Crash leaves young woman in critical condition

A single car crash in the early morning of Tuesday, Aug. 2 resulted in one person being critically injured while four others were hurt.

According to the Isanti County Sheriff’s Department, at 2:53 a.m. the car rolled into a wooded area on the north side of County Road 5 east of Highway 47. Deputies determined that the vehicle, which eventually stopped deep in the woods, had five people inside when it left the roadway.

One unnamed 18-year-old female was ejected from the vehicle. She was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center in critical condition. At the time of publication, no more was known about her condition.

The 17-year-old male driver of the car and a 16-year-old male passenger were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two females, ages 16 and 15, were checked by medical staff at the scene but not transported. None of the five were identified by the Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation. A preliminary report by the Sheriff’s Office indicates that, “speed and alcohol may be contributing factors in this crash.”