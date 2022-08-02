Conway police arrest 28-year-old man on charges of sexual assault involving a minor

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects involved in credit card fraud. According to authorities, the two pictured have been using a stolen credit card that was taken during an automobile break-in. If you know the identity of these two individuals, please contact the LRPD at (501) 371-4829.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO