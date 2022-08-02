ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

After dealing more pitching prospects, Rays will ‘be careful’

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VXd7H_0h2FZiMx00
Right-handed pitcher Seth Johnson, traded to the Orioles on Monday, is set to undergo Tommy John surgery and will be out a year. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — For the second year in a row, the Rays gave up two pitching prospects to get a potentially impactful position player.

In 2021, it was the more advanced Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman going to Minnesota for rental bat Nelson Cruz.

On Monday, it was younger, and further away, Seth Johnson (who is set to undergo Tommy John surgery and will be out a year) to Baltimore and Jayden Murray to Houston in a three-way deal for centerfielder Jose Siri, who the Rays consider a potential star in the making.

Johnson was 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in seven starts, with 41 strikeouts in 27 innings, at High A Bowling Green before being hurt. Murray was 8-2, 2.83 in 16 games at Double-A Montgomery.

“Two really good arms,” baseball operations president Erik Neander said. “Felt that the way we had Jose evaluated, the chance to be an athletic defender, power-oriented, premium-position regular, that it was a fair price to pay to do that.”

That said, the Rays also have to keep an eye on maintaining their production line of pitchers.

“We want to keep doing what we can to increase the pitching pipeline in our system and want to be careful, because you can never have enough of it,” Neander said. “We have traded a sampling of it away here and want to be careful with that. But just felt that our evaluation of Siri, how he can fit us moving forward and the physical potential and plugging him in, it was worth that trade off.”

Neander also said that in acquiring lefty Garrett Cleavinger from the Dodgers on Monday, the Rays not only added some depth but also roster flexibility, as he would be their only lefty that can be optioned to and from the minors. “Power arm, good breaking ball, nice talent to have,” Neander said. “Just trying to build in as much depth as we can as we go along here.”

Medical matters: Mejia, Diaz, Mead

Catcher Francisco Mejia’s sore right shoulder is feeling better, enough so that he got four at-bats as the DH in the Florida Complex League on Tuesday. He will travel with the Rays to Detroit after Wednesday’s game with the potential to be activated when eligible on Friday. ... Third baseman Yandy Diaz was not in the lineup Tuesday, as manager Kevin Cash said he wanted to give him one more day to rest his right knee, which he banged up on a slide a few days ago, so he can play Wednesday vs. Jays lefty Yusei Kikuchi. ... Triple-A infielder Curtis Mead, the Rays’ top position player prospect, looks to be out two-three more weeks with a right elbow strain that forced him out of the July 23 game. … Pitchers Yonny Chirinos (Tommy John surgery) and Brendan McKay (thoracic outlet syndrome surgery) moved their rehab assignments to Class A Charleston (S.C). and were to pitch Tuesday night.

Miscellany

Lefty Ryan Yarbrough is slated to work the bulk of the innings in Wednesday’s matinee, either as the starter or behind an opener. … Assuming a routine game on Wednesday, the Rays and Jays will play twice in roughly 20 hours. … Siri will wear No. 22 for the Rays; the No. 26 he had in Houston is worn by Ji-Man Choi. … Lefty Angel Perdomo, designated for assignment on Sunday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Durham. ...

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Rays trade for outfielder Jose Siri, drop Brett Phillips

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays made what they feel is an upgrade in centerfield, trading for the Astros’ Jose Siri and dropping Seminole native Brett Phillips to make room. Siri, 27, is a right-handed hitter who is considered an elite defender but has struggled at the plate, hitting .178 with three homers, 10 RBIs and a .542 OPS in 48 games.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Protesters in Tampa call DeSantis’ removal of Hillsborough state attorney ‘authoritarian’

Protesters weathered a thunderstorm in Tampa Thursday night to protest Gov. Ron DeSantis’ removal of the county’s state attorney, Andrew Warren. More than 40 people sheltered from the downpour under the concrete overhang of the Hillsborough County Courthouse in downtown Tampa. As they waited to begin, a white pickup truck parked on the corner, its tires partially submerged, blared music and recordings of Warren’s campaign ads that were occasionally interrupted by the rattle of thunder.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade

A little more than a year after acquiring Joey Gallo in a deal before the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees shipped off their disappointing outfielder to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league right-hander Clayton Beeter on Tuesday. Gallo struggled mightily during his tenure in New York, notching a paltry .159 […] The post Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Noah Syndergaard’s reaction to Phillies trade goes viral

Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he may have to make amends with the Phillie Phanatic upon his arrival. The Los Angeles Angels traded Syndergaard to the Phillies on Tuesday for outfielder Mickey Moniak and Single-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels during the offseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tampa Bay Times

Removing Andrew Warren is Gov. DeSantis’ political broadside against an outspoken Democrat | Column

A woman checks the weather forecast. Staring at a map on her smart phone, she measures the miles to the state line and then calculates the cost of fuel to drive to her destination. She should spend the night there but plans to return home the same day because she needs to get back to work. She can sleep at a rest stop. She’s afraid to tell anyone about the clandestine trip because she believes she might be arrested before she makes it out of the state or after she’s back.
FLORIDA STATE
ClutchPoints

The reason Angels received a lighter package in Phillies return for Noah Syndergaard, revealed

The Philadelphia Phillies made a splash when they acquired starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the MLB trade deadline. In exchange, the Angels received outfielders Mickey Moniak and Jadiel Sanchez, with many deeming it a light return. Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski revealed why the club didn’t offer […] The post The reason Angels received a lighter package in Phillies return for Noah Syndergaard, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Yarbrough
Person
Kevin Cash
Person
Yonny Chirinos
Person
Yusei Kikuchi
Person
Nelson Cruz
Person
Seth Johnson
Person
Erik Neander
FOX Sports

Orioles get OF Brett Phillips from Rays for $100,000

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles acquired outfielder Brett Phillips from the Tampa Bay Rays for $100,000 on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Phillips hit .147 in 75 games for the Rays this year, but he could bring defensive value to a Baltimore team that is still in the hunt for a postseason spot. The Orioles, who have spent several seasons rebuilding but are unexpectedly contending now, dealt fan favorite Trey Mancini to Houston and reliever Jorge López to Minnesota before Tuesday’s deadline.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Police identify man found dead at St. Pete marina

ST. PETERSBURG — Police on Wednesday identified the man found dead at the Harborage Marina last week. The body of John Telford, 45, was discovered about 9:20 p.m. on July 27 at the marina at 1500 2nd St. S, according to St. Petersburg police. Telford’s body was found floating in the water near a docked boat, a police spokesperson said.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Former Gator Kyle Trask sputters in latest lengthy Bucs practice stint

TAMPA — One player’s day of rest can be another’s day of reckoning. Which is to say, Tom Brady was off Wednesday. At times, so too was Kyle Trask. Again handed extensive team reps while Brady took his second “vet day” of training camp, the former Gator’s crisp moments were offset by cringe-worthy ones during the team’s indoor workout in spider pads and helmets at AdventHealth Training Center.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petersburg
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs’ Leonard Fournette addresses weight for 1st time since reporting to camp

TAMPA — The first part of Leonard Fournette’s offseason centered around his destination for 2022. That was solved when he signed a new three-year deal with the Bucs. The next stage, between minicamp and training camp, focused on his weight. He reported to minicamp about 10 pounds over what he defined as his range. That storyline only swelled in the seven weeks between rounds of organized team activities.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
73K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy