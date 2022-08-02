Cosmo Club of Aurora host to Race Awareness Night

Read on thevoice.us
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store wedding
Family Fun Fair scheduled for 8/5Adrian HolmanManhattan, IL
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Kendall County, IL
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
94th Annual Lantz-Stoner reunion Aug. 14
The related Lantz, Eichelberger, Patterson, and Stoner families of Kendall, Kane, Will, and DuPage Counties will hold their 94th annual reunion Sunday, Aug. 14, at Hudson Crossing Park on Harrison Street at the east end of the Oswego U.S. Route 34 bridge in Oswego. The Lantz and Stoner families began...
Yvonne Toney
‘Creating things’ Yvonne Toney’s business in Aurora. Welcoming new businesses and entrepreneurs to Aurora is essential and, frankly, something that should happen routinely. To that end, there’s a bit of soul emerging in the Aurora downtown business district, and it’s brought to us by an inspiring, innovative, black female whose veteran-owned company, The Cotton Seed Creative, is...
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
By Al Benson St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Aurora celebrated Mission Trip Weekend Saturday and Sunday, July 30-31. Returning from a weeklong mission trip to Minneapolis, teen and adult volunteers offered reflections during services. From July 24 to July 29, 22 St. Mark’s teens and five adults helped with house...
Solutions include wisdom in food selection, production
Life in the United States is at a crisis point. For 70 years we have used up and abused U.S. precious soil and water to produce commodities such as corn and soybeans for junk food such as hamburgers and french fries and soda. These destructive practices have made the prices of what passes for food to remain relatively low.
Jo Fredell Higgins Woodridge book-signing
The signature book-signing and release event for the history of Woodridge Book, published by Arcadia Publishing, at Woodridge Village Hall Saturday, July 30 brings to light the establishment of Woodridge. The chief of police played the bagpipes and the mayor, Gina Cunningham, opened the program with the Color Guard presentation...
Preparations for kindergarten at Aurora Public Library District
Can you believe it’s almost time for children to head to the classroom? Here at the Aurora Public Library District (APLD), we want to ensure that our youngest customers have all the tools necessary for school success. Our Children’s Department puts a strong emphasis on early literacy resources, services, and programs to help families raising children in the community of Aurora.
Red Cross volunteers fight home fires
American Red Cross volunteers in the Chicago & northern Illinois area responded to 18 home fires in Cook, Kane, LaSalle, McHenry, Will and Kankakee Counties in the past week. During this past week, the Red Cross provided assistance to 91 persons, including 23 children by supplying them with basic items to meet immediate needs after a fire, and additional support in the form of health and mental health services and one-on-one support as the families involved work through next steps after experiencing a home fire.
Aurora to Review Proposed New Ward Maps, Public Participation Encouraged
The Aurora City Council will hold committee meetings this week to review options for redistricting the city. Two proposed new ward maps will be presented at the regular meeting of the Rules, Administration and Procedures (RAP) Committee at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, and again during a special meeting of the RAP Committee at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4.
Reader’s Voice: Strong gun control laws ineffective
Once again The Voice published letters filled with emotional blathering. This time regarding gun control. There’s a solid solution which would end all such gun control debate. The following facts clearly point to the problem and the solution:. • International statistics show the USA is third in murders throughout...
Outdoor music concert August 16 at Messenger Library
Messenger Public Library of North Aurora will be host to “The League of Erics,” an outdoors music concert, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16. on the north lawn of the Library, 113 Oak Street, in North Aurora. Performing will be Eric Dinse and Eric Peter Schwartz, vocalists/guitarists from Aurora.
Glories of Summer evident in downtown Aurora
Open air concerts, movies under the stars, outdoor dining. Ah, the glories of Summer. In downtown Aurora, we’re lucky to enjoy river views and blooming rain gardens, too. This Summer, Aurora Downtown’s outdoor movie series returned with two movie selections at two locations in June, July, and August. The series expanded to have a brew and view at Mundy Park in partnership with The Venue, 21 S. Broadway.
Garden Harvest Dinner Saturday, Aug. 13
The Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry (MWFP) Board of Directors will hold its signature event, The Harvest Dinner, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry, 834 Highland Avenue, Aurora. The dinner will be a showcase of seasonal vegetables and herbs grown on site...
Geneva Arts Fair
Geneva Chamber of Commerce announced the 2022 Geneva Arts Fair category winners. Judging took place Saturday July 23 and winners each in 2D and 3D were awarded honors and a cash prize. 2022 judges were Ana Vitek (2D) and Jeremy Foy (3D). The Geneva Arts Fair took place July 23-24....
New Oswegoland Senior Center open
Oswegoland Senior and Community Center is open and serving seniors and the community Monday -Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its new facility, 3525 US Highway 34, Oswego, the former Oswego Police Station. Programming includes numerous exercise classes, activities such as bingo, dime jingle, bridge, financial and history education,...
Aurora National Night Out August 2 in 25 sites listed
Neighbors throughout Aurora are coming together to celebrate National Night Out Tuesday, Aug. 2. Aurora’s National Night Out events will be held in 25 neighborhood sites throughout the 10 wards. National Night Out culminates annually on the first Tuesday in August to enhance the relationship among neighbors, public safety...
Aurora Public Library District advisory services: Staff Picks, Book Match
The Aurora Public Library District (APLD) is constantly driving home the message that the Library is more than just books, but we still love talking about books and suggesting titles to our customers! When the COVID-19 Pandemic forced many customers to stay home, we needed to find new ways to get books into the hands of our customers. Two new reader advisory services were created to fulfill that need: Staff Picks and Book Match. We have created a new staff position, Readers’ Services coordinator, to assist book discussion groups and customers with suggestions.
Kane County 4-H Foundation names scholarship recipients
Kane County 4-H Foundation named four local 4-H members as scholarship recipients for 2022. Honorees were selected based on 4-H Youth Development program involvement, 4-H achievements, community service, school involvement, and future plans. High school seniors and post-high school students enrolled full-time in an educational program, were encouraged to apply.
Montgomery Night Out stops listed
In conjunction with fire departments that service Montgomery residents, the Village of Montgomery Police Department will visit seven locations throughout the community Tuesday, Aug. 2, between 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.. Residents are welcome to join the officers to view police cars and fire trucks, participate in activities!. The Montgomery...
