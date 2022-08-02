Read on www.wisn.com
Greater Milwaukee Today
Brookfield Marty’s Pizza to reopen
BROOKFIELD — Heartbroken pizza lovers, dry your tears. Marty’s Pizza in Brookfield, 16630 W. Bluemound Rd., announced plans to reopen on Tuesday, Aug. 16, starting with carry outs and lunchtime deliveries. “We will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. while we train some new staff....
genevashorereport.com
Our Place, August 3, 2022
Random closings and altered hours are still happening two years after the pandemic and the shutdowns began. Some Lake Geneva businesses are still struggling. Fast food chains struggled to get fully reopened after only offering drive-thru services during the pandemic, and then a lack of qualified staff hindered quick efficient service and led to inconsistent lobby hours. One fast food chain, KFC in Lake Geneva, has still not reopened its lobby. Many other businesses struggled with the same staffing issues. Surprisingly, Walgreens has been dealing with this very issue and has recently had to close its store unexpectedly and periodically. This has concerned and angered some patrons who count on 24-hour access to prescriptions.
MATC Times
8204 W. North Ave.
1 bedroom with beautiful hardwood floors - This is a beautiful, third floor 1 bedroom 1 bath unit that will go quick. The unit includes a spacious kitchen and living room that creates a comfortable living space you are sure to enjoy. Plenty of closet space! In the basement you will find the storage units and washer/dryer hookups.For more information and to set up a showing please call 262-966-9964.
WISN
State Fair parking a big business for West Allis residents
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Every year, parking off the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds is big business for West Allis homeowners. Some tell WISN 12 News they make enough to pay for property taxes, and it's why Katrina Redding, who lives near 86th and Washington streets, is getting in the game for the first time.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Maxwell Street Days in downtown West Bend
West Bend held the annual Maxwell Street Day downtown on Main Street on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Many stores like Ann D's Boutique, Crane & Arrow, Savoring Thyme and others opened earlier and stayed open longer on Wednesday. Even the rainy and stormy weather didn't keep everyone away. As a business...
menomonee-falls.org
Old Falls Village Depot Beer Garden & Willow Brook Haven
Join us at the new Depot Beer Garden for its fifth year at Old Falls Village Historical Park on the corner of County Line Rd and Pilgrim Rd every Saturday from May 21 - October 8, 2022. Enjoy a cold beer in the beautiful historical park. Enjoy Entertainment, food and a historical park setting throughout the summer every Saturday.
spectrumnews1.com
All the deals to get you into Wisconsin State Fair at a discount
MILWAUKEE — Tomorrow marks the first day of the Wisconsin State Fair, complete with the new Peño Pretzel Popper Brats, those classic fair rides and cream puffs, and, of course, cows. And there are plenty of ways to enjoy the fair at a discounted price. Here’s how to...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dog missing around Waukesha South
WAUKESHA — The owner of a one-year-old brown Labrador retriever by the name of Woody is seeking help in locating her lost dog. Brittney Gifford, from Brookfield, said she lost her dog when he was staying with family in Waukesha on July 15. He was last seen in the area of Waukesha South and was lost in the Seitz Estates along Ridgewood Drive.
wlip.com
Popular Kenosha Cafe To Move to Pleasant Prairie
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–A popular Kenosha café will be making the move from the city to the village of Pleasant Prairie. The village Plan Commission approved the move of Daily Dose Café from its current location on 60th Street in Kenosha to the former Garbo Motor building on 75th Street.
Glorioso's Appetito and Sage Harvest to become combined culinary center
Glorioso's Appetito and Sage Harvest will combine to bring a new culinary cooking experience to the Greater Milwaukee area.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Summer events at The Corners of Brookfield
MILWAUKEE - Shopping, restaurants and a calendar stacked full of events. Head just west of Milwaukee to enjoy fun for all ages at The Corners of Brookfield!
kenosha.com
It’s official: Kenosha’s Velodrome, the oldest in the U.S., has now seen it all
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. It’s not unusual to see cyclists race at speeds over 40 mph at the Washington Park Velodrome. A...
Outpost grocery stores offer 50% discount on produce for SNAP recipients
Milwaukee's Hunger Task Force and Outpost Natural Foods teamed up to encourage low-income families in Milwaukee to put more fruits and vegetables in their carts and onto their dinner plates.
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘Hail chasers’ come to Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC — Paul Buffa came to town last month in the wake of the June hailstorm that caused widespread damage to homes and cars throughout the Oconomowoc community. He is among numerous hailchasers who wander the country to repair dings on vehicles, some of whom are now in the city. Popup shops offering the repair service can be seen throughout Oconomowoc and are likely to remain until winter.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Man sets himself on fire Friday morning in Waukesha
WAUKESHA — Police responded to the parking lot of a carwash on the corner of East Main Street and North Hartwell Avenue at about 9:39 a.m. this morning after an approximately 51-year-old man reportedly set himself on fire. According to Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann, the department received numerous...
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
CBS 58
Root Beer Float Bash returns as Sprecher attempts to break record of most floats ever given away
GLENDALE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Thanks to Sprecher, Glendale is the root beer capitol of the world! This Saturday, Aug. 6 is National Root Beer Float Day, and to celebrate, Sprecher is giving away root beer floats. Prepare to float right out of Bayshore after filling up on the treats.
WISN
City of Waukesha announces new date for Christmas parade
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The city of Waukesha Christmas parade will be a little later this year. The city and Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday the parade will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. They said they are moving the date so there will be more staffing available in...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Meet Cedarburg’s popologist
CEDARBURG — Did you know that Americans consume approximately 17.3 billion quarts of popcorn annually?. Popcorn is a delicious, healthy snack. In addition to being high in fiber, popcorn contains phenolic acids, a type of antioxidant. Popcorn is a whole grain, an important food group that may reduce the risk of diabetes, heart disease and hypertension in humans.
CBS 58
Runway Dog Park in Oak Creek will close indefinitely Nov. 1
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Runway Dog Exercise Area next to Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport will close indefinitely on Nov. 1. Although the park is managed by Milwaukee County Parks, the land is on airport property. A recent review by the Federal Aviation Administration says all airport-owned land must be...
