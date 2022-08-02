Primary election off to a slow, but steady, start in Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Hamtramck

Read on www.arabamericannews.com
Arab American News
Disappointing low voter turnout in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights
DEARBORN – Despite the abundance of electoral benefits for Dearborn and Dearborn Heights residents during the primaries held on Tuesday, polling stations in both cities witnessed a noticeable low voter turnout, compared to the last midterm primary election four years ago. While the turnout for the primary election in...
Arab American News
Redistricting, big money, representation: A look at some notable primary races
DEARBORN – The Aug. 2 primary showcased some important races that cast a light on interesting developments in Metro Detroit politics, as well as national issues. In the lead up to key congressional races, major events created new potential for representation in a changing political landscapes in Metro Detroit.
Arab American News
Rashida Tlaib wins big in primary for district covering new communities
DETROIT — Residents in Dearborn, Southfield, Livonia, Detroit and more are now closer to being represented by a storied member of the so-called “Squad” in the U.S House. With results of the Tuesday’s primary election trickling in slowly throughout the night, District 12 candidate Rashida Tlaib, the incumbent in the race, cemented an early and wide lead over her opponents, prompting a celebration at a campaign watch party on Detroit’s northwest side.
Arab American News
Sheriff Raphael Washington retains Wayne County sheriff position
DETROIT — Sheriff Raphael Washington successfully retained his seat as Wayne County Sheriff for a partial term ending Dec. 31, 2024 after Tuesday’s primary election. Unofficial results from Wayne County show Washington secured about 47 percent of the votes surpassing Joan Merriewether (28 percent) and Walter Epps (24 percent). With 169,165 total votes county-wide, Washington acquired 80,277 votes.
Arab American News
Alabas Farhat wins Democratic primary for newly-drawn State House District Three
The result of the Democratic primary election for the newly-drawn State House District Three, held on Tuesday, Aug. 2, will be decisive for the upcoming general election. The district is generally left-leaning and the Democratic primary winner will no doubt take the legislative seat. Alabas Farhat won on Tuesday in...
Color-coded maps show how Washtenaw County voted in Aug. 2 primary
ANN ARBOR, MI — Over 87,000 voters across Washtenaw County cast ballots in the Aug. 2 primary, amounting to what’s officially reported as a 28% turnout. Voters decided local, state and federal races on the Democratic and Republican tickets and several ballot proposals, including a big tax to expand public transit services in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and Ypsilanti Township.
Arab American News
Dearborn school district looking to fill dozens of part-time, full-time staff positions
DEARBORN — As the Dearborn schools reopen on Aug. 29, the Dearborn Public Schools district says it is in need of staff for its 37 schools. District administration says it needs to fill out many kinds of positions, from part-time substitutes to full-time professionals as it prepares for a busy year after school districts look past in-person COVID-19 restrictions.
Ypsilanti dispensary to become first Class A microbusiness in Washtenaw County
YPSILANTI, MI -- An Ypsilanti marijuana dispensary opening this week is the first Class A microbusiness in Washtenaw County and the second in Michigan. Planet Jane, 815 N. Huron St., is hosting its soft opening on Friday, Aug. 5. A typical microbusiness license allows facilities to grow, process and sell...
It's Election Day in Michigan. Find out what's on the ballot
Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Michigan and there is a long list of proposals to be decided on and candidates to be voted for across Metro Detroit.
Live election results for Aug. 2 primary in Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Washtenaw County voters are deciding contested primaries in local elections and a significant tax proposal for public transit while also choosing from a slew of state House and Senate candidates during the election on Tuesday, Aug. 2. On the ballot are key mayoral and City Council...
Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday addressed her GOP opponent, Tudor Dixon, and right-wing attacks on abortion rights during a campaign rally held at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. Dixon, a right-wing commentator, on Tuesday won the state Republican gubernatorial nomination. Michigan has only had two female governors: Whitmer and fellow Democrat […] The post Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election appeared first on Michigan Advance.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 2, 2022: Detroit voters weigh in on several key races in Michigan primary
Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. Today is primary day and Detroiters are voting in a number of key races. In Wayne County, incumbent Sheriff Raphael Washington is running to hold on to his position. He was appointed last year to complete the term of Sheriff Benny Napoleon. Napoleon died in December 2020 from COVID-19. Washington faces two challengers on the Democratic ballot: Walter Epps and Joan Merriewether.
After beating Levin in 11th District primary, Stevens says she's 'willing to stand up to Betsy DeVos's agenda'
After Michigan lost a Congressional seat following the 2020 Census, the state’s 11th District turned into a race between two incumbents. Haley Stevens, of Waterford Township, has won that race.
Election results for Aug. 2, 2022 primary in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A new mayor for the city of Flint, county commissioners in each district and finalists for many other public offices will be decided by Genesee County voters today. Local elections are taking place across Genesee County and the state of Michigan in the Aug. 2 primary.
Arab American News
Syrian American Shadia Martini wins Democratic primary in State House District 54
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP – With 100 percent of the votes counted in the race for the state representative in the newly-drawn District 54, which includes part of Bloomfield Township, Bloomfield Hills, Auburn Hills and Orion Township, Shadia Martini of Bloomfield Township won the Democratic nomination, earning 3,785 votes. Bloomfield Township...
Macomb County primaries likely to decide final results in many districts
People who skip voting in primaries could take a lesson from Macomb County. Districts of all kinds across Michigan tend to lean to one party or the other, and fully 11 seats out of a total of 13 in Macomb County were poised to be decided in Tuesday’s races for the Board of Commissioners.
Low voter turnout, a suspicious backpack: Michigan’s primary election so far
With just a few hours left for Michigan voters in Tuesday’s primary election, the day has been a slow crawl for some polling locations with low in-person voter turnout, while others have dealt with more complicated issues. In Lansing, precinct supervisor Robin Smith noted the low turnout. She said...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list of the best burger spots in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Big...
thelivingstonpost.com
Five things we learned in the Livingston County primary election
Well, it was quite a night in Livingston County politics. We had blowouts we weren’t expecting (Jay Gross over Brenda Plank) and nail-biters we weren’t expecting (Frank Sample over Meghan Reckling by 29 votes). And here are Five Things We Learned in the 2022 Livingston County primary election:
Dearborn Press & Guide
Dearborn Schools now hiring for many positions, training available for some staff
Dearborn Public Schools is again recruiting staff from part-time subs to full-time professionals as the district prepares to launch the new school year later this month. To help attract and retain staff, the district offers several initiatives to help non-professional employees get certifications in their field. Dearborn Public Schools is...
