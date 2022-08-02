Things appear a bit rosier for Florida football ahead of the 2022 season in comparison to the end of the 2021 season, at least according to CBS Sports’ Chip Patterson. Patterson revealed his college football rankings this week for the upcoming campaign, with the Gators coming in at No. 30, a 40-spot increase from their No. 70 ranking at the end of the 2021 slate. The Gators are also listed as the second “Biggest Movers” in the rankings, only behind USC‘s 73-spot leap into the No. 12 spot. Here is what Patterson had to say about the Gators.

