Conway police arrest 28-year-old man on charges of sexual assault involving a minor

LRPD searching for suspects two suspects involved in credit card fraud
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects involved in credit card fraud. According to authorities, the two pictured have been using a stolen credit card that was taken during an automobile break-in. If you know the identity of these two individuals, please contact the LRPD at (501) 371-4829.
Arkansas State Police lead investigation following death of an inmate
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — State police were investigating after a Jonesboro man died in a Walnut Ridge jail Wednesday. KATV's content news partners at KAIT News said in a news release from the Arkansas State Police, that 35-year-old Matthew Scott Shipman died in the custody of the Lawrence County Detention Center.
LRPD charges second suspect in 2020 homicide of a Little Rock man
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — New information has emerged in a 2020 homicide investigation that has led Little Rock police to a second suspect who was charged on Thursday. According to officials, an arrest warrant for capital murder was obtained and served to Brian Shields who is currently serving time at the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
LR City Director arrested after allegedly 'grabbing groin area' of trooper following crash
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — *Update 2:25 p.m.*. According to Public Information Officer of the Arkansas State Police Bill Sadler, at around 9:20 p.m., a State Trooper was working in the area of Colonel Glen Road when he heard a loud explosion nearby. When the trooper arrived at the scene...
Conway police arrest 3 in narcotics investigation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway police were investigating the illegal distribution of narcotics that led to the arrest of three people in late July. According to officials, officers responded to a local motel regarding a narcotics investigation. Upon arrival, officers were able to locate approximately 658 grams of methamphetamine,...
4 Little Rock defendants indicted for mail theft; each could face 10 years in prison
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Friday, four defendants have been indicted for their alleged involvement in stealing mail from mail receptacles. According to the Office of the United States Attorney of Arkansas, Byrannia Burks, 20, James Miller, 26, Kobe Powell, 24, and Eshawn Tucker, 21, all of Little Rock, have been charged by a grand jury with possession of stolen mail.
Criminal investigation underway into death of Jonesboro police officer
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas State Police confirmed Wednesday that a criminal investigation is underway into the circumstances leading to the death of Jonesboro Police Officer Vincent Parks. Parks died July 17 while in North Little Rock for training. At the time, ASP said Parks collapsed shortly after...
BOLO Alert: 2 wanted by sheriff's office for incident at Park Plaza Mall
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 7:30 p.m.:. Two suspects wanted by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office in regards to their involvement with an incident at a Little Rock mall, have been identified, the agency reported Wednesday. Original story:. Two suspects are wanted by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office in...
LRPD investigating 4th pedestrian-involved Central AR fatal incident Tuesday night
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police were investigating a pedestrian-involved traffic collision that ended in a fatality Tuesday night. Officials said officers in the Southwest Division responded to the scene at the 5900 block of Geyer Springs Road at around 8:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found Aric...
HSPD investigating 3rd fatal pedestrian incident in Central Arkansas in less than a week
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Hot Springs police were investigating a fatal Monday afternoon hit-and-run of a man. Authorities said they responded to an area near Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort at around 1:09 p.m. When police arrived, they found an adult male pedestrian injured and were told by witnesses that...
Conway man sentenced for possessing illegally taken giant salamanders, other reptiles
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 27-year-old Conway man was sentenced Monday afternoon for importing and possessing illegally taken wildlife, a news release from the Office of the United States Attorney said. According to federal officials, Jackson Roe was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall, Jr. to...
Little Rock attorney pleads guilty to his involvement in $11.5 million USDA scheme
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Thursday, a Little Rock lawyer pleaded guilty to his involvement in a scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Agriculture out of more than $11.5 million that was intended to benefit farmers who had been discriminated against. 75-year-old Everett Martindale admitted in court that...
5th Arkansas woman pleads guilty to involvement in 11.5 million USDA scheme
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Tuesday, a fifth Arkansas woman pleaded guilty to her involvement in a scheme to defraud the United States Department of Agriculture out of more than $11.5 million that was intended to benefit farmers who had been discriminated against. 49-year-old Niki Charles of England Arkansas...
Arkansas Department of Transportation says road closures in LR metro are ahead Monday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — While highway construction and road work continue across the Little Rock metro, road closures are ahead and are expected to cause traffic delays. Officials of the Arkansas Department of Transportation said work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve weekly lane closures.
Ballot initiative to remove Pope County as a casino location rejected by state board
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Election Board of Commissioners rejected a popular name and ballot title submitted by Fair Play For Arkansas. The group has been fighting against building a casino in Pope County. The proposal would remove Pope County as a location for a casino. Officer and...
Lakeside High shares their methods to positive standardized test results
Hot Springs, AR — In Garland County, Lakeside High School saw growth with state test results, specifically increases in Reading and Math scores. "This year, our students in 9th grade, scored the highest that 9th graders at Lakeside have ever scored in the reading portion of the ACT Aspire. Additionally, we did see growths from last year's scores in Math," said Blake Campbell, Lakeside High Principal.
'I'm proud of the work our faculty and staff'; UAPB graduation rates improve significantly
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the 2020 fall semester approaches, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff announced Thursday that it continues to show significant achievement in graduation rates. According to the Vice Chancellor, Division of Institutional Advancement and Development George Cotton, UAPB has increased its four-year graduation rate...
7 Brew to open first Little Rock location at site of former Shorty Small's
LITTLE ROCK (TBP) — Drive-thru coffee concept, 7 Brew, will open its first Little Rock location at 11100 N. Rodney Parham Rd., the site of the former Shorty Small’s. The new location will open in early fall and is part of an aggressive expansion plan for the company.
Early voting for Little Rock millage extension begins
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Early voting began Tuesday for the city of Little Rock's millage extension and bond issue. Citizens will have the opportunity to vote for six separate issues. The mayor and city board voted unanimously to put these six proposals on the ballot to continue the improvements...
City of North Little Rock hopes voters extend the 'Half Penny' sales tax
The city of North Little Rock is hoping residents in their city vote in favor to extend their one-half percent sales tax for the next 5 years. Mayor Terry Hartwick said the 'Half Penny' sales tax was approved in 2017 and expires at the end of 2023. Hartwick said the...
