Woman loses house to flooding just one year after losing house to mine damage

WKYT 27
Perry Co. woman spends 16 hours on mountain with grandma to escape rising floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve heard harrowing stories of escape from flood victims over the past week. People clinging on to what they could, to not be swept away by floodwaters. “The whole time I was just, ‘please let me make it back home to my family,’” said...
Funeral services start for Knott County flood victims
One funeral home held the first round of services for flood victims in Knott county on Thursday. "He was a gentle kind soul, and he never hurt anybody," said Ruby Slone.
spectrumnews1.com
Residents trapped by blocked roads in Kentucky one week after epic flood
Over two dozen residents in a Knott County valley have been trapped in their homes because of debris blocking the road from an epic flood that hit Kentucky one week ago today, according to Knott County tourism director Zack Hall. What You Need To Know. Families are still stuck in...
Kentucky flood victim survives with wife, two of four pets
Randall Roberson is one of the people in eastern Kentucky who lost everything in the flood. He is counting on assistance from FEMA and the generosity of others to get his life back.
wymt.com
Samaritans Purse Disaster Relief helps homeowners in cleanup efforts following floods
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Samaritans Purse Disaster Relief is a Christian-based, volunteer organization that has stationed itself in Eastern Kentucky following historic floods that damaged thousands of homes and businesses throughout the region. The organization’s goal is to help folks become rebuild-ready while also spreading the gospel. “We’re...
wymt.com
Locals in Neon trying to process flood damage
NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - Flood water broke through homes and businesses in Neon, a small town in Letcher County, one week ago. “I mean there’s not a house. There’s not a house on this road that was not, on this front street, that did not get water in it,” Mayor Susie Polis said pointing down Highway 343.
Breathitt Co. flood victim says gift cards desired for long-term recovery
The massive volunteer effort will eventually start to dwindle, and in the long term, a Breathitt County woman says gift cards are the most valued gift for folks like her parents.
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan City Police come to aid of nearby police agency
The Harlan City Police Department recently came to the aid of another nearby police department that had suffered vehicle losses due to extensive flooding, loaning the stricken department a pair of police cruisers. Harlan City Police Chief Winston Yeary explained how his department came to the aid of the Whitesburg...
wymt.com
‘This is by far the worst destruction I have ever seen’: Cleanup continues in Letcher County
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Baptist Relief is a faith-based organization that helps people recover from disasters around the world, but, on Thursday, crews were helping people in Letcher County. Volunteers help people after damaging hurricanes, tornadoes and major floods, and they are used to seeing damage and destruction.
‘We’re tough people’: Kentucky flood victims share their experiences
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Even though it’s been a week since flooding devasted eastern Kentucky, the terror of the flood is a memory many will never forget. “My son hollered, ‘Mom get out, get out now,’ and by the time I walked out it was just going over the porch and everything it almost […]
wymt.com
Tide Loads of Hope responds to Eastern Ky to help flood victims
HAZARD, Ky (WSAZ) – Free laundry services are being offered to flood survivors in Eastern Kentucky. In partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries and Procter and Gamble, Tide Loads of Hope is providing everyday essentials to those who need it most to help bring a sense of normalcy in this time of need.
wymt.com
‘All we have is each other’: Flood survivor remembers helping neighbors as water rushed in
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - “I love my neighbors so I had to try to save them. So, that’s really all that was going through my mind was to help other people I guess,” said Jordan Childers, a Knott County native. Childers said he and his girlfriend lost...
Mother ties family together to escape raging flood waters
As flood waters raged around her Breathitt County mobile home Thursday night, Jessica Willett thought her family might not be able to escape.
wymt.com
Knott County radio station knocked out by flooding back on air
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It did not take long for WKCB to pick up where they left off. Randy Thompson says he has received hundreds of calls and texts this week saying they didn’t realize how much they would miss them until they were no longer broadcasting. As...
wymt.com
Beloved Letcher County grocery store destroyed in flood
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Letcher County was hit with devastating flooding last week which damaged many buildings throughout the area, but the destruction of one grocery store broke the hearts of many. The IGA located in Isom is the only full-service grocery store in the area. “That store has...
wymt.com
‘Eastern Kentuckians always stick together’: Knott Co. man uses kayak to save mother from flooding
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - “Eastern Kentuckians always stick together. We always have. It’s like one family in this area,” said Earl Moore, a Knott County native. Moore got a phone call from his mother around 3 a.m. Thursday when flooding began hitting Eastern Kentucky. “She was...
wklw.com
Rising Dewey Lake Affecting State Highways in Floyd County
Rising water levels at Dewey Lake are affecting state and local roadways in Floyd County. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports that the current lake elevation is 665.08 feet and water gates remain at minimum flow due to downstream flooding. This will cause the lake level to rise, which means area roadways are impassable or may become impassable.
Floyd County woman loses $200k in flood damages
FLOYD, KY (WOWK) — Many homes in Floyd County sit vacant right now as people have evacuated following last week’s storms, but one resident decided to stick it out to deal with the damages. Janice Davis owns five mobile homes in the Cow Creek area where families with around 30 children collectively were all displaced […]
wdrb.com
Kindness of Kentuckians shines through after devastating floods in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the fourth time in 18 months, Pike County has suffered catastrophic flooding. But the kindness of Kentuckians has shone through, as residents there are opening their homes — and their hearts — to help those in neighboring Letcher County. Taking a break from...
wymt.com
WATCH: Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned speaks with Eastern Ky. community on flood damage
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned visited Knott County, Ky. on Wednesday to survey flood damage in the area. Harned spoke about how the community is leaning on each other in their time of need. For more information and how you can help, click or tap here.
