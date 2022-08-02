ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Red Sox get Hosmer from Padres; keep Martinez, Bogaerts

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora smiled when talking to reporters before Tuesday’s game against the Houston Astros: Baseball’s trade deadline had just passed, and he still had Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez in his lineup. A day after shipping out catcher Christian Vazquez in a...
CBS Sports

2022 MLB trade deadline tracker: All major moves, as Padres land Juan Soto, Josh Bell; Dodgers get Joey Gallo

Major League Baseball's 2022 trade deadline is in the books. The deadline passed at 6 p.m. ET Tuesday, meaning teams have just finished bolstering their rosters ahead of a playoff push in August and September. This year's trade deadline was not short on intrigue or big names. The biggest name of all -- Juan Soto -- was dealt about six hours before the deadline. The Nationals shipped the superstar outfielder (along with Josh Bell) to the Padres for a package of eight-players.
