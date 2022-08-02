ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation welcomes back students with cover of 'Fancy Like'

WTHR
WTHR
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wthr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 59

Indy’s Best: Your top 3 Classic Fair Foods revealed

This week, we did something a little different for Indy’s Best Classic Fair Food. Normally, we only have one winner for each topic. But since there are so many great classic fair foods, and they can all be found within the confines of the Indiana State Fairgrounds…we are going with a top three!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Gen Con returns to Indianapolis at full capacity

INDIANAPOLIS — Gen Con Indy 2022 began Thursday, with thousands of fans dressed in elaborate costumes returning to downtown Indianapolis. For the first time since the pandemic began, Gen Con is back to full capacity. This convention is known as "the best four days in gaming." People can play...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Shelby County dancer makes it to ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ finale

We’re saving the last dance for Keaton Kermode! The Shelby County native has made it to the finale of “So You Think You Can Dance” on FOX. The 20-year-old contemporary dancer captured fans across the country with his unique backstory: when he wasn’t in his mother’s dance studio in Franklin, Indiana, Keaton was putting on pads and a helmet to battle it out on the football field.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
Indianapolis, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
Inside Indiana Business

Butler receives $4M gift to fund new presidential residence

Butler University has received a $4 million gift from Trustee Jay Love and his wife Christie (Kile) Love to fund construction of a new University House and Presidential Residence. Butler says the Jay and Christie Kile Love University House will serve as a home for future Butler presidents, as well as a venue to host fundraising and community events.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Golf and music venue opens downtown, revitalizing White River area

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Back 9 is officially open in Indianapolis, near Lucas Oil Stadium. The golf and music venue is a brand new, 58,500 square-foot facility that includes 75 climate-controlled golf bays, a three-story golf range, an outdoor music pavilion, restaurant and bar spaces, and more. Positioning itself as downtown’s “fourth stadium,” Back 9 provides a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walker Hayes
Fox 59

WAMMFest 2022 Returns to Craig Park in Greenwood

WAMMFest returns to Greenwood on Saturday, August 20th. The popular festival brings wine, art, music, and microbrews to Craig Park. Tickets are now on sale and the fun is all for a good cause. WAMMFest Spokesperson, Susan Decker and the owner of Teal Canary Art Studio, Amy Barile, share the...
GREENWOOD, IN
WTHR

Helping teens feel like they belong at school

INDIANAPOLIS — As students head back to school, a new study finds that teens are struggling with bullying and belonging. A report by Qualtrics finds some troubling signs for parents. Just 51% of teens feel like they belong at their school. That's troubling because kids who don't feel like...
MARION COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video
WTHR

Indy's Chicken & Beer Festival returns for a second year

INDIANAPOLIS — A popular festival that started last year will take over part of Monument Circle this Saturday. Indy's Chicken & Beer Festival will feature 25 local breweries and restaurants for around 3,000 people. "Chicken is a staple in every single cuisine. You can find it in Spanish dishes,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

Avenue Development Announces First Ground Break with Randall Residence

GREENFIELD, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Senior Living developer, Avenue Development, in partnership with Randall Residence, announces the groundbreaking of Randall Residence at Gateway Park just outside Indianapolis, Indiana. This senior living campus will consist of independent living cottages and apartments as well as licensed assisted living and memory care apartments and services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005618/en/ Randall Residence at Gateway Park will consist of independent living cottages and apartments as well as licensed assisted living and memory care apartments and services. Residents will have access to onsite amenities such as multiple dining venues, theater, meeting and activity space, fitness equipment, a beauty salon and more. Strategic outdoor amenity spaces with an emphasis on keeping aging adults healthy will also be a focus of the community. (Photo: Business Wire)
GREENFIELD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Music
WFYI

Three Indianapolis neighborhoods form new Fountain Fletcher District

Starting Thursday, the commercial areas in Fountain Square, Fletcher Place and North Square will be known collectively as the “Fountain Fletcher District.”. In 2018, the Indianapolis City-County Council approved an economic improvement district (EID) for Fountain Fletcher. Fountain Fletcher District Manager Laura Giffel said work has since been underway...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville mom aims for world archery title

My daughter and I travel around the United States doing competitive archery. We practice out of our home archery range right here in Noblesville, Koteewi Archery Range. Together, we compete just about every weekend, so just shooting in my team jersey is one thing, but getting to wear your country’s name and colors is something completely unbelievable.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy