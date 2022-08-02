Read on coralspringstalk.com
J.P. Taravella Holds Bootcamp for Freshmen and New Students
J.P. Taravella invites freshmen and any new students to a BootCamp to learn about the campus and the faculty. Held on Monday, August 8, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., the “Groove Into JPT” Freshman BootCamp includes a tour of the school and an overview of JPT programs. The tickets are $20 and include lunch and a t-shirt.
City of Coral Springs Invites Families Back to its School Bash at Florida Panthers IceDen
Families searching for one last hoorah before school begins can look no further than the Florida Panthers IceDen. Parks and Recreation are hosting its Back to School Family Fun Night on Friday, Aug. 12, at the Florida Panthers IceDen, located at 3299 Sportsplex Drive. The Back to School Bash will...
Plant Exchange Stand in Coral Springs Helps Keep Gardens Free of Invasive Greenery
Don’t judge the book by its cover, they say. The Garden Club Coral Springs believes the same is true for plants — even the most beautiful flower may not be the right fit for the Florida yard if it is invasive and doesn’t serve the native wildlife well.
TICKET ALERT: Coral Springs International Dinner Dance Celebrates the USA
The City of Coral Springs International dinner dance won’t be about Italy, Mexico, Colombia, or Cuba this year. Instead, it will be all about the United States — built on the contributions of immigrants. Hosted by the Multi-Cultural Advisory Committee, the event was canceled in 2020 and 2021...
Chabad of Coral Springs Holds Next Free Food Distribution Aug 3
The Chabad of Coral Springs continues its mission of making sure the needs of those who are struggling are met. They’ve teamed up with Feeding South Florida, Farm Share, and individual donors to continue the food distribution this week on Wednesday, August 3. from 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Items include: bananas, split peas, ginger, eggplant, bread, apples, yogurt, and more.
Parkland’s Eats ‘n Beats Returns on Aug. 6 with Food Trucks and Live Music
Residents are in for a great time when Eats ‘n Beats returns to the Parkland Amphitheater with Friday At Five. With over 38 collective years of experience among the band members, Friday At Five is a well-oiled machine playing Van Halen, Pink, Zac Brown, Sublime, ACDC, Rihanna, Led Zeppelin, Blink 182, 4 Non-Blondes, Pat Benatar, The Killers, Bon Jovi, The Cranberries, Kings Of Leon and more.
fortlauderdaleillustrated.com
Summer Fun at the AC Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach
AC Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach will treat guests to a dine-and-stay package in honor of Dine Out Fort Lauderdale from August 1 to September 30. The Eat.Stay.Love summer dining initiative will fuse the hotel’s signature amenities with dining opportunities at three Las Olas Boulevard restaurants: Sushi Garage Las Olas, American Social Las Olas, and PLANTA Queen Las Olas. Guests who book a minimum of a two-night stay from now to September 30, will gain access to the exclusive Eat.Stay.Love Summer Package, which includes:
NBC Miami
South Florida School District Allowing Students to Use Preferred Name on Forms
Students in one South Florida county will get a chance to use whatever name they feel comfortable with during the upcoming school year. The School District of Palm Beach County will allow students to fill out registration forms with their preferred name starting with the 2022-23 school year, NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reported.
WPBF News 25
Hundred of backpacks handed out to families in need in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — More than 600 backpacks full of supplies were distributed at theDelray Beach Housing Authority all free of cost on Thursday. This is a partnership with AffordableHousing.com and other partners that’s been going on for the past 18 years. Inside the backpacks are notebooks, pens,...
The Addams Family Musical Comes to Coral Springs
Next Stop Broadway’s Teen Theatre Project is putting finishing touches on a brand-new spooky premiere. The Addams Family musical comes to the Coral Springs Center for the Arts for two performances only – and you won’t want to miss it. With two shows on Saturday, August 6,...
wflx.com
Palm Beach County teachers prepare for new school year
School starts a week from Wednesday and our local school districts are still working hard to recruit teachers. Florida's teachers union said the state has more than 8,000 teaching vacancies, creating a crisis in the classroom. It was a warm and loud welcome Tuesday for about 800 new teachers in...
We Rank 5 Coral Springs Shops on our “Ice Cream Palooza” Tour
If you are like me, you love eating ice cream no matter what season it is: Coconut ice cream, sundaes, banana splits, and DQ Blizzards are my favorites. Like most, I have great memories of ice cream trucks in the neighborhood with push-ups, screwballs, chocolate eclairs, and Ice cream sandwiches. Going to a local joint for a flying saucer, banana split, or cone dipped in chocolate was heaven.
Coral Springs Resident Joey Colosi Commits to Play College Football
Coral Springs resident and American Heritage star center is set to continue his football career at Florida Atlantic University. Still, with one year left of high school football, Colosi is thrilled to be able to find his next school and still enjoy his final year of high school. “With my...
WSVN-TV
Historic raintree relocates to Fort Lauderdale park
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A historic South Florida tree is getting a new home. The century-old, six-story tall raintree is being relocated to a public park near Southwest Third Avenue and Fourth Court in Fort Lauderdale, Thursday. It’s part of a new project called Riverwalk Raintree Residences. The...
WSVN-TV
Outward swinging front door at center of dispute between Margate condo owners, association
(WSVN) - They replaced their front door to be better prepared for hurricane season, but the new door ended up creating a storm of trouble with their condo association, so they called on 7 Investigates. Here’s the Nightteam’s Kevin Ozebek. There’s nothing fancy about this front door in...
WSVN-TV
Treat yourself at this new medical spa in Fort Lauderdale
You don’t need a special occasion to treat yourself, so why not let all your worries get sucked away? At Fort Lauderdale’s newest spa, Balens Estetica and Wellness, their Hydra facial has the potential to leave you feeling brand new, so leave the kids, and the stress at home, and let’s get some good skin.
budgettravel.com
Relaxed Deerfield Beach oceanside stay incl. weekends - $139
Wyndham Hotel is steps from everything that makes the area one of our favorite places on South Florida's sunny, laid-back coast. It's across the street from the beach and walkable to restaurants along Deerfield's oceanfront boulevard. Members can snag a stay for up to 35% off regular rates, including weekends, into December with this deal that includes daily parking.
WSVN-TV
85-year-old woman graduates from FIU
MIAMI (WSVN) - Most grandmothers — especially in their 80s — like to just kick back and relax, but one had other ideas, and now she’s graduating from college. A very special graduate is getting ready to take the stage; she returned to the classroom at the age of 80 to finish her education.
Pastor Nakenya Robinson says farewell to Pompano Beach by giving back
Pompano Beach – Pastor Nakenya Robinson is saying farewell. Robinson is selling all three of her properties at 704, 706, 708 Martin Luther King Boulevard but plans to keep renting one [708], from the next owner, to continue operating her City Resale Center where she sells clothing and other goods to help finance her efforts to help single mothers and homeless individuals.
WSVN-TV
YOLO Restaurant participates in specialty program Dine Out Lauderdale
The end of summer means a couple of things, school starting and hurricane season is kicking up. Don’t forget that Broward has tons of amazing meal deals this time of year too. Deco headed north to check ’em out. You aren’t gonna want to miss this bargain and your...
