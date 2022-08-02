ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Primary election off to a slow, but steady, start in Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Hamtramck

By Hassan Abbas
Arab American News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.arabamericannews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Arab American News

Disappointing low voter turnout in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN – Despite the abundance of electoral benefits for Dearborn and Dearborn Heights residents during the primaries held on Tuesday, polling stations in both cities witnessed a noticeable low voter turnout, compared to the last midterm primary election four years ago. While the turnout for the primary election in...
DEARBORN, MI
Arab American News

Redistricting, big money, representation: A look at some notable primary races

DEARBORN – The Aug. 2 primary showcased some important races that cast a light on interesting developments in Metro Detroit politics, as well as national issues. In the lead up to key congressional races, major events created new potential for representation in a changing political landscapes in Metro Detroit.
DEARBORN, MI
Arab American News

Rashida Tlaib wins big in primary for district covering new communities

DETROIT — Residents in Dearborn, Southfield, Livonia, Detroit and more are now closer to being represented by a storied member of the so-called “Squad” in the U.S House. With results of the Tuesday’s primary election trickling in slowly throughout the night, District 12 candidate Rashida Tlaib, the incumbent in the race, cemented an early and wide lead over her opponents, prompting a celebration at a campaign watch party on Detroit’s northwest side.
DEARBORN, MI
Arab American News

Sheriff Raphael Washington retains Wayne County sheriff position

DETROIT — Sheriff Raphael Washington successfully retained his seat as Wayne County Sheriff for a partial term ending Dec. 31, 2024 after Tuesday’s primary election. Unofficial results from Wayne County show Washington secured about 47 percent of the votes surpassing Joan Merriewether (28 percent) and Walter Epps (24 percent). With 169,165 total votes county-wide, Washington acquired 80,277 votes.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Dearborn Heights, MI
Elections
Dearborn Heights, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Hamtramck, MI
Government
City
Dearborn, MI
Dearborn, MI
Elections
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
City
Hamtramck, MI
Dearborn, MI
Government
Hamtramck, MI
Elections
City
Dearborn Heights, MI
Arab American News

Alabas Farhat wins Democratic primary for newly-drawn State House District Three

The result of the Democratic primary election for the newly-drawn State House District Three, held on Tuesday, Aug. 2, will be decisive for the upcoming general election. The district is generally left-leaning and the Democratic primary winner will no doubt take the legislative seat. Alabas Farhat won on Tuesday in...
MLive

Color-coded maps show how Washtenaw County voted in Aug. 2 primary

ANN ARBOR, MI — Over 87,000 voters across Washtenaw County cast ballots in the Aug. 2 primary, amounting to what’s officially reported as a 28% turnout. Voters decided local, state and federal races on the Democratic and Republican tickets and several ballot proposals, including a big tax to expand public transit services in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and Ypsilanti Township.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Arab American News

Dearborn school district looking to fill dozens of part-time, full-time staff positions

DEARBORN — As the Dearborn schools reopen on Aug. 29, the Dearborn Public Schools district says it is in need of staff for its 37 schools. District administration says it needs to fill out many kinds of positions, from part-time substitutes to full-time professionals as it prepares for a busy year after school districts look past in-person COVID-19 restrictions.
DEARBORN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Primary Election#Election Day#Election Local#Arab American#The Arab American News#Southernmost#State House#State Senate#Congressional#Democratic
Michigan Advance

Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday addressed her GOP opponent, Tudor Dixon, and right-wing attacks on abortion rights during a campaign rally held at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.  Dixon, a right-wing commentator, on Tuesday won the state Republican gubernatorial nomination. Michigan has only had two female governors: Whitmer and fellow Democrat […] The post Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 2, 2022: Detroit voters weigh in on several key races in Michigan primary

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. Today is primary day and Detroiters are voting in a number of key races. In Wayne County, incumbent Sheriff Raphael Washington is running to hold on to his position. He was appointed last year to complete the term of Sheriff Benny Napoleon. Napoleon died in December 2020 from COVID-19. Washington faces two challengers on the Democratic ballot: Walter Epps and Joan Merriewether.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list of the best burger spots in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Big...
DEARBORN, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Five things we learned in the Livingston County primary election

Well, it was quite a night in Livingston County politics. We had blowouts we weren’t expecting (Jay Gross over Brenda Plank) and nail-biters we weren’t expecting (Frank Sample over Meghan Reckling by 29 votes). And here are Five Things We Learned in the 2022 Livingston County primary election:
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Dearborn Schools now hiring for many positions, training available for some staff

Dearborn Public Schools is again recruiting staff from part-time subs to full-time professionals as the district prepares to launch the new school year later this month. To help attract and retain staff, the district offers several initiatives to help non-professional employees get certifications in their field. Dearborn Public Schools is...
DEARBORN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy