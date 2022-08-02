Major League Baseball's 2022 trade deadline is in the books. The deadline passed at 6 p.m. ET Tuesday, meaning teams have just finished bolstering their rosters ahead of a playoff push in August and September. This year's trade deadline was not short on intrigue or big names. The biggest name of all -- Juan Soto -- was dealt about six hours before the deadline. The Nationals shipped the superstar outfielder (along with Josh Bell) to the Padres for a package of eight-players.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO