Austin, TX

Six college football teams favored in every regular season game

It’s not easy to go undefeated throughout an entire college football regular season, but it looks like a few teams are going to have a very good shot at running the table this year as college football oddsmakers project six different teams to be favored in every single game the regular season.
CBS Sports ranked all 131 FBS teams for 2022. Where is Penn State?

The start of a new college football season may still be a few weeks away, but that doesn’t mean we can’t spend these last days of summer bickering over preseason rankings, right? CBS Sports unveiled its full FBS ranking of all 131 teams heading into the 2022 season, and Penn State received some somewhat moderate praise from the voters. Despite having a couple of rough seasons netting an even number of wins and losses, the voters at CBS Sports feel pretty confident that Penn State will be among the top 20 teams in the country in 2022. Noting that some teams...
Florida a 'biggest mover' in CBS Sports' preseason 2022 college football rankings

Things appear a bit rosier for Florida football ahead of the 2022 season in comparison to the end of the 2021 season, at least according to CBS Sports’ Chip Patterson. Patterson revealed his college football rankings this week for the upcoming campaign, with the Gators coming in at No. 30, a 40-spot increase from their No. 70 ranking at the end of the 2021 slate. The Gators are also listed as the second “Biggest Movers” in the rankings, only behind USC‘s 73-spot leap into the No. 12 spot. Here is what Patterson had to say about the Gators.
