Brooklyn, MI

Speedway Digest

Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Michigan NXS Advance

• While Riley Herbst is still on the hunt for his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory, the 23-year-old racer is already a winner at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. Herbst scored his second career ARCA Menards Series win in August 2020 at Michigan. He started from the pole and led four times for 39 laps to take the victory by 1.456 seconds over runner-up Bret Holmes. In a prelude to that win, Herbst finished second in his second career ARCA start at Michigan in June 2018, starting eighth and leading seven laps.
BROOKLYN, MI
Speedway Digest

Busch Light Apple Racing: Kevin Harvick Michigan Advance

● Where’s Kevin? At Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, of course. The 2-mile oval is the site of Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR Cup Series race, and Busch Light Apple is taking a “Where's Waldo?” approach to the live broadcast starting at 3 p.m. EDT on USA. Hidden items are scattered throughout the paint scheme of Kevin Harvick’s No. 4 Busch Light Apple #BuschelOfBusch Ford Mustang, and Busch Beer is asking fans to find the secluded imagery, with the degree of difficulty increasing during each stage of the 200-lap race. Fans who find all the art can win some cool swag from Busch. To enter, just follow @BuschBeer, turn on notifications, and tweet #BuschelOfBusch and #Sweepstakes, along with the answer to each question, to win some loud-and-proud prizes.
BROOKLYN, MI
Speedway Digest

HaasTooling.com Racing: Cole Custer Michigan Advance

● After equaling his season-best finish of ninth during last Sunday on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Cole Custer and his No. 41 HaasTooling.com Ford Mustang team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) head to the Irish Hills for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, MI
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

