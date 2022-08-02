Read on bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Related
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
A Day At The Beach With Sophia Senyk
Today Sophia goes to Lakeside Beach and talks to the Beach folks. Watch the video to see what activities everyone enjoys doing at the beach. Please help us increase our audience. Like, Share, and Comment!. Sophia Senyk has been a resident of Port Huron for her entire life. She had...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
CMH Announces Recipient Rights Champions
PORT HURON, Michigan – Every month, St. Clair County Community Mental Health (CMH) recognizes individuals and / or teams for their extraordinary contributions to the Rights Protection System, which protects the human rights of individuals with a mental illness. Individuals and teams are recognized for demonstrating dignity and respect to individuals with mental illness, for innovation and creativity that resulted in improved service outcomes, for enriching or enhancing a recipient’s recovery/discovery journey, and for taking actions to strengthen communication and cooperation throughout the Rights Protection System.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Blue Water SandFest returns to city this weekend
The Michigan Masters Sand Sculpting State Championship, to select the top sculptor for 2022, will be in our own backyard this weekend. The 8th Annual Blue Water SandFest is set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 5 thru 7, at Fort Gratiot Light Station County Park in Port Huron. An amazing display of images built out of sand and water will fill up space at the park and the top three creations will earn cash prizes following judging at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Other sand fun throughout the weekend includes amateur sculpting competitions, demonstrations and hands on activities.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Port Huron Police Dept. Update: Lt. Jerry Young
Port Huron Chief of Police Joseph Platzer hosts a new show on Blue Water Healthy Living, the Port Huron Police Department Update. The Port Huron Police Dept. Update will spotlight the department and the officers who protect and serve in our community. Today, Chief Platzer’s guest is Lt. Jerry Young...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Alexander secures Republican nomination for 98th district race
Despite some election day hiccups and setbacks due to machines, former Sanilac County drain commissioner Greg Alexander has established a commanding 366 vote lead over Joseph O’Mara in the race for the Republican nomination in the new 98th representative district. The district covers Huron County, and most of Sanilac,...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Marine City election worker dismissed after 19 years
Clerk sites speaking out at meeting and social media posts. As a lifelong resident of Marine City, Barb Watson, 76, loves her hometown and has even stepped forward to serve as an election worker, including holding the title of Precinct Chairperson, for nearly two decades. When she received a voicemail...
Comments / 0