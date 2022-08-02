ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnes, Smith, Balderson raise money for RMHC at Ohio State Fair steer show

By Kristine Varkony
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hsw29_0h2Fc34M00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Central Ohio celebrity exhibitors traded their business attire and suits for boots and jeans Tuesday at the Ohio State Fair to raise money for Ronald McDonald House Charities.

NBC4 Today anchor Matt Barnes was among them, teaming up with an experienced 4-H family and steer to compete in the Dean’s Charity Steer Show . Joining him in the show ring were Congressman Troy Balderson, Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith, Nationwide CEO Kirt Walker, and many more Central Ohio media personalities, business leaders, and politicians. They competed for bragging rights and four awards: Best Steer, Showmanship, Best Dressed, and People’s Choice.

Your guide to the 2022 Ohio State Fair

Following the show, an auction “sale” took place in the show ring with all bids and sale proceeds donated to RMHC of Central Ohio

The group raised around $238,000 in the 2022 show. During the charity show’s inaugural event in 2019, it raised more than $150,000 for the facility that is located across the street from Nationwide Children’s Hospital serving as a home-away-from-home for families while a child is hospitalized.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Ronald McDonald House of Central Ohio.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

