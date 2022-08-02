Victim’s advocate worker at CT superior court gets 9 years for child porn

CANTON, Conn. (1010 WINS) -- Connecticut authorities on Tuesday announced that a Victim Services Advocate for the Hartford Superior Court was sentenced to nine years for distributing child porn videos and images.

According to court documents, in 2020, FBI officials were monitoring various public groups on the social medial application Kik.

In August and September 2020, Robert Eccleston, 58, using the Kik usernames “hartfordctguy” and “Mowgli100,” to distribute multiple pornographic images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of toddlers and prepubescent children in these Kik groups.

Eccleston also served as an administrator of two Kik groups and required prospective members to send him videos of child sexual abuse for group access, Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut said.

Eccleston was arrested on December 11, 2020 and pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography on January 24.

Eccleston was also ordered to pay a total of $25,000 to four victims, $35,000 to the Child Pornography Victims Reserve, $5,000 to the Domestic Trafficking Victims Fund, and a $30,000 fine as part of his sentence.

“This case is a harsh reminder that the sexual exploitation of children occurs across all segments of our community,” said U.S. Attorney Avery. “Based on the position this defendant held while engaging in such reprehensible conduct, this case represents a tremendous violation of trust on multiple levels.”