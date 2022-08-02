After dealing more pitching prospects, Rays will ‘be careful’

Right-handed pitcher Seth Johnson, traded to the Orioles on Monday, is set to undergo Tommy John surgery and will be out a year. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — For the second year in a row, the Rays gave up two pitching prospects to get a potentially impactful position player.

In 2021, it was the more advanced Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman going to Minnesota for rental bat Nelson Cruz.

On Monday, it was younger, and further away, Seth Johnson (who is set to undergo Tommy John surgery and will be out a year) to Baltimore and Jayden Murray to Houston in a three-way deal for centerfielder Jose Siri, who the Rays consider a potential star in the making.

Johnson was 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in seven starts, with 41 strikeouts in 27 innings, at High A Bowling Green before being hurt. Murray was 8-2, 2.83 in 16 games at Double-A Montgomery.

“Two really good arms,” baseball operations president Erik Neander said. “Felt that the way we had Jose evaluated, the chance to be an athletic defender, power-oriented, premium-position regular, that it was a fair price to pay to do that.”

That said, the Rays also have to keep an eye on maintaining their production line of pitchers.

“We want to keep doing what we can to increase the pitching pipeline in our system and want to be careful, because you can never have enough of it,” Neander said. “We have traded a sampling of it away here and want to be careful with that. But just felt that our evaluation of Siri, how he can fit us moving forward and the physical potential and plugging him in, it was worth that trade off.”

Neander also said that in acquiring lefty Garrett Cleavinger from the Dodgers on Monday, the Rays not only added some depth but also roster flexibility, as he would be their only lefty that can be optioned to and from the minors. “Power arm, good breaking ball, nice talent to have,” Neander said. “Just trying to build in as much depth as we can as we go along here.”

Medical matters: Mejia, Diaz, Mead

Catcher Francisco Mejia’s sore right shoulder is feeling better, enough so that he got four at-bats as the DH in the Florida Complex League on Tuesday. He will travel with the Rays to Detroit after Wednesday’s game with the potential to be activated when eligible on Friday. ... Third baseman Yandy Diaz was not in the lineup Tuesday, as manager Kevin Cash said he wanted to give him one more day to rest his right knee, which he banged up on a slide a few days ago, so he can play Wednesday vs. Jays lefty Yusei Kikuchi. ... Triple-A infielder Curtis Mead, the Rays’ top position player prospect, looks to be out two-three more weeks with a right elbow strain that forced him out of the July 23 game. … Pitchers Yonny Chirinos (Tommy John surgery) and Brendan McKay (thoracic outlet syndrome surgery) moved their rehab assignments to Class A Charleston (S.C). and were to pitch Tuesday night.

Miscellany

Lefty Ryan Yarbrough is slated to work the bulk of the innings in Wednesday’s matinee, either as the starter or behind an opener. … Assuming a routine game on Wednesday, the Rays and Jays will play twice in roughly 20 hours. … Siri will wear No. 22 for the Rays; the No. 26 he had in Houston is worn by Ji-Man Choi. … Lefty Angel Perdomo, designated for assignment on Sunday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Durham. ...

