Primary election off to a slow, but steady, start in Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Hamtramck

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. Today is primary day and Detroiters are voting in a number of key races. In Wayne County, incumbent Sheriff Raphael Washington is running to hold on to his position. He was appointed last year to complete the term of Sheriff Benny Napoleon. Napoleon died in December 2020 from COVID-19. Washington faces two challengers on the Democratic ballot: Walter Epps and Joan Merriewether.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO