Tallahassee, FL

Out-standing in their field

4-H’ers attend Crop Scouting and Agricultural Education Event. 4-Hers from Seminole, Mitchell, Decatur and Grady Counties in Georgia along with 4-H’ers from Jackson County, Florida and students from Houston County, Alabama and South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John De La Howe attended the fifth annual Southeastern 4-H Crop Scouting school held on July 26-28.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, GA
WCTV

FAMU announced extra statue and campus security due to graduate pictures

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - To the highest of the seven hills. Florida A&M University announced today that their campus has new signage indicating extra surveillance including at the CASS Building where the rattler statue is found. This comes after the University started an investigation to look into a FAMU graduate...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

FAMU will spend $14 million to expand student housing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As FAMU continues to grapple with a student housing crunch, the university is spending $14 million to add more beds for students. The school is buying several properties near campus as well as a 1.3 acre vacant lot, where it will build additional housing. The new...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Jimmy Leonard Demps Jr.

U.S. Army Staff Sergeant (Retired) Jimmy Leonard Demps Jr., a proud veteran of the United States Army, went home to be the Lord on July 27, 2022. Jimmy is the son of Jimmie Sr. and the late Frances Demps. He was born on Jan. 12, 1963, in Marianna, Fla., where he grew up, and his family later moved to Monticello, Fla. Jimmy confessed Christ at an early age and later joined Greater Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Monticello, Fla.
MONTICELLO, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee mom charged in hot car death

Tallahassee mom charged in hot car death
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Human remains found in woods off Mahan Drive in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Human remains have been discovered in a wooded area off Mahan Drive in Leon County. Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol came across the discovery late Thursday afternoon while searching the area following reports of gunfire,” said FHP Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office was then called in to assume the investigation.
LEON COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for August 1, 2022

Trent Harrison, 24, Cottondale, Florida: Violation of court order: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Marr, 36, Sneads, Florida: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Demetrius Batson, 36, Marianna, Florida: Resisting officer without violence, loitering or prowling, possession of controlled substance under 20 grams:...
MARIANNA, FL
WCTV

Madison county schools perform proof of residency check-ins

Madison county schools perform proof of residency check-ins
MADISON COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis appoints GOP candidate Jeffery Moore as Gadsden Commissioner

Moore is a candidate for District 2 and now the Board’s sole Republican. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Jeffery Moore to the Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners. Moore, a Republican, fills a seat vacated by Chairman Anthony Viegbesie, a Democrat who retired last month. Viegbesie represented District 2, a Democratic-leaning seat that stretches from north Quincy to west Havana.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee Police confirm deadly shooting to be a suicide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police have confirmed the shooting in the 300 block of Piney Road was the result of a suicide. Original Story: Tallahassee Police are investigating a deadly shooting in 300 block of Piney Road. According to the TPD Watch Commander, one person was confirmed dead after...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Shrimp company continues plans to locate here

If you’ve been wondering what’s been happening since the Texas-based aqua-tech company, NaturalShrimp, Inc., announced its plan to locate a facility here back in April, things appear to be moving along. Commissioner Chris Tuten, who heads the Jefferson County Economic Development Council (EDC), recently. informed his board that...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL

