Read on www.newsobserver.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Florida among teams most likely to rebound in 2022 season, per ESPN
The Florida Gators were one of 13 Division I college football teams that had their average points per game decrease by more than 10 in 2021, but ESPN thinks UF is primed to bounce back under first-year head coach Billy Napier. In a breakdown of teams likely to improve in...
Where is Clemson in this national outlet's preseason rankings?
This week, a national outlet published its preseason ranking of every FBS team. CBS Sports released the Preseason CBS Sports 131 rankings, and Clemson checks in at No. 5. College Football Playoff runner-up (...)
thecomeback.com
Six college football teams favored in every regular season game
It’s not easy to go undefeated throughout an entire college football regular season, but it looks like a few teams are going to have a very good shot at running the table this year as college football oddsmakers project six different teams to be favored in every single game the regular season.
CBS Sports ranked all 131 FBS teams for 2022. Where is Penn State?
The start of a new college football season may still be a few weeks away, but that doesn’t mean we can’t spend these last days of summer bickering over preseason rankings, right? CBS Sports unveiled its full FBS ranking of all 131 teams heading into the 2022 season, and Penn State received some somewhat moderate praise from the voters. Despite having a couple of rough seasons netting an even number of wins and losses, the voters at CBS Sports feel pretty confident that Penn State will be among the top 20 teams in the country in 2022. Noting that some teams...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Where LSU lands in Sporting News' preseason bowl projections
Since capturing a College Football Playoff national title in 2019, LSU hasn’t had much to write home about during the postseason. The Tigers went 5-5 in 2020 but self-imposed a bowl ban as a result of the ongoing NCAA investigation into the program, and a shorthanded squad finished the 2021 season with a blowout loss against Kansas State in the Texas Bowl.
Sporting News' college football bowl projections include seven Big 12 teams
Texas is hoping to qualify for a bowl game this upcoming season in Steve Sarkisian’s second year leading the program. Sarkisian revamped the roster this offseason by bringing in the No. 5 recruiting class in the country along with over a handful of immediate impact players via the transfer portal.
Where do the Oklahoma Sooners rank in Power Five wins since 2000?
Few teams in college football have been as successful as the Oklahoma Sooners. They’re fifth all time in wins and fifth all time in win percentage among teams with at least 100 games played at the Division I or Football Bowl Subidivision level. But not all wins are created...
Florida a 'biggest mover' in CBS Sports' preseason 2022 college football rankings
Things appear a bit rosier for Florida football ahead of the 2022 season in comparison to the end of the 2021 season, at least according to CBS Sports’ Chip Patterson. Patterson revealed his college football rankings this week for the upcoming campaign, with the Gators coming in at No. 30, a 40-spot increase from their No. 70 ranking at the end of the 2021 slate. The Gators are also listed as the second “Biggest Movers” in the rankings, only behind USC‘s 73-spot leap into the No. 12 spot. Here is what Patterson had to say about the Gators.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Iowa State football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game
The Iowa State football program is coming off a disappointing campaign. So it’s a good thing they’re at their best when they’re flying under the radar. Iowa State football managed to hold on to head coach Matt Campbell for another year but they have some other massive departures to deal with in 2022.
Comments / 0