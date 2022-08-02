Read on www.mashed.com
Dollar Tree Has Deals On Name-Brand Frozen Foods — But There's A Catch
From bagged chips and canned goods to seasonal decor and cleaning products, Dollar Tree has a huge variety of merchandise for sale. Everyone loves a good bargain, and that's the idea the company was founded on in 1986 when it priced every item at $1 (via Dollar Tree). However, that lasted about three decades when the company announced in a November 2021 press release that they would raise the base price to $1.25 for many items.
Dairy Queen's New Blizzard Features An Unexpected Candy
According to Statista, 268.09 million people across the U.S. delighted in candy during 2020 — so it seems Americans can't get enough of treating themselves to a sugary snack. And if there is one thing the U.S. loves as much as candy, it's ice cream. This seems to be an obvious fact given how many restaurants have some kind of ice cream and candy creation on their menus. For example, some of Sonic's most popular Blasts are made of soft serve ice cream combined with well-known chocolates like M&M's. But one of the most popular ways to enjoy the combination of ice cream and candy is undoubtedly Dairy Queen's Blizzard.
Oreo's Long-Awaited Fall Flavor Is Finally Here
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Nabisco is not afraid to throw some crazy Oreo flavors at the wall and hope that one of them sticks, especially when it comes to seasonal flavors. Though there are some Oreo flavors we will sadly never get to try again, the brand keeps trying over and over again to add some pizzaz to its simple pairing of cookies and cream.
A New Frosty Flavor Has Arrived At Wendy's, But There's A Catch
Wendy's started the summer off strong with the release of a highly requested Frosty flavor — the Strawberry Frosty. First released at the beginning of June at all Wendy's locations nationwide, this Frosty had fans sighing with relief after finally getting what they've been demanding for years. According to a press release from Wendy's, the strawberry Frosty flavor is one of the most requested menu items from customers. Since Wendy's is so limited in releasing Frosty flavors, usually sticking with the two originals, chocolate and vanilla, fans were ecstatic over the new sweet and fruity dessert.
How Long You Can Really Keep Cream Cheese In The Fridge?
With so many appetizing ways to enjoy cream cheese, it's no surprise that there's likely a tub of it tucked away somewhere in your fridge. Spread it on a toasted bagel, plunge a salty pretzel into it, or mix it into a sweet dessert for that added touch of creaminess — the list of uses for this spread goes on.
The Restaurant That Beat Taco Bell In A New Survey For The Best Mexican Fast-Food Chain
Whether it's a craving for chips and salsa or the weekly Taco Tuesday meal, Mexican food has earned its spot among other favorite American comfort foods. Although people can debate recipe or flavor authenticity, the reality is that many people in the United States turn to Mexican dishes to find that "full belly, happy heart" feeling. According to a 2019 survey from YouGov, Mexican food ranked as the second most popular food in the country, falling just behind Italian cuisine.
What Is The Flying Dutchman At In-N-Out?
In-N-Out Burger is a West Coast staple that has become ingrained in California culture. Founded in 1948 in the Los Angeles suburb of Baldwin Park by husband-wife team Harry and Esther Snyder, the iconic eatery is well known for its indulgent food, speedy service, and notable innovations. In fact, according to the company, the name "In-N-Out" comes from its introduction of two-way speaker boxes in drive-thru lanes, a now quintessential factor of fast food service.
Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Flavor For One Day Only
If there's one thing Krispy Kreme fans love nearly as much as the chain's Original Glazed donuts, it's the company's limited-edition flavor releases. Although donut lovers adore devouring Krispy Kreme's specialty desserts (like the unexpected honey-flavored donut launched this May), they usually have to come to terms with a hard truth: Generally, once these limited-edition donuts are sold out, they won't be back for quite some time, if at all.
The Restaurant Where You Can Only Get One Type Of Sandwich
Walk into most any restaurant that sells sandwiches and browse their menu. Hot subs, cold subs, turkey, BLT, wraps, and melts — needless to say, there's quite a lot a restaurant can put between two pieces of bread. But all of those sandwich options can sometimes be overwhelming, can't they? What if restaurants embraced simple, no-frills classics like the peanut butter and jelly sandwich? It's an incredibly simple, yet popular sandwich (with your average kid eating about 1,500 sandwiches before graduating high school, per the National Peanut Board), so why not just focus on that?
