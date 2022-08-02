Read on www.newsobserver.com
Florida State announces official addition of Malik Feaster
The move was announced on Thursday afternoon.
Coveted offensive tackle schedules official visit to Florida State
Will Alex Atkins bring another top offensive lineman to Tallahassee?
WCTV
FAMU OC Joseph Henry brings SEC Experience to the Highest of Seven Hills
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There’s a lot to be excited about ahead of this football season if you’re a FAMU Rattler fan. Not least of which, the Rattlers are featuring a new Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach. That would be Joseph Henry who brings a wealth of experience to this program.
donalsonvillenews.com
Out-standing in their field
4-H’ers attend Crop Scouting and Agricultural Education Event. 4-Hers from Seminole, Mitchell, Decatur and Grady Counties in Georgia along with 4-H’ers from Jackson County, Florida and students from Houston County, Alabama and South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John De La Howe attended the fifth annual Southeastern 4-H Crop Scouting school held on July 26-28.
WCTV
FAMU announced extra statue and campus security due to graduate pictures
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - To the highest of the seven hills. Florida A&M University announced today that their campus has new signage indicating extra surveillance including at the CASS Building where the rattler statue is found. This comes after the University started an investigation to look into a FAMU graduate...
WCTV
FAMU will spend $14 million to expand student housing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As FAMU continues to grapple with a student housing crunch, the university is spending $14 million to add more beds for students. The school is buying several properties near campus as well as a 1.3 acre vacant lot, where it will build additional housing. The new...
ecbpublishing.com
Jimmy Leonard Demps Jr.
U.S. Army Staff Sergeant (Retired) Jimmy Leonard Demps Jr., a proud veteran of the United States Army, went home to be the Lord on July 27, 2022. Jimmy is the son of Jimmie Sr. and the late Frances Demps. He was born on Jan. 12, 1963, in Marianna, Fla., where he grew up, and his family later moved to Monticello, Fla. Jimmy confessed Christ at an early age and later joined Greater Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Monticello, Fla.
Florida Power & Light operates an exclusive, invite-only lounge for lawmakers and lobbyists
Revelations of the party space come as the company is mired in scandals over its aggressive approach to lobbying and public advocacy.
WCTV
Tallahassee mom charged in hot car death
Tallahassee mom charged in hot car death
WCTV
Human remains found in woods off Mahan Drive in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Human remains have been discovered in a wooded area off Mahan Drive in Leon County. Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol came across the discovery late Thursday afternoon while searching the area following reports of gunfire,” said FHP Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office was then called in to assume the investigation.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for August 1, 2022
Trent Harrison, 24, Cottondale, Florida: Violation of court order: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Marr, 36, Sneads, Florida: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Demetrius Batson, 36, Marianna, Florida: Resisting officer without violence, loitering or prowling, possession of controlled substance under 20 grams:...
WCTV
Madison county schools perform proof of residency check-ins
Madison county schools perform proof of residency check-ins
WCTV
Foresters working to contain ‘once in a career’ Southern Pine Beetle infestation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Big Bend’s treasured pine forests are under attack. For the first time in recent memory, the Southern Pine Beetle is on the hunt, killing acres of pine trees, according to foresters working to push back. Senior Forester Emily Martin works to protect the Wakulla...
Jeff Moore sworn in as member of Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners
A resident of Havana was sworn in as a county commissioner in Gadsden County.
Two People From Atlanta Arrested In Florida Doller General Counterfeit Cash Spend
Two people have been arrested after one of them tried to spend counterfeit cash at a Dollar General store. According to investigators, on Tuesday a deputy was alerted by a store clerk at a local Dollar General store in Gadsden County, that a woman was
WCTV
Tallahasee family in need after young father dies in fiery crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A young Tallahassee father was killed in a fiery crash on Highway 27 in Decatur County last month. Now his family is waiting in limbo to get financial assistance to make ends meet. A death certificate is needed to file for bereavement support. However, it is...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis appoints GOP candidate Jeffery Moore as Gadsden Commissioner
Moore is a candidate for District 2 and now the Board’s sole Republican. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Jeffery Moore to the Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners. Moore, a Republican, fills a seat vacated by Chairman Anthony Viegbesie, a Democrat who retired last month. Viegbesie represented District 2, a Democratic-leaning seat that stretches from north Quincy to west Havana.
WCTV
Tallahassee Police confirm deadly shooting to be a suicide
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police have confirmed the shooting in the 300 block of Piney Road was the result of a suicide. Original Story: Tallahassee Police are investigating a deadly shooting in 300 block of Piney Road. According to the TPD Watch Commander, one person was confirmed dead after...
Man indicted in death of TPD officer Fariello
Tyrone Cleveland was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on six charges, including the death of Tallahassee Police Department Christopher Fariello.
ecbpublishing.com
Shrimp company continues plans to locate here
If you’ve been wondering what’s been happening since the Texas-based aqua-tech company, NaturalShrimp, Inc., announced its plan to locate a facility here back in April, things appear to be moving along. Commissioner Chris Tuten, who heads the Jefferson County Economic Development Council (EDC), recently. informed his board that...
