FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne City Council is set to introduce an ordinance they say is aimed to delay an increase in the solid waste rates. The City said on Friday that the solid waste resolution will be introduced to City Council on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The resolution calls for the city to use a portion of its roughly $51 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to pay eligible Solid Waste Department expenses. City Council is proposing that $10 million of the funds be used to help delay an increase in the solid waste rate.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 HOURS AGO