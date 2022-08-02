● Where’s Kevin? At Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, of course. The 2-mile oval is the site of Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR Cup Series race, and Busch Light Apple is taking a “Where's Waldo?” approach to the live broadcast starting at 3 p.m. EDT on USA. Hidden items are scattered throughout the paint scheme of Kevin Harvick’s No. 4 Busch Light Apple #BuschelOfBusch Ford Mustang, and Busch Beer is asking fans to find the secluded imagery, with the degree of difficulty increasing during each stage of the 200-lap race. Fans who find all the art can win some cool swag from Busch. To enter, just follow @BuschBeer, turn on notifications, and tweet #BuschelOfBusch and #Sweepstakes, along with the answer to each question, to win some loud-and-proud prizes.

BROOKLYN, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO