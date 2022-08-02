Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation welcomes back students with cover of 'Fancy Like'

Read on www.wthr.com
ZOINKS! Look Who Was Spotted at the Indianapolis Children’s Museum
Who is the most famous dog of all time? An argument could certainly be made for a dog like Toto, Lassie, or maybe even Pluto. My vote, however, has to go to that crime-solving, ghost-chasing, munchie-loving Great Dane called Scooby-Doo. I would even say that the duo of Scooby and his best pal Shaggy is one of the most famous in film/TV history.
Fox 59
Indy’s Best: Your top 3 Classic Fair Foods revealed
This week, we did something a little different for Indy’s Best Classic Fair Food. Normally, we only have one winner for each topic. But since there are so many great classic fair foods, and they can all be found within the confines of the Indiana State Fairgrounds…we are going with a top three!
Gen Con returns to Indianapolis at full capacity
INDIANAPOLIS — Gen Con Indy 2022 began Thursday, with thousands of fans dressed in elaborate costumes returning to downtown Indianapolis. For the first time since the pandemic began, Gen Con is back to full capacity. This convention is known as "the best four days in gaming." People can play...
Fox 59
Shelby County dancer makes it to ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ finale
We’re saving the last dance for Keaton Kermode! The Shelby County native has made it to the finale of “So You Think You Can Dance” on FOX. The 20-year-old contemporary dancer captured fans across the country with his unique backstory: when he wasn’t in his mother’s dance studio in Franklin, Indiana, Keaton was putting on pads and a helmet to battle it out on the football field.
Inside Indiana Business
Butler receives $4M gift to fund new presidential residence
Butler University has received a $4 million gift from Trustee Jay Love and his wife Christie (Kile) Love to fund construction of a new University House and Presidential Residence. Butler says the Jay and Christie Kile Love University House will serve as a home for future Butler presidents, as well as a venue to host fundraising and community events.
Golf and music venue opens downtown, revitalizing White River area
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Back 9 is officially open in Indianapolis, near Lucas Oil Stadium. The golf and music venue is a brand new, 58,500 square-foot facility that includes 75 climate-controlled golf bays, a three-story golf range, an outdoor music pavilion, restaurant and bar spaces, and more. Positioning itself as downtown’s “fourth stadium,” Back 9 provides a […]
'Shaggy' visits immersive 'Scooby-Doo' exhibit at Children's Museum of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Some Children's Museum of Indianapolis visitors got a special treat Wednesday at the new Scooby-Doo Mansion Mayhem experience. Matt Lillard, the actor known for being the voice of "Shaggy" in some of the movies, stopped by to check out the exhibit. "You can kind of say this...
Top 12 things to do in Indy this weekend: August 4-7
Here is a list of the best events and things to do in Indianapolis this weekend, August 4 - 7, including Gen Con, the Chicken & Beer Festival, and free First Friday fun.
Indianapolis ventriloquist advances to live shows on 'America's Got Talent'
INDIANAPOLIS — The auditions are over, and it's time for "America's Got Talent" to go live!. Among the 54 acts that have already advanced to the live shows is Indianapolis ventriloquist Jack Williams. The 25-year-old got rave reviews from the judges during his audition. "I love him," AGT judge...
Fox 59
WAMMFest 2022 Returns to Craig Park in Greenwood
WAMMFest returns to Greenwood on Saturday, August 20th. The popular festival brings wine, art, music, and microbrews to Craig Park. Tickets are now on sale and the fun is all for a good cause. WAMMFest Spokesperson, Susan Decker and the owner of Teal Canary Art Studio, Amy Barile, share the...
Current Publishing
Carmel students, teachers encouraged to ‘Wag More, Bark Less’ this school year
Carmel Clay Schools Supt. Michael Beresford has long been a fan of dogs, and he believes man’s best friend can provide a good lesson for students and teachers as they return to the classroom this month. “I’ve learned a lot from dogs,” he said. “One thing that most dog...
Helping teens feel like they belong at school
INDIANAPOLIS — As students head back to school, a new study finds that teens are struggling with bullying and belonging. A report by Qualtrics finds some troubling signs for parents. Just 51% of teens feel like they belong at their school. That's troubling because kids who don't feel like...
Picture boards allow people to 'point and communicate' with Indianapolis police officers
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police officers are now are better equipped to communicate with people who have autism or those who are nonverbal. It's all thanks to a grant from the Autism Society of America. More than 1,300 officers were given the boards, which have various graphics on them that...
Indy's Chicken & Beer Festival returns for a second year
INDIANAPOLIS — A popular festival that started last year will take over part of Monument Circle this Saturday. Indy's Chicken & Beer Festival will feature 25 local breweries and restaurants for around 3,000 people. "Chicken is a staple in every single cuisine. You can find it in Spanish dishes,...
Avenue Development Announces First Ground Break with Randall Residence
GREENFIELD, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Senior Living developer, Avenue Development, in partnership with Randall Residence, announces the groundbreaking of Randall Residence at Gateway Park just outside Indianapolis, Indiana. This senior living campus will consist of independent living cottages and apartments as well as licensed assisted living and memory care apartments and services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005618/en/ Randall Residence at Gateway Park will consist of independent living cottages and apartments as well as licensed assisted living and memory care apartments and services. Residents will have access to onsite amenities such as multiple dining venues, theater, meeting and activity space, fitness equipment, a beauty salon and more. Strategic outdoor amenity spaces with an emphasis on keeping aging adults healthy will also be a focus of the community. (Photo: Business Wire)
WISH-TV
Indianapolis boy’s book surrounding life with autistic twin brother to turn into movie
‘”Yes! We Are Twins, But We Are Different” is a book written by a 10-year-old boy that is now being turned into a short film. It tells the real life story of two twin brothers, one who has been diagnosed with autism. Tyrell Smith, author and short film...
Three Indianapolis neighborhoods form new Fountain Fletcher District
Starting Thursday, the commercial areas in Fountain Square, Fletcher Place and North Square will be known collectively as the “Fountain Fletcher District.”. In 2018, the Indianapolis City-County Council approved an economic improvement district (EID) for Fountain Fletcher. Fountain Fletcher District Manager Laura Giffel said work has since been underway...
Nevermore opens in downtown Indy's Union Station
Nevermore opens in Union Station in downtown Indianapolis. The latest "eatertainment" spot has breakfast, lunch, dinner, cocktails, coffee, games, and books.
wyrz.org
Brownsburg Resident Among Gov. Holcomb Appointments to Various Boards and Commissions
INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. The governor made one reappointment to the board, who will serve until July 1, 2025:. Malcolm DeKryger (DeMotte), president and co-owner of Belstra Milling Company. Commission for Higher Education. The governor made three...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville mom aims for world archery title
My daughter and I travel around the United States doing competitive archery. We practice out of our home archery range right here in Noblesville, Koteewi Archery Range. Together, we compete just about every weekend, so just shooting in my team jersey is one thing, but getting to wear your country’s name and colors is something completely unbelievable.