Easy Pickled Beets Recipe
Beets may not be the first vegetable you think about whipping up as a side dish, but the dark red root's sweet and earthy flavor pairs well with just about every protein, sharp cheeses, and other veggies, too. Plus, according to Healthline, it's a powerhouse food that may help improve heart, brain, and digestive health while fighting inflammation. But if you're not sure how to whip up a batch of beets, there's nothing complicated about it — an easy pickled beets recipe that requires very few ingredients is the perfect way to add beets to your menu. "I love how easy this recipe is and how much flavor comes from just a few ingredients," says Miriam Hahn, recipe developer and health coach. "This is my favorite way to eat beets, which are loaded with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals."
Southern Fried Corn Recipe
While some fried corn recipes call for actually deep-frying corn on the cob, this recipe is a simpler, easier preparation of pan-fried corn kernels. Recipe developer Kate Shungu likes to make it from fresh corn, but if this vegetable is out of season or you just don't feel like shucking and cutting the kernels off the cob, she does say you can use the frozen kind.
‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond Says Her Olive Cheese Bread Recipe Is ‘Always a Hit’
Ree Drummond showed off her easy and delicious olive cheese bread on Instagram. The Pioneer Woman star makes a quick spread, places it on French bread, and bakes it.
National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day 2022: Where To Get The Best Food Freebies And Deals
Tomorrow is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! Not to be confused with National Chocolate Chip Day, which happens in May. National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day lands on August 4th, 2022 (per National Today.) It might surprise you to learn that the chocolate chip cookie was first created by accident. Back...
Taco Spaghetti
Taco spaghetti is a mash-up of a couple of family-favorite dinners. There aren’t actually any tacos involved. Instead, classic Mexican American flavors are married with a spaghetti casserole that bakes up to feed a crowd. Taco spaghetti is made with ground beef simmered in something similar to enchilada sauce....
Cheese Sauce for Pretzels
If you're lucky enough to have a small slow cooker, it's perfect for keeping the cheese sauce warm. Frozen baked soft pretzels can be found at most grocery stores and heated for 3 to 5 minutes in the oven. Leftover sauce may be stored in the fridge in an airtight...
Have Leftover Costco Rotisserie Chicken? Martha Stewart Says This Is the Best Way to Use It
Click here to read the full article. When it’s too hot to turn on the oven (or when you simply do not feel like roasting an entire chicken yourself), Costco’s fresh-and-ready rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer buy. And when dinner is over and there’s still plenty of meat on the bones, it’s time to make some killer chicken salad courtesy of Martha Stewart. “Move over, fried and grilled chicken sandwiches! Those options require more time and effort, but we think you can get the same satisfying results with this rotisserie chicken sandwich,” Stewart’s official Instagram page captioned the post. “It’s so...
Classic Margarita Cocktail Recipe
Tequila lovers rejoice, because this classic margarita recipe is as good as it gets. As recipe developer Michelle McGlinn explains, "A good, fresh margarita is a perfect balance of sweet and sour that is complemented by its salty rim." And this classic recipe hits each of these flavor profiles with just the right nuance, making for a perfectly smooth sipping experience. "I'm guilty of having used margarita mixes and bottled lime juice — but the taste is much, much better with fresh limes and agave," McGlinn says.
Easy Cherry Dump Cake Recipe
There are times you want to attempt a challenging baking project, and there are other times you want dessert on the table with minimal effort. We get it! For the days you want an effortless sweet treat, there is nothing easier than a dump cake. Recipe developer Ting Dalton brings us this recipe for an easy cherry dump cake, something that she says is "very much like a British fruit crumble." "This is such a quick and easy way to make a dessert for family and friends, and served with lashings of ice cream, this is both comforting and delicious," she adds.
EASY PEACH GALETTE
Easy Peach Galette made with fresh peaches and a simple pie crust recipe. Simple peach dessert that tastes even better with a scoop of vanilla ice cream!. A galette is almost like a pie, but a little easier to make. You make a simple pie crust recipe but just fold the edges over the filling. No need to crimp or make anything look perfect, yet the dessert ends up looking beautiful because you can see the peach filling in the middle.
Chocolate Cream Pie
With a crunchy Oreo crust and a smooth chocolate filling, this Chocolate Cream Pie recipe is a classic dessert that is always a crowd-pleaser!. This Chocolate Cream Pie is such a classic dessert and one of my personal favorites. This recipe is really hard to mess up. Also, it is a dessert that everyone seems to love! It is super easy to make with easily available ingredients. This is one of those desserts that you will want to bring to any and all occasions. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings, you get the perfect bite every single time!
