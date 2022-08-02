Cosmo Club of Aurora host to Race Awareness Night

The Aurora Public Library District (APLD) is constantly driving home the message that the Library is more than just books, but we still love talking about books and suggesting titles to our customers! When the COVID-19 Pandemic forced many customers to stay home, we needed to find new ways to get books into the hands of our customers. Two new reader advisory services were created to fulfill that need: Staff Picks and Book Match. We have created a new staff position, Readers’ Services coordinator, to assist book discussion groups and customers with suggestions.

AURORA, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO