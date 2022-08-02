American Red Cross volunteers in the Chicago & northern Illinois area responded to 18 home fires in Cook, Kane, LaSalle, McHenry, Will and Kankakee Counties in the past week. During this past week, the Red Cross provided assistance to 91 persons, including 23 children by supplying them with basic items to meet immediate needs after a fire, and additional support in the form of health and mental health services and one-on-one support as the families involved work through next steps after experiencing a home fire.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO