Penn State avoids questions over handling of sex extortion of student athletes

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Penn State should realize keeping secrets doesn't work
The backlash felt by the university in the aftermath of the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal was not because an employee committed a crime. That can happen to any employer — public, private, parochial — and it has. A business or organization does what it can to hire good people and prevent problems, but nothing is foolproof.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Allegheny grad Joey Porter Jr. stands out among Penn State's defensive backs
STATE COLLEGE — Penn State hasn’t had many cornerbacks like Joey Porter Jr. Few possess his raw talent. Even fewer are built like him. Porter is already a 2023 first-round projection in several mock drafts. The North Allegheny grad, the son of Pittsburgh Steelers great Joey Porter, was a third-team All-Big Ten pick by the conference’s coaches last season.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After 2 disappointing seasons, James Franklin likes Penn State's depth, but question marks remain
Something Penn State players, coaches, fans and administrators probably would agree on is the Nittany Lions have fallen well short of expectations over the past two seasons. The covid-impacted 2020 campaign was something of a mulligan for all college football programs (those lucky enough to even play a season), but Penn State’s abysmal 0-5 start ensured the year would be disappointing.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Response to Penn Township boy's need shows hope for us all
Sometimes it can seem as though the worst is happening all around us all the time. Inflation, high gas prices, rising turnpike tolls are bad enough. Then there are the really ugly political divisions, especially in a midterm election year. War in Ukraine. Gun deaths. Violent crime. Whether you are...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland Campus Clippings: Norwin's Reilly Parker to coach at W&J
Norwin graduate Reilly Parker is joining the women’s volleyball coaching staff at Washington & Jefferson, giving her a return to the Presidents’ Athletic Conference in a new capacity. Parker was a standout player at Bethany, where she was a three-time All-PAC First Team selection. She was named the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
1 dead, 13 wounded in weekend violence across Allegheny County
A violent night in Pittsburgh capped off a weekend of carnage across Allegheny County that left 1 person dead and 13 injured between Friday night and early Monday. Stephone Drayton, 40, died around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, less than an hour after he and three others were shot on Pittsburgh’s North Side.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High-end Pittsburgh summer basketball league features fierce competition, fun trash talk
Every Monday through Thursday afternoon during the summer, Gilmore Cummings comes to A Giving Heart Community Center, a small, gritty gym located on Climax Street in Allentown, to prepare for the night’s basketball games. “I want to build a culture for the pros and college kids here in Pittsburgh,”...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Peters Township man arrested after firearm found at Pittsburgh airport
A man is facing charges after TSA officers said they found a loaded handgun in his backpack at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Monday morning. At around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, the 54-year-old man from the Venetia section of Peters Township was going through the main security checkpoint with the SigSauer 9mm handgun, according to Allegheny County Police.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
4 teens wounded in Duquesne shooting
Four teens are in stable condition after being shot Saturday night in Duquesne. Allegheny County police are investigating the shooting reported at 9:40 p.m. at Allegheny County’s Orchard Park Housing Community. According to county police, responding officers from the Duquesne and County Housing Authority police forces found the four...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Joseph Sabino Mistick: The human toll of homicide
Jim Morton knows a lot about homicide — maybe too much. Morton retired three years ago after 46 years with the Allegheny County Police Department. For 28 of those years, he worked homicides, rising to head the division and finally serving as assistant superintendent of detectives. Even as a supervisor he still went to homicide scenes.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sounding off: Thoughts on 'fixed' elections, Mastriano, gun control, Jan. 6, border
As the public is well aware, Joe Biden won the presidential election fair and square. The Jan. 6 committee has not produced a final report, but its presentation of the facts makes it clear that everyone, including President Trump, knew there was no election fraud. We have held elections here...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Why churches are closing
I rarely write to the paper, but this time I was compelled to do so. In my opinion, the big reason churches are forced to close in the Catholic Diocese of Greensburg has little to do with income, although it may be a lesser factor. I personally believe the major factor is the awful Parish Share Program.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Homestead man charged in McKeesport shooting
A Homestead man has been arrested on attempted homicide and other charges in a shooting Saturday morning in McKeesport. Davon Blue, 20, was arraigned early Sunday morning before District Judge Robert Paul Dzvonick and was placed in the Allegheny County Jail after failing to post $50,000 bail. He is accused...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh development is (mostly) booming. What to know now and what to expect next
Pittsburgh is experiencing a building boom worth billions. About 80 large construction projects are in the works or have been proposed in the city, according to Tribune-Review research and data from construction analyst firm Tall Timber Group. About half are under construction. The projects range from office space and multi-use retail to hotels and affordable housing, from hospitals and grocery stores to upgrades to athletic facilities and apartments or condos.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Former Mars coach takes over Sewickley Academy girls soccer program
The Dale Giovengo coaching era begins this season in the Sewickley Academy girls soccer program. Giovengo was hired in mid-July to take over for Jessica Peluso, who resigned for family reasons. “Jessica Peluso was a dedicated and passionate leader of our women’s soccer program for over 18 years,” SA athletic...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lower Burrell man killed in Somerset County crash
A Lower Burrell man was killed Thursday in a crash in Somerset County, according to state police. Dylan M. Corey, 31, was standing next to the driver’s side door of a Ram 2500 while it was parked along the shoulder of New Centerville Road in Somerset Township, just outside of Somerset Borough. Police said a Ford F-250 driven by a Somerset man just before 9:30 a.m. hit the Ram pickup, its trailer and Corey.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh man arrested after car chase in Kittanning
A Pittsburgh man faces charges after state police said he led troopers on a chase in Kittanning early Sunday. Troopers tried to pull over a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Ledonne, 42, around 1:30 a.m., but he refused to stop, police said. During the pursuit, police said Ledonne slammed on his...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man shot in Pittsburgh's Highland Park neighborhood
A man was in stable condition after being shot Sunday night in Pittsburgh’s Highland Park neighborhood, Pittsburgh police said. The man told police that a man got out of a vehicle that approached him in the 5500 block of Jackson Street around 9:45 p.m. and shot him in the thigh and ankle, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Storms, flooding hit hard in central Westmoreland County
Heavy rains flooded roads in Pittsburgh’s East End, the North Hills area and sections of central Westmoreland County as the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Friday night for areas of Pittsburgh, the North Hills, central Westmoreland County and Butler County. Westmoreland County 911 was receiving numerous...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
6th suspect arrested in New Kensington homicide; 1 remains at large
One of two teens still at large and charged in the shooting death of a man last month in New Kensington was arrested Monday. U.S. marshals apprehended Elijah Rashad Gary, 18, on Ella Street in Wilkinsburg without incident, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said. Gary is one of seven...
