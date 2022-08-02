Read on thevoice.us
Related
Red Cross volunteers fight home fires
American Red Cross volunteers in the Chicago & northern Illinois area responded to 18 home fires in Cook, Kane, LaSalle, McHenry, Will and Kankakee Counties in the past week. During this past week, the Red Cross provided assistance to 91 persons, including 23 children by supplying them with basic items to meet immediate needs after a fire, and additional support in the form of health and mental health services and one-on-one support as the families involved work through next steps after experiencing a home fire.
Aim: Prevent gun violence
In the wake of the Fourth of July mass shooting in Highland Park, State representative Maura Hirschauer, D-Batavia, and other State lawmakers from Illinois, California, New York, and Delaware met with senior White House officials on efforts to prevent gun violence and hold gun manufacturers accountable for their role in the gun violence epidemic.
Monarch butterflies require milkweeds for growth
Imagine eating only one type of food your entire life. Your survival depends entirely on being able to find this food. It is the challenge monarch butterflies, Danaus plexippus, face every day as landscapes change nationwide and fewer native plants are available. But home gardeners can help. Along with other...
Governor Pritzker’s approval rating at 51% in State
A new poll from the firm Morning Consult showed governor JB Pritzker’s approval rating at 51% among Illinois voters, or seven points above water in polling lingo. It’s the latest quarterly poll from the firm, and data included 14,258 registered voters polled from April 1 through June 30.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
JB Pritzker COVID case mild
Governor JB Pritzker has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home, his office personnel announced Tuesday, July 19three days after he spoke at a gathering of Democrats in Tampa, Fla.. Pritzker’s press office indicated he is experiencing mild symptoms and has received the anti-viral medication Paxlovid, a drug...
Change: Broaden ‘clear and present danger’
The Illinois State Police (ISP) announced Monday it will start using a broader definition of what constitutes a “clear and present danger” when reviewing a person’s Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card. That’s a factor ISP considers when deciding whether to grant someone a FOID card or to...
The Voice
Aurora, IL
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT
The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0