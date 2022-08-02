ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit man charged in mass shooting that killed 2, hurt 6 after parking argument

By Jessica Dupnack
fox2detroit.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Detroit 3-year-old shot while playing with 'assault-style rifle', police say

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 3-year-old girl is recovering from an accidental gunshot wound she suffered while playing with another child Thursday morning. Detroit police say the child was listed in temporary serious condition after undergoing surgery for the injury. They first responded to a home in the 9500 block of Littlefield near Chicago and Schaffer on the city's west side for the shooting.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

Detroit PD: 3-Year-Old Girl Shoots Herself With Assault-Style Rifle, Mother Questioned

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police are investigating after a 3-year-old girl was injured in an accidental shooting. The shooting happened shortly after midnight Thursday morning on Littlefield Street near West Chicago. Cmdr. Michael Chambers said the child was playing with her cousin in a closet when she shot herself with an assault-style rifle. Chambers said the gun was found blocks away from the home. “It’s an unfortunate incident,” he said. Police are now questioning the girl’s mother and others about the shooting. “There’s a number of different family members that we’ve been talking to and we’re just trying to ascertain all the facts and we’re going...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Eastpointe police escapee has history of fleeing, authorities say

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accused of fleeing Eastpointe police has a history of running from officers, authorities say. Devonta Deshawn Moore, 18, was being led to an inmate transport van after being arraigned on domestic violence charges Monday when he fled on foot. Police said he had warrants for three previous fleeing and eluding charges, in addition to burglary and weapons convictions.
EASTPOINTE, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James White
fox2detroit.com

Escaped suspect from Eastpointe caught in traffic stop near Brighton

FOX 2 - An escaped suspect from Eastpointe has been taken into custody after a traffic stop outside of Brighton Thursday night. The Eastpointe police say that Devonta Deshawn Moore was caught, along with the help of Livingston County Sheriff and Michigan State Police. Moore was wanted for domestic assault and fleeing and alluding.
EASTPOINTE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

77-year-old woman escapes home invaders in Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police in Dearborn Heights was able to stop a home invasion in progress thanks to a clever senior citizen and her helpful neighbor. It started with two men in masks entering a home and telling the woman inside they were armed, and it ended with police arresting the man seen in the video player above, Michael Klegg.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Dearborn Heights home invasion suspect caught in the act after 77-year-old victim flees, calls police

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A home invasion suspect was caught in the act after allegedly breaking into a Dearborn Heights home last week, police said. Michael Clegg, 33, of Taylor, is charged with armed robbery, first-degree safe breaking, first-degree home invasion, interfering with crime report, possession of a weapon as a felon, and felony firearms, in connection with the July 27 crime.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police#Guns#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime#Fox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

Police searching for Grosse Pointe Woods bank robber

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man robbed a Grosse Pointe Woods bank Friday morning. Police said the man walked into the Flagstar Bank at 19733 Mack Ave. at 9:15 a.m. and told the teller to give him all the money from the cash drawer. The teller did, and the robber left.
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy