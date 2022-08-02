Detroit man charged in mass shooting that killed 2, hurt 6 after parking argument

Read on www.fox2detroit.com
Detroit man charged with federal carjacking crimes after two men robbed at gunpoint
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing federal prison time after police said he carjacked two cars in two hours from gas stations in the city. According to a federal indictment, William Brown is charged with taking a car that was transported, shipped, or received in interstate commerce from another person by force.
Family of 1987 Detroit murder cold case looking for closure as suspect is still on the loose
DETROIT – There are many questions regarding the case, and the family of Edward Sayers is looking for answers. Detroit police consider the murder an “overkill” due to the number of times Sayers was stabbed. On Aug. 25, 1987, Sayers’ sisters got a phone call from their...
Detroit 3-year-old shot while playing with 'assault-type rifle', gun dumped after shooting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police said a 3-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot with an ‘assault-type rifle’ that was later found dumped at an abandoned elementary school early Thursday morning. Detroit Police Capt. Michael Chambers said the 3-year-old girl and another child were playing with...
Pontiac woman's stabbing spree at party sends 4 to hospital, police say
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 39-year-old resident of Pontiac has been charged with several counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm after she allegedly stabbed four people during a party. Candis Latrice Wright was arraigned a day after she was arrested at a gas station for...
Eastpointe police escapee has history of fleeing, authorities say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accused of fleeing Eastpointe police has a history of running from officers, authorities say. Devonta Deshawn Moore, 18, was being led to an inmate transport van after being arraigned on domestic violence charges Monday when he fled on foot. Police said he had warrants for three previous fleeing and eluding charges, in addition to burglary and weapons convictions.
Detroit mass shooting: no bond for suspect accused of firing into party after parking argument
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man who is accused of firing into a crowd of people at a party from the second floor of his home, killing two people, will remain in jail until his next court date. During his arraignment on more than 20 charges linked to the...
Escaped suspect from Eastpointe caught in traffic stop near Brighton
FOX 2 - An escaped suspect from Eastpointe has been taken into custody after a traffic stop outside of Brighton Thursday night. The Eastpointe police say that Devonta Deshawn Moore was caught, along with the help of Livingston County Sheriff and Michigan State Police. Moore was wanted for domestic assault and fleeing and alluding.
77-year-old woman escapes home invaders in Dearborn Heights
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police in Dearborn Heights was able to stop a home invasion in progress thanks to a clever senior citizen and her helpful neighbor. It started with two men in masks entering a home and telling the woman inside they were armed, and it ended with police arresting the man seen in the video player above, Michael Klegg.
Detroit Police shoot armed suspect multiple times on the southwest side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police Chief James White said an officer from the 4th precinct shot a suspect on the city's southwest side after a foot chase through the area. The shooting happened near Omaha Street and Annabelle on the city's far southwest side around 9:30 p.m. Late Tuesday...
Police: Gang member shot after pointing gun at officers in Southwest Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man who Detroit police say is a known gang member was shot by officers Tuesday night. According to police, officers tried to stop the man in Southwest Detroit, but he ran. He was shot three times near Omaha and Annabelle streets around 9:30 p.m. Police...
Novi woman's homicide goes unsolved three years later, leaving her family upset with police
Tia Joe had birthday visitors in July when her mother and young son visited her Grand Lawn Cemetery grave in Detroit. Joe’s burial site has a new headstone where son Braxton sang happy birthday. He was weeks away from his fourth birthday. His mother would have been 25 years...
Officials looking for suspect involved with a Washtenaw County murder
DETROIT – Officials are looking for a suspect who was involved in a murder that took place in Washtenaw County. According to The U.S. Marshals-led Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team, 19-year-old Coreyon Brown was involved in a shooting that took place on June 28 in Ypsilanti. Officials reported that Brown...
Police searching for Grosse Pointe Woods bank robber
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man robbed a Grosse Pointe Woods bank Friday morning. Police said the man walked into the Flagstar Bank at 19733 Mack Ave. at 9:15 a.m. and told the teller to give him all the money from the cash drawer. The teller did, and the robber left.
