Gross Bug Is Infesting Pools In New York State [PHOTO]

New York State Drivers License Update! Why Put An ‘X’ On Yours?
Our New York State driver's license has gone through some changes over the years, including the federally approved Real ID Card. If you want to fly out of Albany without a passport you will need one by this time next year. That isn't the only update New Yorkers should be aware of.
New York’s Top 15 Party Schools Ranked for ’22! Who’s Number One?
With a new school year starting this month at most colleges across New York, it’s time for summer drinks at the lake to turn into tailgating and house parties. For anyone keeping score, Niche has released their official 2022 rankings of the state's top collegiate party scenes. Upstate makes...
Big Week For Anyone Who Hunts New York State
The summer heat and the month of August are here in New York State. While we enjoy our picnics and camping and summer fun, some of us are looking forward to the cool mornings and clear and crisp afternoons! Hunting season is not that far away and there are some important things for those who hunt need to remember. First and foremost, now is the time to buy your license or apply for doe permits!
License Issues Close One Upstate NY Restaurant In Historic Spot
2022 has claimed another Capital Region restaurant in a year that has seen the shutdown of many favorite local eateries. From celebrity chef startups to multi-decade standards, it seems no restaurant is safe lately. The latest to close is a popular food truck turned brick-and-mortar in Saratoga County. The fast-casual...
Was This Great White The New York Shark Attack Culprit?
The corpse of a great white shark washed up on the shores of Quogue, New York on July 20th. Coincidentally, that is the same day of the last shark attack reported off the south shores of Long Island. Could there have been a single shark that was creating havoc amongst beachgoers? Was there something wrong with this beast that caused it to attack swimmers and surfers?
These Lake Ontario Restaurants Mean Great Food and ‘Wow’ Sunsets
Upstate New York is blessed to have hundreds of miles of our own private "ocean" at our back door. Lake Ontario stretches all the way from Niagara County up through Cape Vincent, where it joins the St. Lawrence River. This beautiful watery backdrop affords residents everything from lakeside homes and camping areas to marinas with boats coming and going off the lake, and to some wonderful restaurants that take full advantage of the Lake Ontario waterfront.
Going Hiking in the Adirondack High Peaks? Free Shuttle Service
There is a more convenient and safer way to hike in the Adirondack High Peaks. It is an addition to the other service offered by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Hop aboard the free shuttle. Why the New Shuttle to the Adirondack High Peaks?. If you hike...
Suspected Upstate NY Bank Robber Caught! Watch Video of His Arrest!
A suspected bank robber has been caught following a police chase in Central New York this week. Watch the video below showing the moment New York State Troopers and local agencies surround the getaway vehicle and arrest the man. What lead up to the moment of arrest sounds like something...
Have You Seen These Invasive Beetles in Your Pool? NY DEC Needs to Know!
Being a new pool owner, there are a lot of things I have learned rather quickly. Now the New York Department of Environmental Conservation wants New York pool owners to be aware of a very damaging beetle that you may see swimming in your pool. What Beetle Should You Be...
All 32 FREE ’22 New York State Fair Concerts! Who Will You See?
With The Great New York State Fair less than three weeks away, what are you looking forward to the most? Can't wait for the delicious, always fun Fair food? Maybe you want to ride every ride in the Fairground. But I bet you're looking for the perfect Fair concert to make your trip to Syracuse.
Here’s Your Upstate Filming Location Guide for HBO’s ‘Gilded Age’
After months of location scouting, extra casting, and anticipation, HBO's The Gilded Age has officially begun filming its second season in Upstate New York. The period piece, from the creator of Downton Abbey, heavily used Troy as its backdrop for feuding socialites in 1880s NYC in season one. As the...
WARNING! Harmful Algae Bloom in Popular Upstate Lake Destination
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is warning boaters and swimmers of harmful algae bloom in a popular Capital Region lake. Algae blooms have been reported in Saratoga Lake since 2013 and sometimes the blooms are more frequent but they are difficult to predict. Although algae blooms are...
Can You Remain Anonymous If You Win The New York State Lottery?
So last weekend, I'm in line at my local mini-mart waiting to pay for my food. As I'm standing there, I could hear the person in front of me talking to the cashier waiting on him. He was commenting on how if he could just win the lottery then everything would be alright in his life.
NY’s Most Eclectic Home For Sale! Animal Statues? Wait, There’s More!
In the town that I grew up in there was one house that we all knew. Even though I never met the home owner we would talk about the wood shingle siding complimented by pink shutters and a pink front door. The lady of the house also drove around town in a pink Cadillac, yes like the song. This home was the talk of our town but nothing compared to the one I just discovered here in New York State.
Earthquake Rattles Upstate NY While You Were Sleeping! Did You Feel It?
Experts say that earthquakes below magnitude 3 or so are rarely felt, however, some of the smaller quakes starting at magnitude 2.0 can be felt by people if the quake is considered "shallow". Did you feel the earthquake on Wednesday morning?. A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was reported in upstate New...
NY State Fair Adds Rock Hall of Famer and Band With Albany Connection!
The New York State Fair continues to add to the line up of entertainment for 2022! So far a variety of artists have been announced including Foreigner, TLC, Country musician Riley Green and Herman's Hermits, to name a few. There are 32 artists currently scheduled to perform this year at...
This Celebrity Spotted In Upstate New York! What’s He Doing Here?
Not that long ago I posted a story about a Central New York production company that was doing a casting call for cars. They were looking for very specific makes and models to be in a film that was to be shot in the Syracuse area. All indications are that the movie is being filmed as I type. Now we are getting clues as to who might be starring along side these automobiles.
Firefighter’s Wallet Stolen As He Saved Upstate Family From Blaze
When you’re out at a bar, business is typically done for the day and you don't expect it back. Maybe you’re blowing off some steam after a hard day or celebrating a successful workweek. Over the weekend, some Capital Region firefighters proved that heroes are never truly off the clock – even while some lowlifes prey on their selflessness.
Upstate NY Gas Station Fight! Why Did One Man Pull A Knife On Another?
Tensions are high here in New York State. Housing costs are through the roof, a trip to the grocery store is double what it cost a few months ago and even though gas prices are slowly coming down they haven't returned to a comfortable level for any of us. If...
Mystikal Arrested for Rape, Domestic Abuse, False Imprisonment and More
Mystikal has been arrested in Louisiana and charged with multiple crimes including rape, domestic violence and false imprisonment. On Sunday (July 31), Mystikal was arrested in Ascension Parish, La. and charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors, according to police records obtained by XXL. The arrest is in connection to an alleged incident that occurred the prior day, July 30. He was hit with two misdemeanors; simple criminal damage to property and false imprisonment. He is also facing three more serious crimes of domestic abuse battery by strangulation, which is a felony, simple robbery and first-degree rape.
