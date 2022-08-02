ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, RI

Middletown’s Potter League Offering Discounts All Month Long to Encourage Pet Adoption

By Maddie Levine
FUN 107
FUN 107
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on fun107.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rimonthly.com

Friday Food Truck Feature: Bird’s Nest Italian Street Food

When you think of food trucks, do you typically think of deep-fried manicotti? Well, Bird’s Nest Italian Street Food’s goal is to make sure you do! Next time you are in Providence, Warwick or Cumberland, keep an eye out for some delicious Italian cuisine. We spoke with Michael Leverone to dish out more details on the traveling truck.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI

How to try the ‘glamping’ trend in RI

The summer season means camping for many New Englanders. Around the country, camping has evolved into “glamping” – a more luxurious way to spend some time in the great outdoors. Here in Rhode Island, there is a glamping spot you may want to check out. On Friday...
COVENTRY, RI
FUN 107

Rehoboth Facebook Group Suggests There’s a Black Bear in Town

Another summer, another black bear sighting on the SouthCoast, this time in the town of Rehoboth – at least, if you believe social media. Last year, we followed the return of “Boo Boo” the bear to Southeastern Massachusetts, followed by his apparent unfortunate meeting with a van while crossing Interstate 195 and subsequent death.
REHOBOTH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middletown, RI
Middletown, RI
Lifestyle
State
Rhode Island State
hopkintonindependent.com

Baypath Adoptable Animal of the Week: Betty Lou

Each week, the Independent highlights an animal available for adoption at Baypath Humane Society in Hopkinton. This week’s adoptable animal is 2-year-old Betty Lou. “Betty Lou has never met a stranger — everyone is an immediate friend! She is such a staff favorite and we love it when she helps us with office work. She just quietly explores the office, finds a bed and curls up in the sun. She truly loves to just spend time with people. She is one of the sweetest girls we know.
rimonthly.com

Weatherlow Farms is Hosting Picnic Dinners with Live Music

Just a short drive away from Providence lies Weatherlow Farms, an idyllic environment in Westport, Massachusetts, with grass-fed and pasture-raised cows, free-range chickens, sheep and more. It also grows fields and greenhouses full of fresh flowers for weddings and events. The farm supplies some major Rhode Island restaurants (New Rivers and Bayberry Beer Hall) with beef, poultry, lamb and eggs, and it also has a farm stand that sells meat, eggs and fresh cut flowers to the public alongside prepared foods created by its on-site chef, Emily Whipple.
FUN 107

Two Sisters Bringing Portuguese Takeout to New Dartmouth Spot

Two Portuguese sisters from New Bedford have been working hard for the better part of a decade to find the perfect storefront. Now at last they've found one -- in Dartmouth. Caitlyn Fontes thought up the duo's current food truck idea about seven years ago, you could say before food trucks were cool. I'm pretty sure their Portuguese-style food truck was the first of its kind in the area.
DARTMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

Fairhaven Museum Looking for More Tour Guides

The Whitfield-Manjiro Museum in Fairhaven, celebrating the first Japanese person to live in the United States, is requesting volunteers who'd be interested in becoming tour guides. What qualifications are needed?. "People ready and eager to learn the Manjiro story and be willing to pass it on," said Gerry Rooney, who...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Adoption#Guinea Pigs#Potter League For Animals#The Potter League#Montal
FUN 107

Feeling Stressed? Hug a Cow in Carver at Phippen Farm

When in doubt, hug a cow. That’s what Carver native Lara Phippen believes in, and so do hundreds of her visitors that stop by her family farm. They come to hang out with Tootsie the cow, a natural healer of anxiety and stress. Lara Phippen and her family have...
CARVER, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Whaling History Comes Alive in Legos

Teaching SouthCoast kids about New Bedford's history can be tough but what if you had Legos to make it interesting?. It's OK to admit if you didn't pay too much attention in history class. If you did, maybe you've forgotten much of what you learned about our area's history. Thankfully, Lego and the National Park Service Lego Vignettes, has come to the rescue with a piece that will be showcased at New Bedford Whaling National Historic Park.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Pets
ABC6.com

Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
WARWICK, RI
FUN 107

New Bedford Has Official Feast Parking Available This Weekend

Everyone who has been to New Bedford's Feast of the Blessed Sacrament knows that street parking is difficult bordering on impossible from Thursday through Sunday around Madeira Field, especially during peak feast hours. That's why a few years ago the feast partnered with Joe's Auto Mall to provide premium parking that's affordable and accessible to all feast patrons.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Valley Breeze

Exercise equipment still without a home five years later

SCITUATE – Town officials are still undecided on where to put circuit exercise equipment purchased in 2017 for $13,000 after placement recommendations by the Recreation Committee and original plans were scrapped. Town Councilor Michael Marcello requested that the issue be put on the agenda for a future meeting after...
SCITUATE, RI
WCVB

Filthy, emaciated Chihuahua found huddling along Malden bike path

MALDEN, Mass. — The Animal Rescue League of Boston and Malden police are investigating after a tiny, emaciated dog was found along a bike trail. On July 25, a good Samaritan found a Chihuahua huddling in some bushes along the East Coast Greenway bike trail in the area of Dell and Branch streets in Malden.
MALDEN, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy