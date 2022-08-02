One Piece Cosplay Upgrades The Straw Hat Swordsman Zoro

Ranking of Kings ended its debut season with one of the biggest fan responses ever, and now the anime is gearing up to return for a new anime special ahead of a potential second season! After kicking off last year, the anime adaptation for Sosuke Toka's original manga series wrapped up its run in such an impressive way that fans have been eagerly hoping to see it return for a new season. There has unfortunately been no word yet on whether or not that's going to happen, but the anime is getting ready for a special new comeback fans didn't expect to see!

COMICS ・ 1 HOUR AGO