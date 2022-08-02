ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, WI

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Brookfield Marty’s Pizza to reopen

BROOKFIELD — Heartbroken pizza lovers, dry your tears. Marty’s Pizza in Brookfield, 16630 W. Bluemound Rd., announced plans to reopen on Tuesday, Aug. 16, starting with carry outs and lunchtime deliveries. “We will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. while we train some new staff....
BROOKFIELD, WI
genevashorereport.com

Our Place, August 3, 2022

Random closings and altered hours are still happening two years after the pandemic and the shutdowns began. Some Lake Geneva businesses are still struggling. Fast food chains struggled to get fully reopened after only offering drive-thru services during the pandemic, and then a lack of qualified staff hindered quick efficient service and led to inconsistent lobby hours. One fast food chain, KFC in Lake Geneva, has still not reopened its lobby. Many other businesses struggled with the same staffing issues. Surprisingly, Walgreens has been dealing with this very issue and has recently had to close its store unexpectedly and periodically. This has concerned and angered some patrons who count on 24-hour access to prescriptions.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
MATC Times

8204 W. North Ave.

1 bedroom with beautiful hardwood floors - This is a beautiful, third floor 1 bedroom 1 bath unit that will go quick. The unit includes a spacious kitchen and living room that creates a comfortable living space you are sure to enjoy. Plenty of closet space! In the basement you will find the storage units and washer/dryer hookups.For more information and to set up a showing please call 262-966-9964.
WAUWATOSA, WI
WISN

State Fair parking a big business for West Allis residents

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Every year, parking off the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds is big business for West Allis homeowners. Some tell WISN 12 News they make enough to pay for property taxes, and it's why Katrina Redding, who lives near 86th and Washington streets, is getting in the game for the first time.
WEST ALLIS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Brookfield, WI
Food & Drinks
City
Brookfield, WI
Brookfield, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Brookfield, WI
Business
Greater Milwaukee Today

Maxwell Street Days in downtown West Bend

West Bend held the annual Maxwell Street Day downtown on Main Street on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Many stores like Ann D's Boutique, Crane & Arrow, Savoring Thyme and others opened earlier and stayed open longer on Wednesday. Even the rainy and stormy weather didn't keep everyone away. As a business...
menomonee-falls.org

Old Falls Village Depot Beer Garden & Willow Brook Haven

Join us at the new Depot Beer Garden for its fifth year at Old Falls Village Historical Park on the corner of County Line Rd and Pilgrim Rd every Saturday from May 21 - October 8, 2022. Enjoy a cold beer in the beautiful historical park. Enjoy Entertainment, food and a historical park setting throughout the summer every Saturday.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Dog missing around Waukesha South

WAUKESHA — The owner of a one-year-old brown Labrador retriever by the name of Woody is seeking help in locating her lost dog. Brittney Gifford, from Brookfield, said she lost her dog when he was staying with family in Waukesha on July 15. He was last seen in the area of Waukesha South and was lost in the Seitz Estates along Ridgewood Drive.
WAUKESHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Ruby Isle#Wisn 12 News#Metro Market Pick N#Brookfield Pick#W Capitol Drive
wlip.com

Popular Kenosha Cafe To Move to Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–A popular Kenosha café will be making the move from the city to the village of Pleasant Prairie. The village Plan Commission approved the move of Daily Dose Café from its current location on 60th Street in Kenosha to the former Garbo Motor building on 75th Street.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Greater Milwaukee Today

‘Hail chasers’ come to Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC — Paul Buffa came to town last month in the wake of the June hailstorm that caused widespread damage to homes and cars throughout the Oconomowoc community. He is among numerous hailchasers who wander the country to repair dings on vehicles, some of whom are now in the city. Popup shops offering the repair service can be seen throughout Oconomowoc and are likely to remain until winter.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Man sets himself on fire Friday morning in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Police responded to the parking lot of a carwash on the corner of East Main Street and North Hartwell Avenue at about 9:39 a.m. this morning after an approximately 51-year-old man reportedly set himself on fire. According to Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann, the department received numerous...
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

City of Waukesha announces new date for Christmas parade

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The city of Waukesha Christmas parade will be a little later this year. The city and Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday the parade will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. They said they are moving the date so there will be more staffing available in...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Meet Cedarburg’s popologist

CEDARBURG — Did you know that Americans consume approximately 17.3 billion quarts of popcorn annually?. Popcorn is a delicious, healthy snack. In addition to being high in fiber, popcorn contains phenolic acids, a type of antioxidant. Popcorn is a whole grain, an important food group that may reduce the risk of diabetes, heart disease and hypertension in humans.
CEDARBURG, WI
CBS 58

Runway Dog Park in Oak Creek will close indefinitely Nov. 1

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Runway Dog Exercise Area next to Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport will close indefinitely on Nov. 1. Although the park is managed by Milwaukee County Parks, the land is on airport property. A recent review by the Federal Aviation Administration says all airport-owned land must be...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy