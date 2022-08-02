Preparations for kindergarten at Aurora Public Library District

Read on thevoice.us
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. Shenoy
Family Fun Fair scheduled for 8/5Adrian HolmanManhattan, IL
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Adrian HolmanKendall County, IL
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
City of Naperville Celebrates National Night Out
More than 40 different Naperville neighborhoods took part in the 26th Annual National Night Out this week. Commonly referred to as “America’s Night Out Against Crime,” it’s an annual event held the first Tuesday in August focused on strengthening community bonds and partnerships between the police and community.
northernpublicradio.org
Special ed teacher pathway targets specific teacher shortages at specific schools
Thousands of Illinois students with disabilities have to learn in a classroom without a special education teacher or with an educator who doesn’t have the right teaching license. Those kids -- who may have physical or cognitive disabilities -- count on and are legally entitled to specially-designed instruction. Last...
Breakfast and Pickleball At Naperville’s Knoch Park
Community members in Naperville are coming together on Sunday mornings at Knoch Park to help spread their passion for one of the fastest growing sports in the country, pickleball. Breakfast and Pickleball. “We’re having the pickleball breakfast. We’ve been having it since Memorial Day and we’ll have it all the...
Food wars battle for appetites at the Kendall County Fair
Looking for a lunch or dinner location this weekend, then the Kendall County Fair has the delicious, mouth-watering choices, beef or pork. As the heat rippled off the big grill, Jake Cooper of Yorkville wore the chef hat for the Kendall-Grundy Beef Association. Just next door, the Kendall County Pork...
thefabricator.com
Earning a high school diploma and welding certification at the same time?
Many high school seniors spend the last weeks of the school year stressed out enough with final exams and projects, senioritis, post-high school plans, prom, and graduation. This past May, a few students at Elgin High School in Elgin, Ill., had another stressor on their plates: earning American Welding Society (AWS) certification.
959theriver.com
Public Invited to Rock N Wheels in Addison Tonight to Write Messages on Ambulance Being Donated to Ukraine
There will be a special addition to Rock ‘N Wheels tonight!. A 15-year-old ambulance from the Addison Fire Department is heading to Ukraine to help first responders dealing with the war. The ambulance was recently retired from the Addison FD, but will be continuing it’s service overseas! The vehicle...
vfpress.news
At Broadview School, Pritzker Announces 10-Day Sales Tax Cut To Start Friday
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announcing a 10-day tax holiday on school supplies and clothes during a press conference held Aug. 4 at Roosevelt Elementary School in Broadview. | Shanel Romain. Thursday, August 4, 2022 || By Michael Romain & Jerry Nowicki/Capitol News Illinois || @maywoodnews. Carole Doss, a physical education...
Jo Fredell Higgins Woodridge book-signing
The signature book-signing and release event for the history of Woodridge Book, published by Arcadia Publishing, at Woodridge Village Hall Saturday, July 30 brings to light the establishment of Woodridge. The chief of police played the bagpipes and the mayor, Gina Cunningham, opened the program with the Color Guard presentation...
The Kendall County Fair Association will be holding the Kendall County Fair at the Kendall County Fairgrounds on Illinois Route 47 in Yorkville from Thursday, August 4th until Sunday, August 7th. The Kendall County Fair is one of the oldest county fairs in the USA with the first fair being held in 1841.
Aurora to Review Proposed New Ward Maps, Public Participation Encouraged
The Aurora City Council will hold committee meetings this week to review options for redistricting the city. Two proposed new ward maps will be presented at the regular meeting of the Rules, Administration and Procedures (RAP) Committee at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, and again during a special meeting of the RAP Committee at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4.
Suburban school districts scramble to hire bus drivers before students return to classrooms
The Barrington School District is one of many districts scrambling to fill bus driver jobs before it's time for students to return to the classroom.
Naperville’s Amy Chavez Is Resigning Her DuPage County Board Seat
DuPage County Board Member Amy Chavez is resigning from her District 5 seat on the board, with her last day set as August 16, 2022. The Naperville resident shared in a Facebook post that she made the decision mainly due to an out-of-state job opportunity for her husband. “Timing was...
‘Creating things’ Yvonne Toney’s business in Aurora
Welcoming new businesses and entrepreneurs to Aurora is essential and, frankly, something that should happen routinely. To that end, there’s a bit of soul emerging in the Aurora downtown business district, and it’s brought to us by an inspiring, innovative, black female whose veteran-owned company, The Cotton Seed Creative, is at 64 S. River Street.
wcsjnews.com
Channahon Village Board Hears Concerns About Proposed Central Park East Apartment Project
A new apartment complex could be constructed in Channahon. The Channahon Village Board at their Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday heard about the project which would be located at 24740 West Eames Street. Channahon Community Development and Information Systems Director Mike Petrick explained the history of the Central...
thechronicle.news
Elgin planning to spend $5.8M on giant addition and renovations to downtown Hemmens Cultural Middle – Chicago Tribune
A 9,500-square-foot, two-story addition to the north aspect of Elgin’s Hemmens Cultural Middle will complement the glass-and-steel construction whereas including a contemporary contact, architect Eric Pepa mentioned. Constructed within the late Sixties, the centerpiece of the Civic Middle Plaza is like “a glass jewellery field,” its inspiration coming from...
94th Annual Lantz-Stoner reunion Aug. 14
The related Lantz, Eichelberger, Patterson, and Stoner families of Kendall, Kane, Will, and DuPage Counties will hold their 94th annual reunion Sunday, Aug. 14, at Hudson Crossing Park on Harrison Street at the east end of the Oswego U.S. Route 34 bridge in Oswego. The Lantz and Stoner families began...
'Anti-corporate welfare' petition against Bears, Arlington Heights
A petition was created to stop "financial incentive" towards helping the Chicago Bears build a new stadium in Arlington Heights, according to the Chicago Tribune. The attempted ordinance was created by an organization called Americans for Prosperity in an attempt to maintain "equal treatment of businesses and good use of taxpayer dollars" within the village of Arlington Heights.
Stolp Island Social seeks grant of $45,000 from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)
Amy Morton, owner and operator of Stolp Island Social restaurant that opened in 2019 in downtown Aurora, addressed the Aurora City Council at the Committee of the Whole (COW) meeting Tuesday, Aug. 2. Morton, daughter of legendary restaurateur Arnie Morton of Morton’s Steakhouse, explained the importance of the restaurant to...
ourchanginglives.com
Urban Playground – St. Charles, Illinois
These days, St. Charles is often mistaken as just a suburb of Chicago. The reality of its beginnings is something far more interesting. To gain a better grasp of its history we spent a couple of days exploring the nooks and crannies of the city. With the Lincoln Highway running right down the middle, it is a popular destination for visitors from the surrounding regions. Trains run daily from Chicago, ferrying urban dwellers to this upscale outpost. Today this urban playground has moved on from its early days, but there are still reminders of days gone by. To get a better grasp of the city’s unique history, we dropped by the St. Charles History Museum.
