Jaws’ theme song...
Comments / 0