Coral Springs, FL

Talk Media

J.P. Taravella Holds Bootcamp for Freshmen and New Students

J.P. Taravella invites freshmen and any new students to a BootCamp to learn about the campus and the faculty. Held on Monday, August 8, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., the “Groove Into JPT” Freshman BootCamp includes a tour of the school and an overview of JPT programs. The tickets are $20 and include lunch and a t-shirt.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Chabad of Coral Springs Holds Next Free Food Distribution Aug 3

The Chabad of Coral Springs continues its mission of making sure the needs of those who are struggling are met. They’ve teamed up with Feeding South Florida, Farm Share, and individual donors to continue the food distribution this week on Wednesday, August 3. from 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Items include: bananas, split peas, ginger, eggplant, bread, apples, yogurt, and more.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland’s Eats ‘n Beats Returns on Aug. 6 with Food Trucks and Live Music

Residents are in for a great time when Eats ‘n Beats returns to the Parkland Amphitheater with Friday At Five. With over 38 collective years of experience among the band members, Friday At Five is a well-oiled machine playing Van Halen, Pink, Zac Brown, Sublime, ACDC, Rihanna, Led Zeppelin, Blink 182, 4 Non-Blondes, Pat Benatar, The Killers, Bon Jovi, The Cranberries, Kings Of Leon and more.
PARKLAND, FL
fortlauderdaleillustrated.com

Summer Fun at the AC Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach

AC Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach will treat guests to a dine-and-stay package in honor of Dine Out Fort Lauderdale from August 1 to September 30. The Eat.Stay.Love summer dining initiative will fuse the hotel’s signature amenities with dining opportunities at three Las Olas Boulevard restaurants: Sushi Garage Las Olas, American Social Las Olas, and PLANTA Queen Las Olas. Guests who book a minimum of a two-night stay from now to September 30, will gain access to the exclusive Eat.Stay.Love Summer Package, which includes:
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WPBF News 25

Hundred of backpacks handed out to families in need in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — More than 600 backpacks full of supplies were distributed at theDelray Beach Housing Authority all free of cost on Thursday. This is a partnership with AffordableHousing.com and other partners that’s been going on for the past 18 years. Inside the backpacks are notebooks, pens,...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Talk Media

The Addams Family Musical Comes to Coral Springs

Next Stop Broadway’s Teen Theatre Project is putting finishing touches on a brand-new spooky premiere. The Addams Family musical comes to the Coral Springs Center for the Arts for two performances only – and you won’t want to miss it. With two shows on Saturday, August 6,...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
wflx.com

Palm Beach County teachers prepare for new school year

School starts a week from Wednesday and our local school districts are still working hard to recruit teachers. Florida's teachers union said the state has more than 8,000 teaching vacancies, creating a crisis in the classroom. It was a warm and loud welcome Tuesday for about 800 new teachers in...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Talk Media

We Rank 5 Coral Springs Shops on our “Ice Cream Palooza” Tour

If you are like me, you love eating ice cream no matter what season it is: Coconut ice cream, sundaes, banana splits, and DQ Blizzards are my favorites. Like most, I have great memories of ice cream trucks in the neighborhood with push-ups, screwballs, chocolate eclairs, and Ice cream sandwiches. Going to a local joint for a flying saucer, banana split, or cone dipped in chocolate was heaven.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
WSVN-TV

Historic raintree relocates to Fort Lauderdale park

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A historic South Florida tree is getting a new home. The century-old, six-story tall raintree is being relocated to a public park near Southwest Third Avenue and Fourth Court in Fort Lauderdale, Thursday. It’s part of a new project called Riverwalk Raintree Residences. The...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Treat yourself at this new medical spa in Fort Lauderdale

You don’t need a special occasion to treat yourself, so why not let all your worries get sucked away? At Fort Lauderdale’s newest spa, Balens Estetica and Wellness, their Hydra facial has the potential to leave you feeling brand new, so leave the kids, and the stress at home, and let’s get some good skin.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
budgettravel.com

Relaxed Deerfield Beach oceanside stay incl. weekends - $139

Wyndham Hotel is steps from everything that makes the area one of our favorite places on South Florida's sunny, laid-back coast. It's across the street from the beach and walkable to restaurants along Deerfield's oceanfront boulevard. Members can snag a stay for up to 35% off regular rates, including weekends, into December with this deal that includes daily parking.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

85-year-old woman graduates from FIU

MIAMI (WSVN) - Most grandmothers — especially in their 80s — like to just kick back and relax, but one had other ideas, and now she’s graduating from college. A very special graduate is getting ready to take the stage; she returned to the classroom at the age of 80 to finish her education.
MIAMI, FL
NewPelican

Pastor Nakenya Robinson says farewell to Pompano Beach by giving back

Pompano Beach – Pastor Nakenya Robinson is saying farewell. Robinson is selling all three of her properties at 704, 706, 708 Martin Luther King Boulevard but plans to keep renting one [708], from the next owner, to continue operating her City Resale Center where she sells clothing and other goods to help finance her efforts to help single mothers and homeless individuals.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Talk Media

Talk Media

News Views and Reviews for Coral Springs Florida.

 https://coralspringstalk.com

