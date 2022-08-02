ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carle Place, NY

Planet Fitness expansion plans answer Long Island’s retail vacancies

By TRD Staff
therealdeal.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Herald Community Newspapers

Hildebrandt’s doors stay open, thanks to Sea Cliff resident

Hildebrandt’s, a classic 1920s- style soda, ice cream and candy shop and restaurant and an icon of Williston Park and Long Island, nearly closed its doors due to rising rents. Thanks to the efforts of Sea Cliff resident Stephen Singer and his cousin Randy Sarf of Great Neck, the iconic restaurant will continue to serve Long Island residents for at least another decade.
SEA CLIFF, NY
Plainview, NY
Syosset, NY
Patchogue, NY
Carle Place, NY
Patchogue, NY
27east.com

Foodstuffs: Restaurant Building Sold, Provence On Shelter Island, Jam And Honey Contest, New Springs Tavern And Cookie Day

Hal Zwick and Jeff Sztorc of the Hamptons Commercial Real Estate Team have announced the recent sale of 1742 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor-Turnpike in Sag Harbor. The property, most recently Ed’s Lobster House, was the former home of Bay Burger restaurant and was owned by Joe and Liza Tremblay and John Landes. It sold for $3,300,000. The buyers of the site are the owners of Goldberg’s — cousins Marc Goldberg and Paul Wayne.
SAG HARBOR, NY
longisland.com

New Bookstore Coming to Huntington

The Next Chapter is coming to Huntington. When the beloved bookstore, Book Revue, left the village, Mallory Braun sprung into action, creating a plan to revive the shop. She started a Kickstarter campaign to raise $250,000 to help. The response was overwhelming and she blew through that goal. Her current fundraising stands at $257,631 from 2,216 backers.
HUNTINGTON, NY
Queens Post

Large Queens Boulevard Building Sells for More Than $60 Million

A large 8-story building that spans half a block on Queens Boulevard in Long Island City has been sold for more than $60 million, according to Queens Post sources. Mana Products, a major cosmetics manufacturer, has sold its 32-02 Queens Blvd. property for $61 million to Related Fund Management, a Manhattan-based real estate investment firm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Planet Fitness#Long Island#Gyms#Business Industry#Linus Business#Newsday#The Costar Group#Carle Place Commons#Pathmark
therealdeal.com

Queens Beep turns on industry, rejects Silverstein’s $2B project

Real estate thought it had an ally in Queens Borough President Donovan Richards. Richards on Thursday night recommended against allowing a $2 billion Queens megaproject by Silverstein Properties, BedRock Real Estate Partners and Kaufman Astoria Studios. The thumbs-down on Innovation QNS comes on the heels of a 917-unit, half-affordable Harlem proposal being killed by the local Council member.
QUEENS, NY
longisland.com

Five Insane Sushi Rolls to Try on Long Island

Great sushi is everywhere on Long Island but we wanted to find some of the craziest and delicious rolls we could find. We found a lot of them but we pared our list down to just five. We know that there’s a lot more than this. Tell us your favorite in the comments or on Facebook.
therealdeal.com

Tavros, Charney plan 55-story rental on long-stalled site

A Long Island City site where a developer once envisioned Queens’ largest hotel could soon give rise to one of the borough’s tallest apartment towers instead. Tavros Capital and Charney Companies closed on the long-stalled development site at 24-19 Jackson Avenue for $68.3 million, records show. Together with a neighboring parcel owned by Tavros and Charney at 45-03 23rd Street, the property forms a triangular assemblage in the neighborhood’s Court Square area, where the joint venture plans a 55-story mixed-use tower with 600 apartments and 90,000 square feet of retail and offices, a Tavros representative told The Real Deal.
QUEENS, NY
therealdeal.com

New development sales plummeted 30% in July

Sales of new condominiums in July evoked the Tom Petty classic “Free Falling” — and it’s developers who are home with broken hearts. New development contract activity plummeted 30 percent last month, dipping below pre-pandemic levels for the first time all year. Developers reported 188 deals across the city, 37 percent fewer than in July 2019, according to a report by Marketproof.
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Quontic Bank’s Steven Schnall dies in motorcycle accident

Steven Schnall, who as head of Quontic Bank built a thriving mortgage business focused on New York’s immigrant communities, and also moonlighted as a boutique condo developer, died this week. He was 55, and died in a motorcycle accident while on the way back from a biking trip to Canada, sources said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Zar family secures $100M refi on Soho office, retail properties

As retail leasing heats up in Soho, the Zar family secured $100 million to refinance a pair of commercial assets in the trendy downtown neighborhood. Safra National Bank provided the financing to Zar Property NY on 42 Greene Street and 90 Grand Street, records filed Thursday show. The debt replaces a $70 million mortgage provided by Safra in 2014.
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

Related claims short-term rental provider owes it millions

Stephen Ross’ Related is adding to a furnished-apartment provider’s landlord troubles, seeking millions in arrears. Related Companies alleged in a complaint filed last week it’s owed more than $2 million by Manhattan-based Furnished Quarters, Crain’s reported. The landlord claimed Furnished Quarters is in rent arrears at six New York City buildings, as well as two in San Francisco and one in Boston.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Divorce lawyer sells Bridgehampton home for $45M

The seller of a five-acre property in Bridgehampton knows a little something about letting go. Divorce lawyer Irving Shafran parted with his Hamptons property for around $45 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. Shafran and his late wife, book editor Judith Shafran, purchased the property in 2004 for $10 million.
BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY

