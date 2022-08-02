Random closings and altered hours are still happening two years after the pandemic and the shutdowns began. Some Lake Geneva businesses are still struggling. Fast food chains struggled to get fully reopened after only offering drive-thru services during the pandemic, and then a lack of qualified staff hindered quick efficient service and led to inconsistent lobby hours. One fast food chain, KFC in Lake Geneva, has still not reopened its lobby. Many other businesses struggled with the same staffing issues. Surprisingly, Walgreens has been dealing with this very issue and has recently had to close its store unexpectedly and periodically. This has concerned and angered some patrons who count on 24-hour access to prescriptions.

LAKE GENEVA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO