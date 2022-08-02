The Michigan Masters Sand Sculpting State Championship, to select the top sculptor for 2022, will be in our own backyard this weekend. The 8th Annual Blue Water SandFest is set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 5 thru 7, at Fort Gratiot Light Station County Park in Port Huron. An amazing display of images built out of sand and water will fill up space at the park and the top three creations will earn cash prizes following judging at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Other sand fun throughout the weekend includes amateur sculpting competitions, demonstrations and hands on activities.

PORT HURON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO