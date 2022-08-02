Madden NFL 23 Developers Ensure a Highly-Polished Game at Release

Read on comicbook.com
Related
dotesports.com
Sony claims Xbox’s ownership of Call of Duty franchise could influence users’ console choices
With Microsoft acquiring Activision-Blizzard earlier this year, Sony has claimed the Call of Duty (CoD) franchise being tied to Xbox could influence users’ console choices. As seen in the company’s official response to the inquiry made by the Brazil regulatory board (via Resetera), Sony pointed out how the success established by the CoD franchise can be considered as something “which stands out as a gaming category on its own.”
PS5 players have stopped playing their consoles because they are going outside instead, PlayStation says
PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
hypebeast.com
Activision Blizzard Reportedly Cancels ‘World of Warcraft’ Mobile Game
Activision Blizzard has canceled its World of Warcraft mobile game, Bloomberg reported. The project had reportedly been in development for three years but was ultimately shelved due to a dispute regarding financing between Blizzard and its Chinese publishing partner, NetEase. “The two companies disagreed over terms and ultimately called a...
dotesports.com
Dr Disrespect takes aim at Modern Warfare 2 devs for poor graphics in upcoming reboot
Dr Disrespect is one of YouTube Gaming’s biggest content creators and is never shy of giving his opinion on every up-and-coming game in the FPS genre. And this is precisely what the star did on Twitter yesterday, calling out Infinity Ward developers for the graphics in the studio’s next game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.
RELATED PEOPLE
Top 10 upcoming Switch exclusives not coming to PS5 or Xbox Series X
Nintendo continues to produce and publish great exclusives for the Nintendo Switch, and this list of the top 10 upcoming Switch exclusives aims to put a highlight on these games. While the big-ticket games like the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel and the Metroid Prime games are still long ways off, we’re […] The post Top 10 upcoming Switch exclusives not coming to PS5 or Xbox Series X appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
ComicBook
Fantasy Flight Games Reveals New Marvel Game in Development
Fantasy Flight Games is working on a new Marvel tabletop game. Today, Fantasy Flight Games Head of Studio Chris Gerber announced Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R., a new tabletop game featuring Marvel characters. Gerber did not explain what kind of tabletop game Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R would be, but he noted that D.A.G.G.E.R. stood for "Defense Alliance for Global and Galactic Emergency Response." The game was also described as a "board game" as opposed to a card game like Marvel Champions: The Card Game. A logo for Marvel D.A.G.G.E.R. will be published on Fantasy Flight's social media pages in the near future.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
PS1 Fans Thrilled to See Beloved RPG Finally Returning
Longtime fans of the original PlayStation are thrilled to see that one of the most beloved RPGs that first came to the console in 1998 is making a comeback. Square Enix announced this morning that after numerous leaks, Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together is making a return on modern platforms later this year. This new version of the game, called Tactics Ogre: Reborn, is set to come to PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on November 11, 2022. And while this re-release was somewhat expected, that hasn't kept fans from being over the moon.
ComicBook
Today's Wordle Is Another Tough One
It's time for another tough Wordle puzzle. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
ComicBook
More Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC Courses May Have Leaked
Nintendo's plans for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC courses may have leaked once more with new datamined assets potentially revealing what Mario Kart tracks will be coming to the game in future DLC waves. This latest leak consists of snippets of music found within the game's files, music that correlates to different courses from the past Mario Kart games the Booster Course Pass is pulling from. Not every future DLC course is known, but if the leak holds up, players may have a very good idea of what'll make up the majority of the remaining DLC.
Is Madden 23 Cross-Platform?
Here's a breakdown of whether or not Madden NFL 23 will have crossplay.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
techeblog.com
God of War Remake in Unreal Engine 5 Showcases What the Game Could Look Like on Next-Gen Consoles
TeaserPlay is back at it again, and this time, with a God of War remake in Unreal Engine 5. The main objective of this remake was to humanize Kratos’ face as much as possible, similar to what you saw in the eighth-installment released on April 20, 2018 for the PS4 / PC, while also bringing the camera a bit closer to the character.
ComicBook
NBA 2K23 Reveals New Gameplay Details Ahead of Release
NBA 2K23 developer Visual Concepts has revealed a vast number of new gameplay changes that will be appearing in this year's edition of the annualized basketball series. At this point in time, we still haven't seen much of NBA 2K23 in action, which has led to fans wondering what will actually be new in this year's title. Luckily, Visual Concepts has now broken down in great depth what it hopes to accomplish in the upcoming release.
The best battle royale games to prove you're number one
The best battle royale games let you outlast everyone and prove your worth
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan upset over fights during practices
The San Francisco 49ers have endured a physical training camp ahead of their preseason opener versus the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium next Friday. Specifically, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and linebacker Fred Warner were "ready to throw hands" during Tuesday's session after receiver Marcus Johnson landed in the concussion protocol following a late hit delivered by Warner.
u.today
Ultiverse Leverages Unreal Engine 5 for Next Generation of Metaverse Games
Ultiverse, a cutting-edge Metaverse project, implements the best technical and design concepts of Web2 gaming in novel on-chain ecosystems. Ultiverse integrates Unreal Engine 5 into Web3 games, here’s how. Amid the Crypto Winter that has affected all cryptocurrency markets, sustainable projects that introduce valuable Web3 concepts are continuing their...
‘FIFA 23’ Devs Explain Reasoning Behind Controversial New Feature
The so-called "console wars" are a nuisance for many reasons. Exclusives are a pain, and essentially a ridiculous concept. Missing a potentially beautiful piece of art because you spend half a grand on the wrong piece of hardware - is this the world we want to live in? At any rate, there are other problems too. Absence of cross-platform gaming, for example.
FIFA・
There's no reason to expect Silksong on PS4 or PS5 any time soon
Will Hollow Knight Silksong be on PS4 and PS5?
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for August 2022 Available Now
The latest lineup of games joining PlayStation Plus for the month of August 2022 are now free to download for subscribers. Within the past few days, Sony unveiled the newest slate of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games that would be available for PS Plus Essential members throughout the coming weeks. And as a whole, August happens to be one of the strongest offerings that PS Plus has seen so far in 2022.
Comments / 1